Tuesday Morning: Patience Has Run Out

Thin margins still mean the story can work: 100 bps in EBITDA margin expansion, even with some multiple compression, pushes the stock up at least 20%.

Tuesday Morning (TUES) has spent years trying to get its supply chain fixed - and the results haven't been much to crow about. Optimism toward the effort - and the associated margin expansion - drove TUES stock to $20+ in early 2015. But progress has been too slow and too uneven. Gross margin is expected to improve 100-125 bps in fiscal 2019 (ending June) - but mostly thanks to comparing against FY18 results which included one-time costs from a new distribution center. Implied guidance - in the low 35% range - still sits below the 35.7% posted in FY16 and the 36% figure the year before.

The one positive for TUES as the company stretched well beyond a planned 3-4 year turnaround had been that same-store sales held up. Store relocations - which Tuesday Morning keeps in its comp base - admittedly helped, but Tuesday Morning at least was driving traffic to its stores, even if it paid for some of that traffic via higher rent expense.

And so as TUES bounced along in recent years, there at least was a "hey, what happens if they finally get that margin expansion?" case, one that I detailed almost exactly a year ago. With EBITDA margins ~zero in FY17 and sub-1% last year, it didn't take that much in the way of COGS improvement to significantly boost earnings - and, at least on paper, the fair value on Tuesday Morning stock.

But it's become increasingly difficult to make even that theoretical case, a key reason why TUES touched a post-crisis low in late May. Margin improvement has continued - but it's clearly not enough. TUES, on an earnings and cash flow basis, isn't particularly cheap. Comps have increasingly headed in the wrong direction of late before finally giving way in recent quarters. There's still more work to do on the supply chain front - and yet another delay in those efforts. And so the paper case has become less attractive - while management and execution concerns only have increased. It's a tough combination for TUES stock.

The Same-Store Sales Problem

As noted, Tuesday Morning's comps had remained solid - and at some points impressive - through FY18:

There was some deceleration in fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2018, at least according to headline numbers - but given tough multi-year stacks, that performance didn't seem surprising. Retail industry weakness was another factor, yet at least Tuesday Morning clearly was outperforming Pier 1 Imports (PIR), whose comps (for its fiscal years ending February) were -1% in FY17, -2% in FY18, and an alarming -11% in fiscal 2019.

But underneath the headline numbers, there were signs of more significant problems. Again, Tuesday Morning keeps relocated stores in its comp base - and those stores are moved to more attractive locations, boosting sales. Tuesday Morning has broken out the benefit of relocations to comps, and backing that out, the trend becomes more clear - and more ominous:

Tuesday Morning Comps & Relo Benefits

Fiscal Year Reported Comp Relo Benefit Underlying Comp 2015 7.2% 140 bps 5.8% 2016 7.8% 230 bps 5.5% 2017 2.2% 290 bps -0.7% 2018 3.9% 370 bps 0.2% 2019 0.0%* 190 bps** -1.6%***

The comp deceleration ex-relocations becomes a significant problem for Tuesday Morning. As I noted last year, even CFO Stacie Shirley admitted on the Q3 FY18 call that the opportunity for margin expansion was on the COGS line - along with top-line growth from real estate changes and more efficient marketing spend.

Those investments aren't free, however - and if Tuesday Morning can't leverage SG&A aside from those investments, any gross margin improvements from better real estate, and most notably, the supply chain, are going to be canceled out by rising SG&A as a percentage of sales.

Even within an obviously disappointing fiscal 2019, the trend for those sales has notably worsened. Q1 same-store sales were 3.8%, followed by a 1.9% print in Q2. Comp figures for both quarters exceeded the relocation benefits (280 bps in Q1, 170 bps in Q2). Q3 same-store sales declined 5.3%, however, even with a 120 bps boost from real estate. Q4 comps were guided on the Q3 FY19 call to be "flat to slightly negative", as Shirley termed it, with some unspecified residual boost from real estate.

The margin expansion case here always had the problem of needing to actually be executed: what works on paper doesn't always work in practice, as countless shareholders in retailers have learned over the last five years. But the issue with the reversal in same-store sales is that it breaks even the on-paper argument for TUES.

If comps can't be leveraged, the supply chain efforts get offset. Gaining another 150 bps in gross margin, only to see it offset by SG&A deleveraging (a risk regardless in this exceedingly tight labor market) leaves TUES right where it is right now. And with even adjusted net income negative, free cash flow in the range of zero, and a 5x+ EV/EBITDA multiple that's in line with the retail sector, that's just not good enough. The comp performance of late is a big problem for TUES stock, even at the lows.

