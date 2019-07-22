Curaleaf: Shocking Market Leader

U.S. cannabis companies have been overlooked due to their Canadian counterparts trading on major U.S. stock exchanges.

At the flip of a switch, Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) just positioned itself to claim the largest cannabis revenue base in the world. Most investors probably don't even know the U.S. multi-state operator (MSO) providing an opportunity to own the stock before Curaleaf becomes a household name. In these cases, the bullish investment thesis tends to work until the general public learns the name.

Another Major Deal

While still in the process of purchasing Select from Cura Partners for $950 million, Curaleaf announced an agreement to buy Grassroots for $875 million. The deal has the company paying 102.8 million shares and up to $115 million in cash to buy the MSO with a strong position in Illinois and Pennsylvania amongst other states.

At the time of the merger, Curaleaf had a listed market cap of about $3.0 billion and a forecasted market cap of $4.5 billion once including the 95.6 million shares for Select and Grassroots. The company will have a commanding market cap lead over other MSOs like Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) and Harvest Health (OTCQX:HRVSF) that are both involved in equally large deals that haven't closed.

While domestic market cap leadership is a valuable selling point to investors, the focus should be on the combined assets and market potential. Grassroots adds a portfolio of 61 dispensary licenses and 17 cultivation and processing licenses via the addition of seven new states to the business.

The deal adds access to a top 3 dispensary market share in Illinois that just opened up recreational use on January 1 and Pennsylvania. Other markets like Arkansas, Michigan, North Dakota, Oklahoma and Vermont help build out a coast-to-coast domestic brand.

U.S. Stock Preference

One only needs to look at the total addressable market this deal delivers and the general advantage of U.S. cannabis companies to understand the value proposition here. After this deal, Curaleaf will have access to 19 states that have 177 million people via 131 retail locations.

Canada doesn't even match the population of California, much less approach a market opportunity over 4x that population. The potential for additional states to join the legalization fray is almost a foregone conclusion.

Even analyst research firms project that the U.S. cannabis market will control some 50% market share over the next decade. Stifel forecast a $200 billion global opportunity for cannabis with the U.S. slated to reach $100 billion in sales. Canada has an initial target of C$10 billion in 2023 with the country only on a C$900 million pace based on April sales annualized.

The Canadian LPs like Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC), Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) and Cronos Group (OTC:CRON) trade at substantially higher valuations despite a clear picture where a substantially larger U.S. cannabis market will persist for the next decade. The U.S. MSOs of Curaleaf Holdings, Cresco Labs and Harvest Health don't even add up to the market cap of Aurora Cannabis that tops $7 billion now.

Curaleaf makes a clear picture that the two deals bring the MSO into the position of being able to make a claim for the global leader in the cannabis sector. The chart isn't exactly accurate, as a company like Harvest Health generated pro forma revenues of $51 million, not the $19 million listed in the chart. Regardless, the point stands that the U.S. cannabis companies are on par with the Canadian players without the rich market valuations.

With pro-forma revenues of $87 million, Curaleaf is already on target for $350 million in annualized revenues. Analysts already have the company targeted to reach nearly $775 million in sales for 2020, and this deal will only enhance that forecast.

A big key to the investment thesis for the U.S. MSOs is the eventual closing of these large deals so that reported numbers and analyst estimates can incorporate these larger numbers. Most investors won't dig into the details and will see that Curaleaf only had Q1 revenues of $35 million.

The big question is the financial projections of the new Curaleaf. No '20 revenue estimates exist for Select and Grassroots, but one can easily assume that the combined companies generated $52 million in Q1 revenues. On the low side, one would expect a doubling of the existing Curaleaf revenue target to at least reach $1.5 billion in '20.

The stock has a projected market cap of $5.0 billion and trades at about 3.3x '20 sales estimates.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Curaleaf is cannabis market leader without a market leading market cap. The preference remains to own U.S. cannabis companies, and no better place exists other than starting with the largest U.S. player.

