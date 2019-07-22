DOYU: Stay Away From The Risky IPO

Tencent’s stake is not a strong support for DOYU’s future growth, as Tencent also holds part of HUYA and is actively investing in new competitors.

DouYu’s growth and sudden improvement in financials right before its IPO seem to be suspicious.

Investment Thesis

One of the China’s largest e-sports streaming platforms, DOUYU (NASDAQ: DOYU), went public on July 17. Although the company is showing very competitive growth and financial numbers compared with its major competitor, HUYA International (NYSE: HUYA), we feel DOYU is a very risky IPO target at this moment. Investors should keep their hands off it for now, or to make a pair trading by longing HUYA and shorting DOYU.

Tough IPO Road

Let’s first take a look at DOYU’s main competitor, HUYA. HUYA raised $180 million in its US IPO in May 2018 and $442 million in its secondary offering in April 2019. Huya sold 13.6 million primary shares, together with its main shareholder YY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY), who sold 4.8 million shares, at $24 per share, bringing the total proceeds of the sale to $442 million.

DOYU, on the other hand, filed for its IPO initially on April 22 this year, but postponed it following President Donald Trump’s threat to boost tariffs on China in May. When the IPO finally came, DOYU sold American depositary shares (ADS) at $11.5 each, compared with a previously stated target of $11.50 to $14.00, raising $775 million at a $3.73 billion valuation.

The fact that the IPO price was set at the lower bound of their stated target shows the market appetite for DOYU is just so-so. On its first trading day, the share price ended up flat as the IPO price, whereas HUYA’s shares jumped over 33% on the first trading day, which also confirms our observation of the market sentiment.

Questionable Growth and Financials

Although HUYA went public more than one year before DOYU, the latter is actually the bigger of the two. For the past few quarters, monthly active users (MAU) for these two major streaming platforms have been growing at very similar pace:

Source: Quarterly ER results

In 2019 Q1, DOYU reported MAU at 159.2 million, about 20% more than HUYA’s 124 million in the same period.

In terms of revenue, although HUYA has been in the leading position between the two, DOYU’s revenue growth was so impressive in Q1 2019 (125% YoY to 1.5 billion RMB, compared to HUYA’s 93% YoY during the same period) that the gap was largely narrowed now:

Source: Quarterly ER results

We also looked at revenue per MAU between the two. As you can see from the chart below, HUYA’s revenue per MAU has been stable over the past three quarters, meaning that its capability of monetization from user has reached to a plateau. DOYU, however, has seen continuous rise in this metric. Especially in Q1 2019, the quarter before its IPO, revenue per MAU jumped 25% from RMB 7.5 to 9.4.

Source: Quarterly ER results

Another metric that we found suspicious is the gross margin. HUYA’s gross margin has been pretty stable over the past quarters, standing at around 15%-17%, improving a bit in Q1 2019. DOYU, on the other hand, has seen quite volatile gross margin in the same period. In Q1 2019, its gross margin jumped from 3.1% to 13.5%.

Source: Quarterly ER results

As DOYU and HUYA were founded around the same time (2014 for DOYU and 2015 for HUYA), and they have around the same level of customer base, we found the sudden increase in their operating and financial metrics to be a bit suspicious. There is a possibility that DOYU tried to decorate its financials for the sake of IPO.

Support from Tencent: Not That Reliable

A lot of the attention on DOYU came from the fact that it’s Tencent (OTCPK: OTCPK:TCEHY) portfolio company. Tencent began investing in DOYU back in 2016 and to-date has invested over $600 million in DOYU. After the IPO, Tencent owns 37.2% of DouYu through its subsidiary Nectarine.

Tencent’s support will help DOYU for sure, in terms of customers, traffic, and technology. But this should not be a determining factor for the following reasons:

Tencent is betting on the market instead of DOYU. As a matter of fact, Tencent holds around 30% of HUYA’s shares as well. So Tencent is really betting on the game streaming market, instead of either company. DOYU will have no major advantage in competing with HUYA if they want to rely on Tencent’s support;

Tencent is also actively cultivating other competitors in this fast growing market. According to some recent reports, Tencent has reached agreement with another short video unicorn KuaiShou regarding investment in their game streaming business. KuaiShou also has a huge amount of customers in the short video field, which will bring significant competition for DOYU and HUYA once they stepped into game streaming business.

Conclusion

We found DOYU to be a risky IPO target. The sudden improvements in financials prior to IPO seem to be suspicious, and Tencent’s support isn’t as reliable as it appears to be. We would suggest investors stay away from DOYU now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.