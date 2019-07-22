What Investors Should Do With Their Shares Of Cummins

I am holding onto my shares of CMI, since they represent a small part of my portfolio, and will not add any more throughout this business cycle.

However, Cummins is a cyclical stock, and purchasing at the top of the cycle might not be the best approach.

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction

Investing in cyclical stocks like industrials must be done with caution. When at a top of the cycle, looking at trailing twelve month data can be misleading. For this reason, when analyzing dividend stocks, we keep in my sector allocation throughout the business cycle. While we don't cut any industry in our portfolios to zero, we do adjust the sizing of any given industry in our portfolio. We explain this in our recent article "Dynamic Sector Allocation For Dividend Investors". I also explained how we realize value and shift from overvalued stocks to relatively undervalued stocks, and thus increase our income, in another article "How to sell dividend stocks to increase your income".

Some readers have said that this makes us traders and not investors. I have to disagree with this point. The rebalancing that occurs in our portfolios, between sectors and among stocks, is nothing more than prudent risk management. Most investors would refuse to buy stocks

A bird eye analysis of many industries of the industrial sector today indicates that cyclical peaks are approaching. Heavy truck sales in the US are around their peak, and might have already started declining already (For more on this, I suggest fellow SA contributor Cashflow Capitalist's excellent article). At the same time, we seem to be located in the late stage of the business cycle. Industrials as a group will most likely continue performing similarly to the overall market until the recession hits, at which point they will most likely underperform brutally.

So what should dividend investors do with their industrial stocks? They should analyze each position clearly, make sure they only own the highest quality names, and consider taking gains and reducing exposure to the sector. If exposure to the sector is already low, investors could consider holding some of the highest quality names.

Let's focus on a high quality industrial stock: Cummins (CMI). A company founded 100 years ago which designs, manufactures, distributes and services diesel and natural gas engines and engine-related component products, including filtration, after-treatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems and electric power generation systems.

Cummins has a dividend yield of 2.69% & trades around $169.29. My M.A.D Assessment gives CMI a Dividend Strength score of 100 and a Stock Strength score of 96.

Source: mad-dividends.com

This article will present and discuss the factors which show why I believe that CMI is a high quality dividend stock, but that no additions should be made throughout the end of the business cycle. Investors with large gains could consider trimming their positions to limit sector exposure.

Dividend Strength

As always, before the considerations of timing, pricing, and capital appreciation potential are even considered, I first want to make sure that the dividend has the potential to contribute significantly to total returns. To do so, the dividend needs to be safe. It also needs to offer good dividend potential; that is a good combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential.

Dividend Safety

Dividend safety is best assessed by looking at the evolution of the company's payout ratios. Looking at 3 data points --earnings payout, operating cashflow payout, and free cashflow payout-over time gives us a solid indication of a company's ability to pay its dividend.

29% of Cummins' earnings are paid out as dividends. This is a more attractive payout ratio than 64% of dividend stocks.

CMI pays 24% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, putting it ahead of 54% of dividend stocks.

Cummins has a free cashflow payout ratio of 35%, a better ratio than 61% of dividend stocks.

Cummins' dividend is well covered by earnings and cashflow. The dividend seems super safe.

29/03/2015 03/04/2016 02/04/2017 01/04/2018 31/03/2019 Dividends $2.9700 $3.7200 $4.0700 $4.2700 $4.5000 Net Income $9.33 $7.57 $8.72 $5.57 $15.39 Payout Ratio 32% 50% 47% 77% 30% Cash From Operations $12.02 $12.49 $12.20 $10.74 $18.43 Payout Ratio 22% 28% 32% 38% 25% Free Cash Flow $7.61 $7.93 $8.58 $7.22 $12.92 Payout Ratio 39% 47% 48% 60% 35%

Source: mad-dividends.com

Furthermore, CMI can pay its interest 26 times, which is better than 90% of stocks. This level of coverage can be considered very satisfying since interest payments are all but insignificant compared to profits.

Looking at payout & coverage ratios together would suggest that CMI's dividend is very safe. The company has been increasing its dividend every year for the past 13 years, and has been doing so without jeopardizing the company's balance sheet.

Dividend Potential

If the stock looks super safe, what can be said of the company's dividend potential?

Source: mad-dividends.com

Cummins' dividend yield of 2.69% is better than 59% of dividend stocks. This last year, the dividend grew 5.5% which is quite a bit lower than their 5 year CAGR of 13%.

Source: mad-dividends.com

This reduction in the rate of growth this year, tells me that management is starting to factor in a cyclical downturn and has reduced the rate of growth. For a stock with a 2.7% yield, I'm looking for low single digit dividend growth. While I believe CMI's dividend will deliver 10% CAGR over 5-10 years, I wouldn't be surprised to see dividend growth slow to the single digit range for a year or two.

