VTI: Avoid Getting Too Optimistic From Here

Bullishness among individual investors is relatively high, while bearishness is low, which indicates it may be time for contrarian thinking.

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) as an investment option at its current market price. VTI is one of my preferred ETFs for broad market exposure, and represents a core holding in my portfolio. Therefore, this is a fund I look to add to periodically over time, when I find broad economic conditions warrant it, or when the market seems oversold. While I was heavily recommending adding to equities for the first half of the year (through VTI along with other products), I am now much more cautious as we push into Q3.

There are multiple reasons behind this sentiment. Obviously, the markets are sitting at all-time highs, and that should make investors somewhat cautious. This in and of itself is not a reason for alarm, especially if underlying conditions were superb. However, economic signals are giving mixed signs, which makes me question whether a Dow at 27,000 or the S&P 500 at 3,000 is truly justified. For starters, purchasing indexes are dropping, albeit to a level that still signals economic expansion.

Further, trade headlines have resurfaced due to recent comments made by President Trump, which came after it looked like a resolution was in sight. Finally, stocks are trading at pricey levels, supported by bullish investors who continue to bid up prices. This tells me to put my contrarian hat on, for history tells us equity returns are often minimal when these conditions exist.

Background

First, a little background on VTI. The fund is managed by Vanguard and has an investment objective to track the performance of "a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the overall stock market." Currently, VTI is trading at $152.08/share and yields 1.81%, based on the last four dividend payments. I covered VTI in February, when I reiterated my bullish outlook for the market as a whole. In hindsight, that turned out to be the proper sentiment, as VTI has returned 9% since that time, after accounting for distributions.

Given the impressive gains we have seen in the first half of 2019, I wanted to do an updated review of VTI to illustrate my current sentiment for the second half of the year. With the indices sitting at all-time highs, while simultaneously dealing with trade disputes, slowing global growth, and extremely dovish expectations around interest rates, I am strongly advocating caution at these levels. I believe now is not an opportune time to buy into broad market funds, and I will explain why in detail below.

Positive Sentiment Could Be A Signal For Contrarians

I want to start the review by looking at a metric I keep a close eye on, especially when the market has made a big move in either direction. This metric is investor sentiment, which is compiled by a survey conducted by the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII). This is not a metric I use to trade often, but rather only on occasions where the market has seen a big swing in one direction, such as the 20% rise in the S&P 500 this year (including dividends). Similarly, I closely monitored this metric back in December, when the market was dropping fast. At that point in time, bearishness was quite high, with almost half of the survey's respondents expressing bearish sentiment, as shown below:

In hindsight, investors who had bought in during that market rout would have been handsomely rewarded.

So how have things changed? Well, with the market sitting at record levels, sentiment has, not surprisingly, shifted quite a bit. In fact, the number of bearish investors has dropped by about 20%, while the number of bullish investors has risen by a similar level, as shown below:

Source: AAII

Clearly, investors are feeling more confident than they did seven months ago, and that makes complete logical sense, and investors are following up on this sentiment with action. According to data compiled by Bloomberg, investors poured cash into the market last week, on the backdrop of the S&P 500 hitting the 3,000 level, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

As we see, investors are putting their money where their mouth is, and are shoveling cash into the S&P 500, indicating there is significant confidence that we are not sitting at overbought levels.

However, rather than following the herd, I view this as a cautionary tale. That graph shows that similar inflows were recorded at the beginning of Q2, only to see the market drop over the next 4-6 weeks. Given some of the headwinds facing the market, as well as a less than stellar earnings season currently underway, my takeaway here is to lean towards that neutral/bearish sentiment. Given how lofty valuations have become, it is surprising to me how many investors are still registering as bullish, which means a fairly high percentage of investors are banking on share prices continuing to rise from here.

Given how this survey, over time, illustrates how individual investors are often bullish and bearish at precisely the wrong times, tells me this could be a smart time to take some money off the table, or at least get more defensive with equity positions.

Price To Own Stocks Is Quite High

Of course, investors being optimistic about future shares prices is not a good enough reason on its own to limit equity exposure. However, as I alluded to in the previous paragraph, I am getting cautious here because that sentiment is coupled with the fact that stocks are trading at historically high multiples. In fact, the S&P 500 has a current P/E that is sitting right near its high for the previous twelve months, as shown below:

Source: Multpl.com

Again, this in and of itself is not a "sell" signal, if future earnings sentiment is positive. However, it does indicate the market is priced aggressively. This tells me that if earnings expectations are not met, the correction could be steeper than it would be otherwise. Essentially, the market is pricing in a lot of good news in the future, which may or may not materialize.

Furthermore, according to a report by CNBC, the current market valuations put stocks in the "overvalued" category, based on data from Ned Davis Research Group. Historically, when stocks are sitting at current levels, the future returns are considerably lower when compared to all other valuation quintiles, as shown below:

Source: CNBC

My takeaway here is fairly negative. Clearly, stocks are trading at a premium price and, if we use history to guide us, this signals that returns will be lower in the future. While by no means a sure science, this reality has me wanting to lock in some gains now. Similarly, I am likely to hold off on further buying because it just does not seem like the risk-reward opportunity justifies purchases right now.

