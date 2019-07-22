NovoCure Removes Overhang, Secures CMC Coverage For Newly-Diagnosed GBM

Assuming NovoCure continues to advance its pipeline, procure additional proof of concept in tumor treating fields, and grows its revenue, continued upside can be expected.

Shares of NovoCure were trading at all-time highs preceding news, so I don't expect a lot of upside from the news.

While this is likely to procure additional revenue for NovoCure, it also reveals that authorities are in realization of Optune's benefit.

Recently, NovoCure announced the CMC had granted coverage for Optune in use of patients with newly-diagnosed glioblastoma.

Introduction

I first introduced the story of NovoCure (NVCR) in November 2017 when shares were trading below $20.

Today, shares of NovoCure trade near $70.

I was interested in NovoCure's new modality to treat cancer: the use of tumor treating fields that work to upset broken & steadfast division of cancerous cells. Since then, NovoCure has revealed data in mesothelioma (thoracic cancer) that is also suggestive of benefit. Importantly, the benefit of tumor treating fields seems to extend beyond the home of the skull. If this is, indeed, the case, NovoCure's modality could be used in a variety of solid-based cancers. The addition of tumor treating fields is not associated with any significant side effects (beyond skin irritations) and no known competitor is near NovoCure.

NovoCure Secures CMC Coverage For Newly-Diagnosed GBM

Recently, NovoCure announced that it had, finally, secured CMC coverage for patients with newly-diagnosed glioblastoma [GBM]. Although this was a smaller proportion of patients that was not covered, CMC coverage reveals their belief in the actual benefit of TTF.

The percentage of our U.S. active patient population who are beneficiaries of the Medicare fee-for-service program, which has denied coverage for our claims to date, continues to range from 20 to 25 percent. Source: NovoCure

TTF is approved in both newly-diagnosed & recurrent GBM. Newly-diagnosed GBM is a smaller market, so CMC coverage is unlikely to impact revenue to a great extent.

Source: NovoCure

More importantly, coverage does point towards scientific faith in TTF amongst authorities:

In 2018, the Medicare durable medical equipment Medicare Administrative Contractors (“DME MACs”) confirmed that they have accepted our local coverage determination (“LCD”) reconsideration request for the treatment of newly diagnosed GBM and plan to take steps to publish a final LCD for newly diagnosed GBM. In March 2019, the DME MACs met with a contractor advisory committee (“CAC”), a formal mechanism for healthcare professionals to be informed of the evidence used in developing the LCD and to promote communications between the DME MACs and the healthcare community. The panel expressed their confidence that there is sufficient evidence to determine that Optune provides net positive health outcomes in the Medicare-eligible population (3.82 on a scale of 1 to 5). Emphasis added by Clover (Source: NovoCure)

Perhaps, in part, in an attempt to put all doubt to bed and achieve expanded label, NovoCure plans to initiate additional trials in GBM:

In order to further advance the scientific evidence supporting the use of Optune in GBM and gather additional information about Optune’s optimal use, we plan to initiate two additional randomized trials in GBM as early as 2019. The first trial will be designed to study the potential benefit of earlier initiation of Optune, concurrent with radiation therapy, versus initiation post radiation and is intended to support possible label expansion. The second trial will be designed to identify potential efficacy signals when Optune is combined with temozolomide and several other therapeutic agents in a multifactorial trial design and is intended to identify optimal combination treatments. Source: NovoCure

Valuation

NovoCure has ~$250M in cash and investments. $150M is debt. NovoCure is yet to be a cashflow positive company, subjecting them to a real possibility of dilution & future bankruptcy. The latter is mitigated, to an extent, by their steady revenue growth and expansion of Optune. Valued ~$6.7B (enterprise value), NovoCure trades 26-times annual revenue. Much of this bloated valuation is associated with the broad potential of TTF. It is not uncommon for companies with large potential (primarily biotechnology and technology) to appear overvalued on paper.

NovoCure has rewarded investors greatly within the past couple of years:

In order for this to continue, NovoCure must (1) continue to grow in revenue, (2) become cashflow positive with an ability to pay off its debt, and (3) continue to advance its pipeline and secure approval and proper coverage in additional indications.

Looking Forward

Moving forward, NovoCure continues to progress its pipeline:

Source: NovoCure

The year 2020 will see the following:

Revenues from GBM-related & mesothelioma [new] indications

Interim, phase 3 data in NSCLC

Phase 2 data in liver cancer

Risks

Some risks in an investment in NovoCure include, but are not limited to:

Compliance issues with TTF (must be worn at least 18 hours a day) were an issue revealed in mesothelioma data. NovoCure must ensure that compliance issues do not harm outcomes.

revealed in mesothelioma data. NovoCure must ensure that compliance issues do not harm outcomes. If GBM revenue were to peak, the valuation of NovoCure may suffer some.

NovoCure may reveal negative data.

Optune/TTF may not secure appropriate coverage.

NovoCure may have to dilute.

NovoCure may have trouble meeting their debt obligations, resulting in bankruptcy.

An investment in NovoCure may result in a total loss.

Disclaimer: The intention of this article is to provide insight, not investment advice. While the information provided in this article is intended to be factual, there is no guarantee and prospect investors are encouraged to do their own fact-checking and research before investing in a company. One must also consider one's own financial standings, risk tolerance, portfolio diversification, etc. before making a decision to buy shares in a company. Many of my articles detail biotechnology companies with little or no revenue. These stocks are, therefore, speculative and volatile. Even when prospects seem promising, there is no predicting the future. Losses incurred may be significant.

I present and update my best ideas only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Formula. Try a free 2-week trial today by clicking the pictured flask below!

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVCR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.