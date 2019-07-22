Whitecap Resources' 2019 NAV

We estimate the intrinsic value of the company at $6.6 per share, so there is significant upside, where you can get paid a strong yield while you wait.

The company has been able to maintain an increasing dividend even in a low oil price environment.

Whitecap Resources, Inc. (OTCPK:SPGYF) focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of crude oil and natural gas mostly in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company acquires assets with discovered petroleum initially in place and low current recovery factors. Light oil is the primary byproduct of Whitecap's Canadian assets. To extract petroleum products from its resources, the company uses horizontal drilling, in addition to multistage fracturing technology. Crude oil is the leading revenue generator out of the basket of energy products sold by Whitecap.

Source: Corporate Presentation July 2019

Unlike many other Canadian E&P companies, Whitecap Resources did not eliminate its dividend due to the prolonged slump in crude oil. The company also bought back $43 million worth of shares in the 2018 fiscal year.

Source: Corporate Presentation July 2019

The company has a higher yield than most of its counterparts with similar product mixes.

Company Dividend Yield ARC Resources (OTCPK:AETUF) 7.05% Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCPK:TRMLF) 2.03% PrairieSky Royalty (OTC:PREKF) 4.19% Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) 3.69% Whitecap Resources 8.14% Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) 10.6%

There are a number of reasons to assume that the dividend will remain safe. First of all, the CEO recently stated that this payout is not only safe, but it is also likely to rise in the future. This is supported by a number of dividend increases that have occurred over the past couple of years, including the 5.6% increase announced in the first quarter of 2019. Investors will be looking at the upcoming results set to be announced on August 1. In the meantime, the dividend has been confirmed for the month ahead.

Although when considering net income relative to its dividends, the payout ratio seems incredibly high at the moment at 203%, the company has historically had a payout ratio well below 100%, even at WTI prices below US$50. The company has $1.77B in committed credit facilities to make up for the funds flow deficits should they arise as well. In addition it has a relatively conservative balance sheet at ~1.7x and total debt to capitalization at 29%.

Data by YCharts

Source: Corporate Presentation July 2019

Source: Corporate Presentation July 2019

Whitecap Resources also maintains that the dividend should be well covered albeit at 91% at low WTI/AECO prices of $55 US$/bbl and $1.3 C$/GJ respectively.

Source: Corporate Presentation July 2019

Whitecap's production costs per meter fell significantly year over year in Q1. Cost per meter in its Viking assets fell 37% and 76% in its Pembina assets. Lower costs lead to higher production, and Whitecap's production has grown at a 12% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) per share over the past 10 years. Higher production has resulted in a 17% CAGR per share over the same amount of time, and it is those fund flows that support dividend growth and payments.

Source: Corporate Presentation July 2019

It appears that the high yield has been a result of investor sentiment targeted at Canadian E&P producers, as Whitecap Resources is no different, as its share price has been routed since the oil price collapse in 2014, despite still being able to increase funds flow and therefore its dividend payments.

Data by YCharts

Now that we have analyzed the company's ability to make its dividend payments, let's analyze its upside potential through the 2018 annual reserves report.

Valuation Analysis

The reserves data set forth below is from the 2018 Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2018. The Reserves Data summarizes the crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas reserves of the company and the net present values of future net revenue for these reserves using forecast prices and costs prior to the provision for interest, debt service charges, general and administrative expenses, the impact of hedging activities, and after deduction of royalties, operating costs, certain estimated well abandonment and reclamation costs and estimated future capital expenditures.

2018 Annual Information Form

The forecast cost and price assumptions in this statement for reserves assume primarily increases in wellhead selling prices and take into account inflation with respect to future operating and capital costs. The forecast of prices, inflation and exchange rates provided in the table above is computed using the average of the forecasts ("IQRE Average Forecast") by McDaniel, GLJ Petroleum Consultants and Sproule Associates Limited. The IQRE Average Forecast is dated January 1, 2019. The inflation forecast was applied uniformly to prices beyond the forecast interval and to all future costs.

The forecast prices used in the Trident Report were specified by Trident. Oil and condensate prices were based on a December 31, 2018, forecast of Edmonton light prices prepared by a Canadian independent consultant and were adjusted by field for quality, transportation fees, and market differentials. Natural gas and coal bed methane prices were based on a December 31, 2018, forecast of AECO-C prices prepared by a Canadian independent consultant and were adjusted by field for energy content, transportation fees, and market differentials.

Forecast case prices, before adjustments, along with escalation parameters used in the Trident Report are shown in the following table:

2018 Annual Information Form

Using a 10% discount rate (as this is the closest to most oil company WACCs), we find that the net present value of the reserves is $5.5 billion.

Using total debt of $2.7 billion, we can calculate the net asset value below:

Source: 2018 YEFS

PV of Reserves $5,494 plus: Cash $0 less: debt $2,729 Market Value $2,765 shares outstanding 413 Price/Share $6.6

*** All figures are in millions except price/share.

Conclusion

The net asset value model seems to suggest that Whitecap Resources is valued at $6.6/share, which would indicate 57% upside from the current price of $4.2. Although it may take some time for the investor sentiment to subside, you can reap the rewards of an 8.14% dividend yield while you wait for oil prices to improve, which would be the largest catalyst for improving the company's share price.

The factors and risks that could challenge the assumptions used herein include increases in royalties payable to the Alberta and federal governments of Canada or regulations that affect major costs such as abandonment or reclamation, and continued pipeline capacity bottlenecks in Canada as this is still is where all of its reserves are based.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.