Strong Acyclical Growth Burnishing Danaher's Growth Star Status

Danaher is likely to continue generating growth at a time when many other companies could struggle; that's definitely valuable, but this is not a cheap stock by conventional standards.

As short-cycle industrial end-markets weaken further, Danaher’s (DHR) exposure to acyclical growth markets like life sciences and diagnostics looks better and better. A decent top-line beat and acceleration in those two segments certainly helps bolster the argument for Danaher as a company and a stock that has much less to worry about as the global economy slows, and margin growth across most of the business certainly doesn’t hurt either.

This is the broken record part of the show, but valuation remains the prime issue with Danaher. I have no doubt that I’ll hear again from the “you buy this and hold forever” crowd, but there are a number of stocks where that argument has been made before and investors ended up seeing big losses as circumstances changed. Danaher looks priced for a mid-single-digit annualized return on par with Honeywell (HON) or Dover (DOV), and with what I see as a high likelihood that industrial/mulit-industrial earnings estimates and multiples will be heading lower in the second half, Danaher’s valuation could continue to remain elevated as the company is poised to offer a lot more core growth than many of its peers.

Doing Well Where It Needed To In The Second Quarter

Although not all of Danaher’s segments did well, most investors don’t care much about the Dental business anymore, and management remains on track to spin that company off. To that end, while Danaher beat revenue expectations by a little more than 1%, I believe the 2%-3% beats in the Life Sciences and Diagnostics businesses are more relevant to the story. Likewise, while it wasn’t a clean sweep for margin improvement across the three ongoing business segments (diagnostics saw a decline), the net-net performance was still quite good.

Overall revenue rose more than 5% on an organic basis, one of the best results in its peer group this quarter (though what constitutes a real “peer” is an evolving question…). Life Sciences led the way with 7.5% organic growth that accelerated from the prior quarter. Pall and IDT both generated double-digit growth, Beckman grew high single-digits, and Leica and Sciex were up mid-single-digits. Core segment margin improved by 170bp, with improving mix a part of the story.

Diagnostics was right there with Life Sciences, growing 7.5% in what is very likely to be a standout quarter in the space – Abbott (ABT) did well with over 6% organic growth, and I expect around 5% from Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), but it looks to me like Danaher really has this business moving in the right direction now. Cepheid was particularly strong, with 20%-plus yoy growth against a high-single-digit comp. Margin contracted modestly here (down 20bp).

Danaher’s lone remaining industrial business, Environmental and Applied Solutions, reported 4% organic revenue growth, with low single-digit growth in Product ID (in both Videojet and Packaging) and mid-single-digit growth in water, with double-digit growth in water treatment (Trojan), high single-digit growth in chemical water treatment (ChemTreat), and low single-digit growth in water quality testing (Hatch). Core margins rose almost half a point.

It’s worth wondering to what extent anybody really cares about the Dental business; everything counts, I suppose, but I doubt anybody’s buying or selling Danaher because of what happens these days in Dental. In any case, Dental came in below expectations (again), with minor organic revenue contraction and almost three points of margin contraction.

Looking At The Read-Throughs

Life sciences/biopharma remains a great place to be. Although Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVY) didn’t have a great quarter in biopharma, it seemed like more of a timing issue, and Dover too reported good demand here. Given the ongoing growth in bioproduction demand, I think Danaher can look forward to a long revenue growth runway here, particularly after the GE (GE) deal is integrated. On a related note, Danaher’s strong results here should bode well for Thermo Fisher (TMO), and others like Agilent (A) and PerkinElmer (PKI) to some extent. I do wonder, though, whether Danaher’s strength and shares gains in mass spec are coming at Waters’ (WAT) expense, so that’s worth watching.

Diagnostics is a little harder to benchmark given the differences in mix, but between the strong results at Abbott and Danaher, there won’t really be any excuses if Roche falls short. Longer term, it looks like Danaher may be a bigger threat in large-scale diagnostics, as it does seem to have the Beckman diagnostics business on better footing.

On the industrial side, the water business looks set to continue generating steady growth with very attractive margins (as a whole, the Enviro & Applied business has the best margins of any Danaher segment). Product ID seemed to outperform Dover this quarter, though Dover management attributed some of their weakness to a trade show that impacted the digital printing business.

The Outlook

With short-cycle industrial end-markets weakening further, Danaher’s leverage to the acyclical life sciences and diagnostics markets is going to be even more attractive in the coming quarters. Frankly, comparing Danaher to companies like Dover and Honeywell doesn’t make so much sense anymore given how little of Danaher’s mix is still industrial, and it really is more like Thermo or Waters now than its more traditional peer/comp group. In any case, with industrial markets weakening, I think companies with leverage to life sciences and diagnostics will continue to do well in the near term.

Valuation is still a challenge. I do expect Danaher to generate above-average revenue growth and improving margins from its greater leverage to life sciences/bioprocessing, but the valuation already contemplates strong FCF growth. Working backwards, I think Danaher shares are priced for a mid-single-digit total long-term average annual return, and that’s assuming ongoing organic revenue growth in the mid-single-digits (which I don’t believe is a conservative assumption).

The Bottom Line

With less cyclical risk and strong execution on margin improvement, it’s hard not to like Danaher apart from the valuation issue. Maybe this is a “buy and forget” idea that can actually work, as I certainly do think that bioproduction and research demand can support the life sciences segment for a decade. As is, though, I think Danaher has already been bid up plenty for those positive attributes.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RHHBY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.