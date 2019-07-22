KalVista: Cheap, Well-Funded, And Headed Towards Key Catalysts

KVD900 is also targeting a validated (but elusive) mechanism of action in plasma kallikrein inhibition for hereditary angioedema.

KVD001 is aiming to become second-line therapy for diabetic macular edema. Phase 1 results, coupled with Merck's backing, bode well for upcoming data.

Two key catalysts are due before the end of the year. Both are likely to secure positive results.

KalVista's valuation continues to drift but it has two things going for it: cash runway & catalysts.

Introduction

KalVista (KALV) revealed their fiscal year financial results this morning. Here are some key points:

Phase 2 KVD900 HAE data due before end of year. After BioCryst (BCRX) revealed underwhelming HAE data, KalVista will have a chance to differentiate themselves. This could be an interesting, value-creating asset, but it is not KalVista's lead candidate.

Phase 2 KVD001 DME data due before end of year. This is KalVista's lead program in which 001 revealed promising phase 1 data for this important indication that lacks substantive second-line treatment. It is no wonder why Merck (MRK) expressed interest after phase 1 data. Phase 2 will assess the drug's potential in 123 DME patients. I suspect that positive data will rally share prices to all-time highs.

KalVista is funded into 2021 with roughly $100M in cash & investments.

In my previous KalVista-related article, I had wrongly predicted that shares of KalVista, valued around $24 at that time, were ready for a bounce back. Shares of KalVista (KALV) are, however, now nearing critical support around $17:

The following article will take closer looks at KalVista's two lead programs which are set to deliver phase 2 data before EOY.

Valuation

Glances at charts detailing share price (like the one posted above) gives us an idea of how a company has rewarded investors over time despite having to dilute its shares. However, I also like to look at trends of actual valuation (in this case market capitalization), such as the chart below:

The valuation of KalVista has steadily increased over the course of three years. Beginning in, what appears to be, the fourth quarter of 2018, valuation of KalVista, despite rising and falling, has remained stagnant. What is the cause of this?

Valuation of KalVista took off in July 2018 when the company reported Q2 results. This was due to KalVista announcing the following:

Topline data from Phase 2 study evaluating KVD001 in patients with diabetic macular edema should be available in H2 2019. Phase 2 study assessing KVD900 in HAE should launch by year-end. Topline data expected in 2019. Source: KalVista

Biotechnology investors like companies with promising, progressing pipelines, sufficient cash runway, and near-term catalysts. KalVista still remains on track for KVD001 & KVD900, as both data sets should conclude by EOY.

Without any debt, KalVista's enterprise value stands ~$200M with a reasonable potential to have two phase 3-ready candidates in substantial, unmet markets (DME + HAE). Now that we are nearing further pipeline progression in the form of phase 2 data, I suspect that KalVista will, once more, increase in value. Should both programs procure promising results, KalVista should arise to 52-week highs and management will be granted sufficient opportunity to raise at advantageous pricing.

KVD001 for DME

I've discussed this asset in great detail in a previous article.

The phase 2 trial is

(...) intended to evaluate the safety and efficacy of KVD001 in patients with DME who have received previous anti-VEGF therapy but continue to demonstrate reduced visual acuity and significant edema. All patients will have discontinued anti-VEGF therapy prior to entry into the study. The double-masked study consists of two active arms receiving low or high dose injections, and a sham control arm. Patients receive a total of four injections over a three-month period, with evaluation at the end of the dosing period and for three months following. The endpoints include safety and tolerability, best corrected visual acuity, central subfield thickness, and the diabetic retinopathy severity scale. Source: KalVista

Recall that phase 1 data, in 14 patients, revealed the following:

KVD001 demonstrated improvement in mean visual acuity change after just one dose in 14 patients: Source: KalVista Corporate Deck The 12-week results compare favorably to anti-VEGF therapy: Bear in mind, KalVista's results are in patients who had tried anti-VEGF therapy. So, these are, theoretically, non-responders to anti-VEGF therapy. Additionally, KVD001 was administered just one time in this trial. Contrarily, anti-VEGF therapy is administered every month. A preclinical profile of KVD001 demonstrates the drop-off in exposure that occurs after a few weeks: Theoretically, more frequent dosing would result in better efficacy. In a phase 2 trial, KVD001 will be administered four times over the course of three months. Source: Clover Biotech Research

Based on phase 1 data, Merck has committed north of $700M to KalVista's DME asset and will have a decision to make after phase 2 data (for more color, I suggest reading this article by Real Finance of Seeking Alpha). I also suspect, as Real Finance did, that Merck will entertain buying KalVista outright depending on phase 2 data.

To summarize, I like 001 for the following reasons:

Unique and promising mechanism of action for DME

Validated sight of action for DME (intravitreal)

Clear evidence of efficacy with one dose (requires less doses, less doctor visits than competitor drugs)

Well-tolerated

Risks include:

A drop off in efficacy with more patients

A drop off in tolerability with more doses

KVD900 for HAE

Phase 1 data in healthy volunteers revealed that 900, an oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor, resulted in quick reductions of plasma kallikrein & was well-tolerated. Because of this, it is thought to be of use for patients with hereditary angioedema.

Data from the single ascending dose phase of the study showed that KVD900 tablets were rapidly absorbed into the bloodstream and achieved blood levels that we believe are sufficient for efficacy within as little as 10 minutes at the higher dose levels, and essentially complete inhibition of plasma kallikrein was observed within 30 minutes. (...) There were no severe adverse events (“SAE”) reported. On active treatment, 22 of the 23 reported adverse events were mild; a moderate AE of headache was reported in the 10 mg dose group and considered unrelated to treatment. There was one gastrointestinal AE reported during the study which was considered unrelated to treatment. There were no clinically significant changes in vital signs, ECG or safety laboratory findings. Source: KalVista

Recently, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) revealed disappointing phase 3 data using the same route (oral) and mechanism of action (plasma kallikrein inhibition) for hereditary angioedema. I believe the failure is because of two primary reasons:

✫ Common BCX7353 side effects were "gastrointestinal" in HEALTHY volunteers, leading to two volunteers discontinuing the drug. Hereditary angioedema attacks are often characterized by abdominal pain, nausea, and diarrhea.

Oral BCX7353 was generally safe and well tolerated at all doses up to 500 mg once-daily for 7 days and 350 mg once-daily for 14 days in healthy volunteers, and no dose-limiting toxicity was identified. There were no serious adverse events and most AEs were mild. Two subjects discontinued the study due to moderate gastrointestinal AEs. Source: BioCryst

✫ Biotech analyst Stifel, before the failure of 7353, supposed that KalVista's asset appears more promising than BioCryst's based on preclinical data:

Though very early, PK profile of KVD900 looks superior to HAE asset under development via competitor BioCryst. We believe moderate level of efficacy shown for BCX7353 forms foundation of our view KVD900 has a shot at becoming a best-in-class drug in the on-demand HAE setting. Source: @semodough (Twitter)

Summary

Given KalVista's enterprise value ($200M), cash runway (into 2021), and catalysts (HAE & DME in 2H '19), it appears undervalued. Their assets in DME and HAE, although early, seem promising. Positive phase 2 data in both indications would merit substantial appreciation in shares of KalVista. I do believe that both datasets will procure positive results.