The Supply Chain/COGS Problem

As part of this process to evaluate our merchandise organization, strategy and related competencies, we are revisiting our warehouse layout and capacity needs. While we’ve been working on a thorough evaluation on our supply chain for some time now and are at the end of this process, we need to confirm that the capacity and layout we had planned can support growth of certain strategies. This has caused us to pause our plans while we explore these needs. While we are not certain whether this additional work will cause any delay in the start of the next phase of the project, we do know that we need to get this right and we are focused on making sure that happens. We will be in a position to share our plans as soon as this work is completed.

Again, Tuesday Morning's turnaround has been going on since Michael Rouleau was named CEO back in 2013. The plan included a new distribution center in Phoenix, Arizona to augment the long-existing facility near Dallas. Phoenix's go-live was delayed and it then got off to a rocky start, hitting both margins and revenue (as inventory wasn't delivered quick enough, leaving some store shelves empty).

Once those growing pains were done, investors likely assumed the efforts to reshape the supply chain largely were as well. That doesn't appear to be the case. CEO Steven Becker talked on the Q2 call of a new distribution center 'bypass' system, in which imported products were broken up and shipped to 'pool points', instead of going to either DC. Now, with yet another consultant in Tuesday Morning headquarters (not the first, or the second), the efforts are being pushed out again.

At a certain point, there's a question as to whether all this even makes sense. As I've noted before, a while back a person familiar with Tuesday Morning's logistics strategy communicated to me a skepticism as to whether second DC was needed at all. The argument was that Becker - pushed by some of those myriad consultants - was ignoring the fact that Tuesday Morning isn't a replenishment-based model. Rather, it is, as the company describes it, a "treasure hunt".

In other words, SKUs aren't 'replaced'; Tuesday Morning, in essence, never really sells out. And so the benefit to inventory turns, in particular, of a second DC is muted. It's possible that a more efficient distribution system could benefit margins - but the overall impact simply wasn't going to be as transformative as Tuesday Morning executives seemed to believe.

Certainly, from a fundamental standpoint, that seems to be the case. Execution might be a factor - but at this point Becker has overhauled the entire C-suite, replaced the supply chain head a couple of years back, and per the Q3 call removed the chief merchant while also doing "some realigning of the team" in merchandising. Either Tuesday Morning can't find quality talent - or its expectations are too ambitious.

To be sure, this is speculation from the outside - but what the numbers show is that this massive, multi-year, effort hasn't moved the needle. Gross margin is still below past levels, and well below a once-cited target in the 37-38% range. Comps are heading in the wrong direction. With Becker on the Q3 call pushing efforts even further out, it's difficult to have much in the way of patience with so little improvement created so far.

The Bull Case and Valuation

And yet, TUES still seems somewhat attractive near the lows. EV/EBITDA, based on the midpoint of FY19 guidance is 5.3x. That's with margins right at 1.8%; add 100 bps of margin and cut the multiple even to 4x (with a lot of retailers in that 4-5x range) and TUES still rises 20%+. In the model, both net income and free cash flow turn positive as well, suggesting that the stock could hold those gains. The balance sheet is reasonable (net debt of $29 million, albeit with a maturity next August); it's not as if the clock necessarily is ticking on a restructuring, barring a disastrous FY20.

Comp weakness this year has been disappointing, but Tuesday Morning pulled back on its promotional days in both Q2 and Q3, which pressured comps by 150 bps+; an Easter shift out of Q3 added to the pressure on that quarter as well (though it obviously has a minimal effect on full-year projections). Weather in calendar 2019 (2H fiscal 2019 for TUES) has been called out by many retailers as a negative headwind as well.

This still can work. But whether it will work is a different story - and a story that's increasingly difficult to believe. Few smaller retailers are seeing anything but declines at the moment. Tuesday Morning has made a concerted effort to avoid 'omnichannel' retailing, which might not have been a bad decision (those efforts aren't doing much for subscale peers) but also leaves the company at the mercy of brick-and-mortar traffic (and not just to its stores, but to its shopping centers). Relocation opportunities appear to be drying up, though the company is optimistic about renegotiating leases going forward.

And execution under Becker - a former hedge fund manager and an activist in the stock earlier this decade - has been subpar. It's not for lack of trying: Tuesday Morning has had no shortage of ideas. None, so far, really have worked.

It would be one thing if sales and traffic were still holding up - and TUES was just a matter of being more patient than planned in 2015 or even 2017. The combination of weakening comps and minimal long-term progress on COGS seems to make the case just too difficult, and the path too narrow. Time hasn't necessarily run out - but patience has. It's not hard to see why.