Interest Rates Part 1 - Supporting The Market

Of course, there are plenty of positives in the market right now, so I am not advocating selling all equity positions and running for cover. The employment picture in the U.S. remains strong, wages are rising modestly, and consumer spending is proving resilient, even in the face of trade issues. And, perhaps most importantly, the Federal Reserve is considering cutting interest rates later this month, which is providing a boost to equities of all stripes. In fact, investors have priced in an interest rate cut at a 100% probability by the end of July and are actually pricing in at least three rate cuts by year-end (assuming cuts in .25 basis-point increments), as shown below:

Source: CME Group

As you can see, the market expects interest rates to move markedly lower from here. If the past decade taught us anything, it is that low interest rates can be a boon for stocks. Investors are clearly expecting the next six months to continue that trend, based on stock inflows and expectations on rates.

For now, the Fed seems to be supporting this sentiment. On 7/18, New York Federal Reserve President John Williams laid out what was considered a dovish policy stance at a meeting with the Central Bank Research Association. As reported by CNBC, Mr. Williams was quoted:

"It’s better to take preventative measures than to wait for disaster to unfold" "It pays to act quickly to lower rates at the first sign of economic distress"

Source: CNBC

The market took this to mean an interest rate cut in the near future was all but a certainty, and helped the Dow Jones Index (DJI) erase what had been a 150 point drop earlier in Thursday's session.

My takeaway here is that we will very likely be seeing lower interest rates as we finish 2019, which will likely carry over into next year as well. This could help spur economic activity, supporting both business and consumer spending. If so, stocks should benefit from this development, in isolation. The follow-up question would be, what else is going on in the market that could counteract this catalyst, and I will cover that in the following paragraph.

Interest Rates Part 2 - Is Bad News Really Good News?

While I just laid out the case for why interest rates are going to be going lower, I now want to focus the attention on the reasons why this is happening. While lower interest rates, in isolation, should be a positive for stocks, we have to consider the economic climate that is supporting an outlook for lower rates. Simply put, markets have recently been welcoming weaker than expected economic signals because they are seen as proof we need Fed action.

This is a trend we have seen multiple times over the past decade and, while there is logic behind it, it is a somewhat perverse way of looking at the economy. As a nation, it would make sense to welcome strong economic signals, such as rising employment/wages and strong GDP figures. However, when investors become hooked on the potential share price gains that lower interest rates can bring, they begin to look positively at what may be perceived as negative signals, under normal market conditions.

My point here is that the case for lower interest rates is gaining momentum because economic signs are showing slowing growth. While this may provide a temporary boost to stocks if rates are cut, it is not a positive long-term trend. To illustrate, consider the trend in the Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI), which is released monthly by the Institute for Supply Management, shown below:

Source: Institute for Supply Management

As you can see, this measure of economic activity has been on a consistent decline for most of the year, which is not encouraging. While its latest June reading, which came out at the beginning of July still represents expansion (any figure above 50 represents expansion), it is down markedly from the beginning of the year. Furthermore, the June figure is actually the lowest reading over the past twelve months, and is below the 1-year average of 56.

My takeaway here is that there are signs that growth is slowing, and the Fed is right to consider taking action. In fact, this reality has been supported by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), who has recently advocated for global governments to consider accommodative monetary policy. This sentiment was reinforced by the downward revision in projected global economic growth in 2019, with the IMF expecting it to hit 3.3% this year, compared to an earlier estimate of 3.5%. Notably, while the IMF is forecasting global growth to accelerate in 2020, the organization expects advanced economies, namely the United States, to see growth slow even further, as shown below:

Source: IMF

My takeaway here is that, as it stands now, growth is contracting and expected growth over the next twelve months is not expected to be robust either, even with monetary easing. While interest rate cuts could help spur some economic activity domestically, it is worth noting that interest rates are already low. Therefore, investors should be a bit cautious when considering how much of a boost an interest rate cut is going to provide. For me, the biggest underlying issue to global growth right now is trade. Until important matters are resolved on that front, I do not believe lowering interest rates by .25-.50 basis points is going to do much to change the IMF forecast of lower growth next year.

Bottom Line

Stocks have had a great run thus far in 2019, and VTI has been soaring. This is one of my preferred options for broad market exposure, and it will continue to remain a core holding from here. However, I am reluctant to add to positions at this time. With the indices hitting all-time highs, I am understandably cautious, although many investors seem to be forecasting further gains. While an outlook for lower interest rates could support another move higher, I am focusing more on the conditions that are validating the need for a cut, rather than the cut itself.

Specifically, global growth is slowing, and the IMF expects U.S. growth to slow further in 2020. While economic readings in the U.S. still signal expansion, that strength is weakening, and trade headwinds continue to give me concerns about future growth. While there is always risk in the market, the fact that stocks are trading at above-average multiples tells me to focus more on the risk than the reward at this point in time. Therefore, I am shifting new money to defensive positions, and placing a neutral rating on VTI at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.