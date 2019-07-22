Atlantic Power's Turnaround Will Require More Time

Atlantic Power continues to trade at a significant discount to its peers due to its inferior portfolio of assets, and lack of development opportunities.

Investment Thesis

Atlantic Power (AT) (TSX:ATP) delivered an in line quarter with modest EBITDA growth. The company continues its path to improve its balance sheet and expects to have its leverage down to 4.0x by the end of 2019. The company does not have a long average weighted PPA duration as most of its PPAs will expire in the next 5 years. In addition, its development and acquisition pipeline appears to be limited. Although its shares are trading at a significant discount to its peers, we think investors should wait on the sidelines.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q1 2019 Highlights

Atlantic Power reported its Q1 2019 earnings with adjusted EBITDA of C$53.7 million. This was slightly higher than last year’s C$53.4 million. The increase was primarily driven by improved power generation as its aggregate power generation of 1,172 GWh in Q1 2019 was higher than Q1 2018’s 1,120.5 GWh.

Source: Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

Earnings And Growth Analysis

Several PPAs will expire before 2021

Atlantic Power has a portfolio of power plants with a net capacity of 1152MW (see table below). The average remaining power purchase agreement life is only about 6 years. This is low compared to its peers. For example, Northland Power’s (OTCPK:NPIFF) average PPA life is 11 years. As can be seen from the table below, 9 power plants will have their PPA expiring in the next 5 years. These 9 plants represent about 62% of its total capacity. Given the volatility in electricity prices and the competition from renewable energy sources, it is very possible that Atlantic Power may not be able to renew its PPA with favorable terms.

Source: Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

Management is actively engaged in renewing its PPAs. They are currently in discussion to renew its PPA in Williams Lake. Although there are no updates at this moment, we do know from the Q&A in the latest conference call that its Williams Lake plant is well-maintained and there are no major overhauls expected. The short PPA life of 6 years and the lack of details on PPA renewals at the moment adds uncertainties to Atlantic Power’s outlook.

Atlantic Power will acquire several projects in 2019

Atlantic Power has a plan to increase its net capacity. It has reached an agreement to acquire two 20MW biomass facilities in South Carolina. While we are encouraged by its plan to improve its portfolio, the capacities to be acquired only represents a small portion of its total capacity (about 1,152MW). Management noted in its latest conference call that there is a potential acquisition of a hydro asset. However, details are not provided.

Management is improving its balance sheet

With no dividend payment since 2016, Atlantic Power has been able to gradually improve its balance sheet by repaying its debts. The company also sold some non-core assets. As a result, its leverage ratio has gradually improved to 4.5x in Q1 2019 from 5.7x in 2015 (see chart below). In this time period, the company has reduced its debt from about C$1 billion to C$717 million. The company hopes to reduce this further to C$647 million by the end of 2019. Its leverage ratio will hopefully fall to 4.0x.

Source: Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

Looking forward, Atlantic Power has a plan to further reduce its debt to C$374 million by 2023. If executed successfully, the company will be able to significantly improve its balance sheet. We think dividend payment will also become possible.

Source: Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

Valuation Analysis

Atlantic Power’s EV to EBITDA ratio of 6.2x is significantly below its peers. As can be seen from the chart below, Innergex (OTCPK:INGXF) trades at a ratio of nearly 17.0x and Brookfield Renewable (BEP) trades at a ratio of 14.9x. We believe Atlantic Power’s lower valuation is primarily due to limited growth opportunities and its inferior portfolio of power generation assets. Both Innergex and Brookfield Renewable have richer development pipelines in the next few years.

Data by YCharts

Risks And Challenges

There are several risks we believe investors need to be aware of:

(1) Rising interest rate may increase interest expense for its future projects.

(2) Rates of its PPA renewals may not be as favorable as before.

(3) Since Atlantic Power has several power plants that are gas-fired, its EBITDA generated from these plants also depends on natural gas prices. A significant increase in natural gas prices (e.g. a harsh cold winter) may result in a lower EBITDA.

(4) Hydrology does change every year, and this may impact its hydropower generation.

Investor Takeaway

Atlantic Power appears to be heading on the right path. The elimination of the dividend back in 2016 has helped it to improve its balance sheet and reduce its debt. While its stock is trading at an attractive valuation, we think this is warranted because of its inferior assets and its low average PPA duration of 6 years. Therefore, we think investors should remain on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.