Over the previous 3 years Cummins has seen its revenues grow at a 9% CAGR and net income by a 22% CAGR.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Now revenues are predicted to be flat to up 4% for all of 2019, with the backlog of heavy duty trucks coming down rapidly every quarter, because new orders of trucks have been plummeting.

Since the dividend is well covered, CMI should still increase its dividend year after year, although increases might be below levels

Dividend Summary

The combination of the data presented above gives CMI a dividend strength score of 100 / 100. Cummins decent yield, fantastic coverage and history of dividend increases make it a top dividend stock. However the outlook for the next 12 months should dampen the potential of dividend growth somewhat.

Nevertheless, CMI is a stock which has proven that it could pay a generous dividend while keeping its business safe. CMI is a top quality dividend stock.

Stock Strength

CMI has me convinced insofar as the dividend is concerned. Given the lower dividend growth perspectives for the next one or two years, I'd ideally like to see a slightly higher dividend yield somewhere north of 3% before recommending a purchase. But what do the factors have to tell us? Looking at value, momentum, financial strength & earnings quality will give us a good indication of the stocks direction over upcoming quarters.

Value

When analyzing CMI's valuation, you will see that the TTM values make the stock look like a bargain.

CMI has a P/E of 11.00x

P/S of 1.10x

P/CFO of 9.18x

Dividend yield of 2.69%

Buyback yield of 4.83%

Shareholder yield of 7.52%.

According to these values, CMI is more undervalued than 94% of stocks.

Source: mad-dividends.com

The chart above suggests that CMI is trading below its 5 year average PE. This is because the stock market has already discounted into the share price a reduction in sales which will start in the 3rd quarter, and a decline of earnings starting in the 4th quarter.

Nonetheless, CMI's valuation is supported by a super high 7.5% shareholder yield. The company's generous buyback program is likely to continue, with 75% of operating cashflow to be returned to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

Even when we take into account lower performance in the next two years, by no means does CMI look overvalued.

Value Score: 94 / 100

Momentum

For the last 12 months industrials have posted similar performance to the overall market. CMI on the other hand has largely outperformed the market.

Cummins' price has increased 2.01% these last 3 months, 16.67% these last 6 months & 24.59% these last 12 months and now currently sits at $169.29.

Source: mad-dividends.com

CMI has better momentum than 78% of stocks, which I find to be satisfying. Among industrials, CMI has great performance. It goes to show that despite an anticipated cyclical downturn in revenues and earnings, the company continues to gain market share in multiple markets to offset the expected decline in demand. Although industrials as a group haven't outperformed, CMI has investor sentiment on its side thanks to its pristine balance sheet and fantastic performance throughout the business cycle.

Momentum score: 78 / 100

Financial Strength

CMI' Debt/Equity ratio of 1.4 is better than 52% of stocks. Cummins' liabilities have increased by 10% this last year. Operating cashflow can cover 26.1% of CMI's liabilities. These ratios would suggest that Cummins has better financial strength than 73% of stocks. Stocks with solid financials can withstand cyclical variations better than their counterparts. Cummins low level of gearing, and high liability coverage makes it a prime stock to withhold upcoming headwinds.

Financial Strength Score: 73/100

Earnings Quality

Finally I inspect CMI's earnings quality. Stocks with high earnings quality have an efficient asset base, which is capable of generating large amounts of revenue. Businesses which book negative accruals also have higher earnings quality, since they receive cash before booking revenue, which will be accretive to earnings in years to come. They also depreciate assets at a reasonable rate, which reflects the useful life of their assets.

Cummins' Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -7.0% puts it ahead of 43% of stocks.

82.3% of CMI's capital expenditure is depreciated each year, which is better than 34% of stocks. Each dollar of CMI's assets generates $1.2 of revenue, putting it ahead of 82% of stocks. Based on these findings, CMI has higher earnings quality than 60% of stocks. CMI's fantastic asset turnover puts it ahead of its competition and ahead of a vast majority of U.S. stocks. Its accruals are at reasonable levels. This makes CMI's earnings higher quality than the median U.S stock.

Earnings Quality Score: 60 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 96 / 100 which is very satisfying. A combination of momentum, high shareholder yield and stellar fundamentals make the stock stick out within its sector.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 100 & a stock strength of 96, Cummins is a fantastic stock for dividend investors. Yet, it remains a cyclical stock, and investing at the top of the cycle is a tough bargain. If you are currently reducing your exposure to industrials, I'd benchmark your other industrial stocks to CMI and trim positions in those first if they come short.

If your position in CMI is large relative to your portfolio, I'd consider trimming your position to a level you are comfortable with.

In any case, put CMI on your watchlist. I expect the stock to slightly outperform the market throughout the late stages of the bull market, but undeniably it will underperform in a recession. It might have a volatile ride during the next recession, but when the dust settles, an attractive entry point might arise.

My position in CMI being quite small relative to my total portfolio, I will be holding my shares for now, and would consider adding more after the next recession.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.