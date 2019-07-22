American Express: Strong Growth Momentum At A Reasonable Price

The stock price appreciation is justified by the growth rate of their earnings and intrinsic value.

When we look at the stock price of American Express Inc. (AXP), we can see the stock has outperformed the S&P 500 stock index (SPY) over the past 10 years.

Source: stockcharts.com

The outperformance has been going on for years, and the current stock price momentum is not slowing down its speed. The share price of American Express is currently at $125, bringing the total market capitalization value to $108 billion. American Express has been following the outperformance pattern of its competitors, Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) both outperforming the general stock market.

Source: stockcharts.com

Personally, I have been following American Express’s stock price performance in the previous years together with that of Visa & Mastercard. I have been more focused on large bank stocks (like BAC or WFC), as these stocks have been often in the spotlight in the previous years. I knew American Express’s stock had a strong momentum, but I did not really understand their business model and did not make the commitment to buy their stock.

In this article I will present a summary of my analysis on American Express and I will demonstrate a trade idea to benefit from American Express and its future price performance. We will make a comparison with Visa and Mastercard and outline the major differences between these companies and their future profit potential.

Fundamentals of American Express

The revenue of American Express is currently $37 billion for 2018 (up from $19 billion in 2009). Growth in revenues has consistent, quarter after quarter throughout the last 10 years, often with double digit growth rates:

Source: created by author, with data from stockrow.com

A similar growth can be seen in their book value per share and the ROE rates.

The main sources of American Express's income are cardholders and merchant partners. The cardholders have to pay interest on the outstanding balances and numerous fees for the cards (conversion fees, card fees, …). The largest part of the income however is coming from the transactions executed by the merchant partners around the world.

In 2018, AMEX continued its growth by increasing the adjusted EPS with 24%, while their loans grew with 13% and their total card count with 19%.

Source: American Express corporate website

The growth in 2018 is in line with the future expectations for their earnings. ($8.09 for 2019 and $8.99 for 2020).

In addition to these strong growth rates in earnings and return on equity, American Express's ability to turn earnings into free cash flow is impressive. American Express is able to generate large free cash flows, often as high as 30% of their revenues. The free cash flow is a well know metric to analyze how much cashflow a company can generate after all the capital expenditures have been deducted.

American Express has been using these cashflows to return money to its shareholders, by buying back its own shares. We expect the buybacks to continue in the future and they add evidence for the bull case for American Express.

Comparison with Visa & Mastercard

When comparing the fundamentals of AMEX with those of Visa and Mastercard, we can see a similar growth pattern in revenues and earnings. A key difference however is the current stock price valuation, where American Express has far lower price ratios. The P/E of American Express is currently only half of what one has to pay to purchase shares of Visa or Mastercard.

Source: finviz.com

Opportunity: Buy long-term call options on American Express

Considering these points above, we think American Express remains a strong investment in 2019 and in the upcoming years. The current P/E ratio of the stock price is 17, which seems reasonable given its historical earnings growth.

For this reason, we would suggest initiating a long position in a call option contract on American Express. In this way, you can minimize your required investment to benefit from a rise in the underlying stock price. Here we would suggest buying a call option contract expiring on January 17, 2020, with a strike price of $140 (around 12% above the current stock price).

Source: nasdaq.com

This call option contract gives the holder the right to buy 100 shares of American Express for $140 at any time until 17/01/2020. The total cost of the call option contract will be $167 ($1.67 per common share).

The profit potential of these call options is highly leveraged compared to a simple purchase of American Express common stocks. In order to purchase 100 common stocks of AXP an investor would have to pay $12,500 today, while the call option contract only costs $167. The risk of the call options investment is limited to this $167.

In the graph below, we compare the profit profile of the call options with the profit profile of common AXP stocks:

In conclusion

American Express has seen its stock price rise strongly in the previous years, systematically beating the S&P 500 stock index. This can be explained by the company's strong fundamentals and its growing revenue from the advertising market. We expect this outperformance to continue in the future bring the AXP stock price to higher levels.

Investors who believe in American Express can buy common stock at $125 or purchase call options. We prefer the latter alternative, mainly because required investment is much lower and the profit potential will be leveraged.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AXP CALLS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.