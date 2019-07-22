Cass Freight Index Is Signalling A Slowdown In The U.S. Economy

This is an indication, but not a sure sign, of a slowdown in the U.S economy.

The Cass Freight Index gives us this volume plus also pricing - the volume is declining.

A useful guide to the temperature of the economy is how much freight is moving around it.

One More Signal To Think About

We're all, of course, very interested in when the next recession is going to arrive. Thus we keep looking at the various signals out there to see which is to be the harbinger of the news. One of which is to look at the amount of freight that's moving around said economy.

Economic activity is people doing things, that's pretty much the definition. Things which have been done need to be moved around. Thus we'd expect a growing economy to have more freight movements, a shrinking one fewer. Thus if the major freight index is falling we want to know why.

The Cass Freight Index

We've a measure of that freight being moved around, the Cass Freight Index. It's well enough thought of that the Federal Reserve's library, FRED, keeps an archive of it:

(U.S. Cass Freight Index, from FRED database)

As you can see from that long term it's indicative, but not a sure sign, of a recession. The grey bars are those recessions and there was one without a particular fall in freight volumes, there have been falls in freight volumes without recessions. So, indicative, not a sure thing at all.

Today's Cass Index.

However, people are getting very nervous about this:

Freight volumes are falling precipitously within the US and across much of the world as economic slowdown spreads, hitting levels that typically mark the onset of recession. The US rail transport group CSX Corp suffered its biggest share price drop since the Lehman crisis after slashing its outlook on Wednesday. The stock has fallen 12pc over the past two days. CSX is the fourth US freight group this week to warn on profits. Covenant Transportation, US Xpress and Knight-Swift have all warned of darkening skies. The shape of the slowdown goes beyond the direct effects of US trade conflict and hints at broader economic fatigue and debt saturation.

That's Ambrose Evans Pritchard and love him all dearly though we do he can get a little excited about specific indicators. Falling precipitously is not quite the right phrase.

Others are also getting nervous rather than apocalyptic:

Recession Looms: Cass Freight Index Negative for 7th Month

The Actual Cass Numbers

The report itself is here. If that doesn't work access through here.

Continued deterioration in the Cass Freight Shipments Index concerns us: • When the December 2018 Cass Shipments Index was negative for the first time in 24 months, we dismissed the decline as reflective of a tough comparison. When January 2019 was also negative, we again made rationalizations. When February was -2.1%, we said, “While we are still not ready to turn completely negative in our outlook, we do think it is prudent to become more alert to each additional incoming data point on freight flow volume.” When March was -1.0%, we warned that we were preparing to “change tack” in our outlook, and when April was -3.2%, we said, “we see material and growing downside risk to the economic outlook.” • With the -5.3% drop in June following the -6.0% drop in May, we repeat our message from last month: the shipments index has gone from “warning of a potential slowdown” to “signaling an economic contraction.”

Well, that's what they say. Or in chart form:

(Cass Freight Index from Cass)

Note Something Important Here

I'm deliberately focusing on "shipments" not upon "freight prices". The latter show something different:

(Cass Freight Index from Cass)

As you can see pricing is rather different from volumes of shipments. This isn't unusual of course, for pricing is the interaction of both supply and demand. Which is where Zero Hedge so often goes wrong in its discussions of the Baltic Dry. They look at the price and assume that shipping volumes are falling. At least until very recently this wasn't so. What had happened is that the supply of shipping was rising faster than the demand - thus the price was slipping even as total volumes grew.

The distinction is important because it's the volume of shipping that might tell us something about the economy as a whole, not the price of it.

My Reading Of It All

Cass tells us:

Bottom line, more and more data are indicating that this is the beginning of an economic contraction.

I don't see this as yet. The employment, wage rise, unemployment numbers are all indicating still expansion. I agree that the Cass Index can be a precursor of a down turn. But there can also be secular explanations for it - this must be so as we've had downturns in the index without recessions before now. Also, recessions without the index falling notably.

For example, airfreight out of China dropping? Well, Apple's at the low sales end of their product cycle, we're expecting new models in a couple of months, they'll not ship in volume until the end of the year. Mobile phone sales are off a bit anyway. Soya sales to China are down as a result of the trade war. A minor impact upon the economy even if a large one on the freight markets.

On the balance of the information we've got I don't think we're on the edge of a recession just yet. We could be and Cass is indicating we are, but I don't believe strongly enough in this one source to make the call that we definitely are.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.