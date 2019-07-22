SPGSHUP: Short-Term Supply Risks Linger, Supporting The Gasoline Complex

While gasoline prices have significantly improved in the previous weeks, the fundamental picture remains favorable, thanks to lingering short-term supply fears.

Investment thesis

Recently, the SPGSHUP Index pulled back, following the steep appreciation observed in the last weeks. Yet and in spite of a weakening net speculative sentiment on the gasoline complex, subdued U.S. stockpiles and favorable fundamental developments continue to support the Index. Given the above, we iterate a bullish positioning on the SPGSHUP Index.

About SPGSHUP – S&P GSCI Unleaded Gasoline Excess Return Index

The S&P GSCI Unleaded Gasoline Excess Return Index (SPGSHUP) tracks the performance of gasoline markets reflecting only the prices of the first nearby future contract expirations. Besides, the SPGSHUP is the accretion of the Contract Daily Return, indexed to a base value of 100 on January 2, 1970.

The SPGSHUP incorporates the discount or premium obtained by rolling hypothetical positions in forward contracts as they approach delivery. The Index is one of the most widely recognized benchmarks that is broad-based and production weighted to represent the global commodity market beta. Furthermore, SPGSHUP is designed to be investable by including the most liquid commodity futures.

Moreover, SPGSHUP replicates the movements of the RBOB, with a slight lag:

One downside of SPGSHUP is high sensitivity to short-term changes in spot price, which can result in heavy roll costs.

Petroleum stocks and cracks

During the week, petroleum related inventories in the U.S. posted mitigated results. While crude oil dipped moderately, down 2.03% (w/w) to 459m barrels, gasoline stockpiles posted a mediocre withdrawal, down 0.63% (w/w) to 229.2m barrels on the week ending July 5. Nevertheless, this decline continues to weigh on gasoline futures, given that the blended stocks are flat versus to the 5-year average, while the yearly deficit continues to widen, establishing at 4.1% or 9 810k barrels. With these changes, the gasoline complex should remain sustained in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, RBOB prices lifted moderately on the corresponding period, up 2.98% (w/w) to $81 per barrel.

Yet, recent gasoline stock weakness evolves in opposition with the 10-year seasonality, which shows an increase of 0.5% on the month of July. That being said and as we approach the end of the month, the gasoline prices are probably going to witness a pullback.

Besides, gasoline cracks strengthened on the reported week, reaching a new yearly high of $17.97 per barrel, following the passage of the Hurricane Barry in the Gulf of Mexico, halting refining output and lifting supply uncertainties.

On the refining utilization rates front, the capacity advances again, reaching 94.7% of the total U.S. output, nevertheless, upcoming EIA weekly report should significantly downgrade this figure, amid the consistent negative impact of Hurricane Barry.

In opposition, the U.S. gasoline balance deteriorates, posting a net import figure over the week of 171k bpd, amid surging imports of total gasoline, up 62.5% (w/w) to 871k bpd, which was partly offset by lifting exports, up 24.33% (w/w) to 700k bpd. Also, the slight appreciation of U.S. refiner and blender net production of finished gasoline, up 0.77% (w/w) to 10.22m bpd somewhat weighs on the complex and on the SPGSHUP Index.

Speculative positioning

On the week ending July 9, net speculative bets on Nymex RBOB future contracts reduced their deceleration (w/w), down 2.81% to 76 342 contracts, whilst SPGSHUP lifted 5.67% (w/w) to $1 046.

This second consecutive weekly decrease is explained by moderate short accretions, up 5.57% (w/w) to 64 077 contracts and is slightly counterbalance by long accumulations, up 0.84% (w/w) to 140 419 contracts. That being said, the weakening sentiment on gasoline futures decelerated slightly, as the total number of freshly opened contracts declines considerable versus last week.

Since the beginning of 2019, net spec length decreased moderately, down 7.91% or 6 555 contracts, whereas the SPGSHUP index lifted robustly, up 25.13% to $1 013.04.

Backdrop developments

In the last weeks, gasoline futures in the U.S. surged following the blast of the biggest refinery on the East Coast, lifting supply fears in the region. Since then, uncertainties ebbed, as gasoline cargoes crossed the Atlantic from Europe, easing supply worries. With this, U.S. imports of gasoline are expected to lifting, bolstering inventories and thus weighing on gasoline pricing and on the SPGSHUP Index.

In addition, Hurricane Barry has had limited impact on Gulf Coast refiners, in spite of the temporary halt of refining activity seen last weekend. That is likely to slightly sustain the complex in the short-term, but remains bearish for the following weeks, given yearly high gasoline cracks.

Besides, the backwardation pattern of the gasoline and Brent futures steepen on the front end of the curves, indicating additional tightness in the short-term. That remains bullish for the complex and SPGSHUP, however, the easing of the Brent slope in the next two-months points toward renewed weakness.

Given the elements above and in spite of a weakening sentiment on Nymex RBOB futures, we believe that the deterioration of gasoline stockpiles in the U.S. and the bullish fundamental developments remain favorable for the complex and the SPGSHUP Index.

