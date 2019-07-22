Carbon Black Is Not The Best Cybersecurity Investment

The company has a low Rule of 40 score, negative free cash flow and a very high SG&A expense, greater than 100% of revenues.

Most recent YoY revenue growth was 27%. On-premise revenues act as a drag for revenue growth. Cloud revenues are much higher.

Carbon Black is transitioning from an on-premise cybersecurity company to a cloud-based one, but on-premise still is a significant portion of revenues.

Carbon Black, Inc. (CBLK) is a leader in endpoint security software. The company provides technology called Predictive Security Cloud (PSC), designed to detect and thwart malicious threats as well as provide actionable insights.

While Carbon Black has promising technology in an expanding industry, I find that the competition is fierce, and the company's fundamentals are not good enough to consider an investment at this point in time. For this reason, I give Carbon Black a neutral rating.

Competition

Carbon Black's main competition in Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) consists of CrowdStrike (CRWD) and BlackBerry (BB) Cylance. While all of these companies are growing rapidly, CrowdStrike appears to be capturing the most market share with continued revenue growth above 100% annually.

The Gartner's peer reviews provide reviews of these companies' software products as shown below:

While these results are not conclusive, they do provide some insight into what customers are thinking. Note that reviews from the last 12 months only are included as I don't feel that earlier reviews are pertinent since the products evolve fairly rapidly. From a customer perspective, CrowdStrike appears to be the most favored product.

Another indicator, for which I put more weight on, is the company's gross retention rate. Carbon Black has a gross retention rate of 87%, while CrowdStrike has a figure of 98%. BlackBerry does not provide the gross retention rate for Cylance. In my opinion, a gross retention rate under 90% is substandard. For Carbon Black, it means it is losing 13% of customers YoY, which is not good by any means. Now, this figure does include "modest" churn from on-premise customers, but even so, 87% retention is pretty bad. CrowdStrike, on the other hand, has a very sticky product.

Company Fundamentals

When it comes to software companies, I don't rely on traditional value factors; instead, I focus on other measures, such as the software company "Rule of 40" and relative valuation, a concept that I recently developed that compares forward sales multiple versus estimated sales growth.

Relative Stock Valuation

It seems logical to me that high-growth companies should be valued more highly than slow-growth companies. To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of Enterprise Value (EV)/forward sales versus estimated YoY sales growth for the 75 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate" also provided by Portfolio123.

The reason for using analysts' estimates is because SaaS stocks tend to make a lot of acquisitions which can muddy the results of the scatter plot. The analyst estimates account for these acquisitions and the estimates are updated frequently. This makes for a cleaner chart. The sales estimates, unlike EPS estimates, are usually quite accurate for most SaaS companies except that they tend to be a little on the conservative side.

I use an exponential best-fit trend line as it appears to be more appropriate than a linear trend line for this application. As sales growth goes up, the valuation goes up exponentially. The trend line was calculated using MS Excel. I consider the stocks sitting above the trend line to be overvalued while stocks lying under the trend line are undervalued.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, Carbon Black is positioned below the trend line, indicating that its EV/forward sales are lower than its peers, given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that Carbon Black is undervalued relative to the rest of the stocks in my digital transformation universe.

The Rule Of 40

A rule of thumb often applied to software companies is the "Rule of 40." This metric helps SaaS companies balance growth and profitability. There are different ways of calculating the Rule of 40; some analysts use EBITDA, and others use the free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin as I believe that is the most meaningful factor from an investor perspective.

The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's revenue growth rate plus free cash flow margin adds up to 40% or more, then the SaaS company has balanced growth and cash flow resulting in financial health.

Revenue Growth

Carbon Black had a reasonably good year with trailing twelve-month (TTM) revenue growth of 27%. The software industry as a whole grew YoY revenues by 15.6%.

Free Cash Flow Margin

Carbon Black's free cash flow margin TTM -26.3%.

Rule Of 40 Applied To Carbon Black

Carbon Black's YoY revenue growth was 27%, while free cash flow margin for the trailing twelve months was -26.3%. Therefore:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 27% - 26.3% = 0.7%

Since the calculation comes out much lower than 40%, I conclude that Carbon Black is not in a good shape financially. The company expects to be free cash flow positive by the fourth quarter of 2020, but even so, revenue growth will have to be much higher to fulfill the Rule of 40.

The low score on the Rule of 40 makes the large SG&A expense of 113% of revenues seem unjustifiable. Note that SG&A includes sales and marketing, general & administrative, and R&D.

Given that Carbon Black doesn't meet the Rule of 40 and has SG&A expenses higher than total revenues, I don't feel that it is a good buy at this time.

Summary

Carbon Black is in the process of transforming into a "cloud-first" company, but on-premise sales are still a significant portion of overall revenues. The on-premise sales act as a drag on total revenues which would be much higher otherwise.

CBLK is undervalued relative to its peers, but this is the only good news from an investment point of view. The high level of SG&A expense is not justifiable based on the low Rule of 40 score and negative free cash flow. Also, CrowdStrike is outperforming Carbon Black. Customer retention rate is higher for CrowdStrike and customers appear to favor CrowdStrike over Carbon Black, although this is based on a small sample of reviews.

At present, I would not be an investor in Carbon Black, and I give this company a neutral rating.

