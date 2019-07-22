Exelon Recovers From Payout Cut, But We Still Like Other Utilities More

Due to its exposure to non-rate regulated utility operations, upcoming debt maturities, relatively low yield for a utility, history of dividend cuts, and elevated valuation, we prefer other utility names.

By Callum Turcan

Image Source: Exelon Corporation – IR Presentation

Exelon Corporation (EXC) is a major electric and natural gas utility player with sizable operations in the Eastern United States, catering to 10 million customers through six major utility subsidiaries. Its asset base is supported by ~32,000 MW of generation capacity, the majority of which is nuclear as Exelon operates one of the largest fleets of nuclear power plants in the country. The firm’s Constellation division markets electricity, energy services, and energy products to 1.8 million customers across the US.

While we like Exelon’s investment grade credit ratings and growth trajectory, we aren’t fans of its upcoming debt maturities, its exposure to market-based operations (as opposed to rate regulated operations), its 2013 dividend cut, elevated valuation, and relatively low yield of 3.0% as of this writing. In this piece, we will cover the pros and cons of Exelon, and why we prefer other names in the utility space.

Valuation And Cash Flow Overview

Let's get this out of the way first: Through our rigorous discounted free cash flow analysis, we value shares of EXC between $33/share-$49/share. As Exelon is trading just below $49/share as of this writing, the very top end of our range, we think the market has already fully priced in expectations for future US Fed rate cuts into its stock price.

Secondly, readers should note that most utility companies spend more on capital expenditures than they take in via net operating cash flows, resulting in consistent negative free cash flows. More importantly, utilities with negative free cash flows need to maintain access to capital markets in order to cover large capital expenditure budgets and fund dividend payments. Keeping cost of capital contained is key to achieving shareholder value creation.

While not consistently free cash flow positive historically speaking (free cash flows were negative from 2014 - 2017), Exelon did generate almost $1.1 billion in positive free cash flows in 2018. That came close to covering $1.3 billion in annual dividend payments that year. Please keep in mind that even during the best of times for utilities, when free cash flows are made possible, those free cash flows often don't fully cover total shareholder return programs.

The company is targeting for 70% of its earnings to come from regulated operations, which we appreciate as the cash flows of rate-regulated utilities are significantly more stable than cash flows generated by assets exposed to market price fluctuations (such as merchant power generators that aren’t protected by long-term power purchase plans). We caution that ~30% of Exelon’s operating earnings will come from market-based sources, which adds a level of volatility to its future financial performance.

Growth Trajectory

Management expects Exelon will spend $22.6 billion in capital expenditures at its utilities and generation segments over the next four years (2019-2023). Those capital expenditures will grow its rate base by 7.8% annually through 2022, up from 7.4% growth rate that was forecasted for the 2017–2021 period just one year ago. Exelon seeks to use that rate base growth to drive revenue and ultimately net operating cash flow growth over the medium term. Please note that this doesn’t appear to include capital expenditure relating to its generation business, which are expected to total just under $1.9 billion in 2019.

Image Shown: Exelon expects to direct future cash flows towards major utility investments to grow its rate base. Image Source: Exelon – IR Presentation

Rate base growth is expected to grow Exelon’s utility operating EPS from $1.74 in 2018 (upper end of guidance that year) to $1.75-$2.05 in 2019, all the way on up to $2.15-$2.45 by 2022. Please note that this represents just a portion of Exelon’s earnings generation. That growth will help enable Exelon to continue growing its annual dividend by 5% per share per year through 2020, continuing the recovery after a steep payout cut in 2013.

We caution that while Exelon’s financial footing is now on much more stable ground, we don’t like companies that have historically cut their payout, especially when those payout cuts are so recent. Exelon purchased Pepco in 2016, another major electric and gas utility, which provided for better economies of scale and helped smooth out Exelon’s financial performance as it pushed deeper into the rate regulated market.

Exelon aims to generate $3.00-$3.30 in adjusted operating EPS this year (a non-GAAP figure), up marginally at the midpoint from the $3.12 in adjusted operating EPS posted last year. Keep in mind that this includes all its operations. Based on Exelon’s latest annualized dividend and using the midpoint of management’s 2019 guidance, the firm currently has a payout ratio of 46%. The relatively low payout ratio provides for a nice buffer and offers plenty of room to grow. As you can see in the graphic below, management expects stronger performance at most of Exelon’s utility subsidiaries this year versus its 2018 performance.

Image Shown: Exelon is targeting marginal operating EPS growth this year at the midpoint of guidance. Image Source: Exelon – IR Presentation

Monitoring Long-Term Liabilities

At the end of the first quarter of 2019, Exelon had $36.2 billion in net debt as defined as cash & cash equivalents (we are excluding $0.2 billion in restricted cash here) less short-term debt, long-term debt due within a year, long-term debt, and long-term debt to financing trusts. While management plans on directing some cash flow from Exelon’s generation segment to pay down debt, that’s on a gross basis as rising dividend payments and growth-related capital expenditures will require the utility to keep tapping capital markets.

Exelon maintains investment grade credit ratings from the big three rating agencies as you can see if the graphic below. That’s partially due to its payout cut, as Exelon has been able to right the ship and progress forward on more stable ground. Its capital market dependence is manageable, and Exelon retains decent access to capital markets. Using Exelon’s $10.3 billion trailing twelve-month EBITDA at the end of the first quarter, its leverage ratio (net debt divided by EBITDA) was relatively tame by utility standards at ~3.5x.

Image Shown: Exelon has investment grade credit ratings from the big three rating agencies. Image Source: Exelon – IR Presentation

We appreciate Exelon’s investment grade credit ratings, but caution that the utility has several major debt maturities coming due soon, particularly in 2020, which could cause problems. The firm will need to refinance that burden, a process which would become much easier if the US Fed does embark on a cycle of interest rate cuts, as Exelon isn’t retaining enough cash flow to do so organically.

Image Shown: Exelon has a lot of due coming due in 2019 – 2022, which will need to be refinanced. Image Source: Exelon – IR Presentation

Cost Reductions

In order to firm up its financial performance, Exelon has been steadily chipping away at its cost structure. Part of that involves Exelon shrinking parts of its nuclear fleet to reduce base maintenance and nuclear fuel procurement costs while still maintaining high levels of operational uptime. For example, Exelon is moving forward with closing the Three Mile Island nuclear plant in Pennsylvania after being unable to win concessions from the state legislature to keep the facility open.

Image Shown: Exelon’s power generation division is targeting meaningful cost reductions. Image Source: Exelon – IR Presentation

Concluding Thoughts

We like Exelon’s pivot to fiscal discipline, but caution that large capital expenditure budgets and rising dividend payouts will make leverage reduction a significantly harder task. Considering Exelon’s past payout cut, upcoming debt maturities, elevated valuation, exposure to market-based operations, and relatively low yield of 3.0%, we like other opportunities in the utility space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.