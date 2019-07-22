Fee Income And Loan Growth Helping BB&T, But Asset Sensitivity Is A Growing Risk

BB&T looks modestly undervalued below the mid-$50's and the combination of strong fee businesses and cost synergies should help counterbalance NIM compression.

Selling $4 billion in mortgage loans will help the asset sensitivity a bit, but NIM compression is a threat to both BB&T and SunTrust (moreso for SunTrust).

BB&T (BBT) has done okay over the last quarter, slightly outperforming the regional banking averages since the first quarter. BB&T’s strong fee-generating businesses are increasingly valuable as net interest margin compression looks to intensify, and the bank’s merger with SunTrust (STI) appears on track for a Q3/Q4 close. Unfortunately, while the merits of the deal still look quite sound on a long-term basis, both banks have exposure to tightening spreads over the next year.

Factoring in the impact of rate cuts, tempered in part by loan growth and fee-based income growth, as well as the deal benefits, I believe BB&T is modestly undervalued below the mid-$50’s. Cost savings and loan growth will be invaluable offsets to margin pressures in 2020, but given the challenges seen with past mergers of equals in the banking sector, I expect a “wait and see” attitude from many investors on these shares.

A Better Than Expected Quarter, Driven Entirely By The Fee-Generating Businesses

BB&T posted a modest core earnings per share beat of $0.02 (excluding MSR gains), with a $0.02 beat at the pre-provision earnings line excluding those gains. Net interest income was basically a wash relative to expectations, with slightly worse margin offset by better earning asset growth. Expenses were a little higher than expected, but fee income was meaningfully higher. Provision expense was higher than expected, but charge-offs were slightly lower.

Revenue rose 5% year over year and 4% quarter over quarter, with net interest income up 2% yoy and down slightly qoq. Reported net interest margin compression of 9bp (10bp on a core basis) was one of the weaker results among larger banks, but was also anticipated by the Street and BB&T only missed by about 2bp here. Net interest income was in line with expectations, though, as average earning assets grew more than expected on better loan growth.

BB&T’s fee-generating businesses contributed 8% yoy and 10% qoq growth on a core basis, with insurance up 18% yoy (11% organic) and 5% qoq. The second quarter is typically seasonally strong, so I’m expecting a sizable sequential decline into the next quarter. Still, between insurance, mortgage banking, investment banking, and cards, this was a strong performance.

Operating expenses were up about 1% yoy and 2% qoq, slightly worse than expected. Pre-provision income rose 10% yoy and 7% qoq, beating expectations on that higher fee income. Tangible book value rose 5% on a sequential basis.

Decent Loan Growth, But Asset Sensitivity Is A Challenge

BB&T reported relatively good loan growth on an annual basis, with both period-end and average balances up about 4%. Quarter-over-quarter loan growth of about 1.5% was so-so; the growth rate was better than expected and better than peers like Synovus (SNV) and Wells Fargo (WFC), but not as good as Comerica (CMA) and PNC (PNC) and a bit better than the large bank average for the period.

Within those results, C&I lending was relatively stronger (up almost 2% qoq), with good equipment finance, dealer floorplan, and mortgage warehouse demand. Although BB&T is not likely to benefit as much from mortgage warehouse loan growth as Comerica or First Horizon (FHN) it should be a modest incremental positive if rate cuts spur more residential mortgage activity. BB&T’s calculated average yield was pretty steady sequentially, with just 1bp of deterioration.

Deposits were up a little more than 1% on an average balance basis and down very slightly on a sequential basis, with non-interest-bearing deposits up almost 1% and interest-bearing down 0.5%. Total deposit costs rose 4bp qoq, a relatively good performance, with a 7bp increase in interest-bearing deposit costs. BB&T doesn’t have the lowest-cost deposit base of the peer group I follow (Wells Fargo and Comerica, for instance, have lower costs), but BB&T is close and compares favorably to a broader range of comps.

Unfortunately for BB&T, asset sensitivity is a growing threat to NIM and earnings. Rate cuts look increasingly likely, with the consensus expectation calling for two cuts in 2019. BB&T management estimates that a 100bp cut could drive a greater than 4% decline in net interest income, and the bank is selling $4 billion in residential mortgages to reduce its sensitivity and improve its risk positioning. BB&T’s positioning looking into 2020 is actually better than many bank’s (particularly Comerica), but SunTrust is looking a little more vulnerable and managing spread compression is going to be a challenge for management over the next 12 to 18 months.

On the positive side, BB&T and SunTrust both have robust fee-generating businesses, and the combination of these two companies should allow significant cost savings over the next couple of years. Better-than-expected loan growth could help some, but the increased spread pressures will increase the pressure on management to execute on those post-deal synergies promptly.

The Outlook

I’ve reduced near-term expectations for virtually every bank I follow, and BB&T is no exception. I still expect mid-to-high single-digit core earnings growth after the deal, but my fair value for BB&T drops from the mid-to-high $50’s to the mid-$50’s on the basis of that increased spread pressure/lower NIM outlook for 2020-2022.

The Bottom Line

BB&T, PNC, and U.S. Bancorp (USB) all seem to offer relatively similar potential from here, and all of these banks have options at hand for dealing with spread compression – all three have meaningful fee-generating businesses, BB&T has its post-deal synergies, and PNC and U.S. Bancorp have de novo branch growth plans. Given some skepticism (at least among some investors and analysts) about the deal, BB&T probably has a bigger overhang of the three, and PNC had impressive loan growth in the second quarter. Still, I think any of the three will be solid holdings over the long term, and I’m content to maintain my BB&T position here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.