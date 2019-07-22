Chinese Yuan: Heading For 7.0

Beijing still has $3tn in reserves and a move to 7.0 will most likely be "managed"

Based on the current tariffs imposed on China, status quo would already imply a breach of 7.0.

Yet another round of trade escalation is, ironically given the US' reticence to Yuan depreciation, one of the major risks to the USD/CNY pair pushing beyond the 7.0 mark (USD/CNY trades at 6.88 at the time of writing).

There are two major contributors, in my mind, toward an inevitable Yuan depreciation - 1) trade escalation and 2) capital flight. Both scenarios are likely to happen soon, perhaps even simultaneously.

Though the Chinese are unlikely to actively devalue their currency as an easing measure, existing reserves may not be enough to stem potential outflows if a repeat of May '19 (when US-China negotiations broke down) were to ensue. Recent commentary from the PBoC also indicates a transition toward a market-driven solution to depreciation pressures.

As things stand, a move to 7.0 seems very likely, but a short Yuan trade may not be wise. Beijing still has $3tn of reserves at its disposal and though an all-out defense of 7.0 seems unlikely, the move to 7.0 will be a typically managed process to avoid the buildup of speculative short positions.

Trade War Escalation Risk

USD/CNY has, in recent times, traded in line with sentiment on the prospects of either an all-out tariff tussle or stalemate in the trade war. More specifically, the pair has moved in line with the weighted average tariffs borne by Chinese exporters.

Source: Bloomberg

In the first quarter, China suspended retaliatory tariffs (raised to 25% from 15%) on US autos from the initial 1 April target date, during which time the value of the USD/CNY fell 2.5 percent to 6.71.

Source: XE

In May as Trump raised tariffs to 25 percent on $200 billion in goods, the USD/CNY jumped 3 percent crossing 6.9, declining slightly after trade talks resumed following the G20 meeting at end-June.

Source: XE

Similarly, this flirtation with the 7.0 mark was seen from the first imposition of US tariffs on Chinese goods in July 2018 through to the temporary truce in December, when the currency pair peaked at 6.97 at the end of October.

Source: XE

If there's anything to be learned from a look back at the China-US trade war timeline, it's that the only certainty is un-certainty.

Based on research by Deutsche Bank (via Zerohedge), the risk of status quo, never mind further escalation, would result in a breach of 7.0. Currently imposed tariffs (25% on $250bn) are consistent with an implied USD/CNY of 7.06. Further escalation of tariffs to 25% on $250bn + 10% on $300bn and an extreme bear case of 25% on all Chinese exports would result in an implied USD/CNY exchange rate of 7.41 and 7.93 respectively.

Source: Zerohedge

Capital Flight Risk

Beyond the direct pressure from tariffs, China also faces a slowing economy and capital flight risk, both of which point toward a devaluation.

While domestic outflows can be restricted to a greater extent, foreign outflows have been harder to contain. Foreign inflow to China's equity markets has shrunk to a net $8 billion YTD, down from the $55 billion in the full 2018 year.

Source: FT

Meanwhile, China's "net errors and omissions" category, also seen as an unofficial indicator of actual capital outflows, has risen to $88bn in Q1 from $38bn a year ago (+132% YoY).

Should the PBoC Defend 7.0?

In the likely event capital flight continues, the PBOC could come under even more pressure to defend the Yuan.

As of June 2019, China had USD3.1trn of FX reserves (down from the $4tn peak in 2014).

Source: Trading Economics

China can still afford to draw on massive reserves but its reserve adequacy is declining which should discourage an all-out defense.

Source: IMF

As we've seen in the past, fighting FX market forces tends to be very expensive in the long term. By drawing on reserves, China risks the markets questioning its reserve adequacy if outflow picks up, increasing the costs of maintaining the Yuan.

A recent Bloomberg interview with PBoC Governor Yi Gang revealed some insight:

"I don't think along this mathematical scale, any number is more important than other numbers"

That does not mean a Yuan short [via the offshore CNH, ETFs such as the WisdomTree Chinese Yuan ETF (CYB), or the Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN (CNY)] is "on." Though the PBoC is clearly open to a market-driven solution to FX depreciation pressures, the devaluation to 7.0 will most likely be a managed process to discourage the build-up of speculative short positions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.