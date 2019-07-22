Entercom Communications: 6.3% Dividend And Potential 70% Price Gain In 18 Months

Entercom Communications (ETM) is the second largest radio station operator by revenue in the US with 235 stations. It is also a leading digital platform for delivering audio contents. ETM is the leading play-by-play sports broadcaster. It also produces live events. In November 2017, ETM acquired CBS Radio in a Reverse Morris Trust transaction.

ETM generates the bulk of its revenue from ads aired on its stations. Figure 1 showed that ETM’s business is seasonal, with 1Q being the lowest, and 4Q the highest. In a mid-term election year, revenue is higher by about 2% due to political ads. In a presidential election year, political ads can add a bit more than 3%.

Figure 1: Seasonality of ETM’s revenue. Source: 10-Qs and 10-Ks.

ETM has approximately 139M shares outstanding, trading recently at $5.7. It has $1.62B of net debt, giving it an EV of roughly $2.41B. It pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share, yielding 6.3%. Mr. David Field, Chairman, President, and CEO and his father, Mr. Joseph Field together own a little over 13% of the economic interest of ETM, but about 32% of the voting power as a result of ownership of super-voting Class B shares.

A difficult year of CBS Radio integration is behind it

ETM’s shares traded as high as $16.55 on Feb 2, 2017, the day of the announcement of the CBS Radio acquisition, and declined to the recent price. Investors were concerned with its debt load in light of the struggles of ETM’s two largest competitors, iHeartmedia (IHRT) and Cumulus (CMLS), under their heavy debt load. ETM’s shares continued to come under pressure as CMLS filed for bankruptcy in November 2017 and IHRT did the same in March 2018. ETM’s share price was further pressured when ETM’s revenue and EBITDA declined following the merger.

Revenue declined for several reasons. First, ETM announced the merger agreement on February 2, 2017, but did not consummate the merger until November 17, 2017. In the interim, the uncertainties created by the merger caused paralysis in the CBS stations, reducing the business pipeline going into 2018. Second, after the consummation of the merger, ETM aggressively replaced regional and station level personnel within the former CBS radio stations as part of the turn-around plan. These changes no doubt caused disruption in the business. Third, ETM decided to change format of 6 radio stations, 3 of which are in the top-five markets. These new brands took time to establish themselves. Meanwhile, revenue pretty much dried up. These operational improvements were the right things to do for the long term but caused results to suffer in the short term.

Adding to the trouble in 2018 was the defunct of the United State Traffic Network (USTN) and its refusal to pay ETM for the traffic inventory that USTN sold. The USTN relationship was inherited from CBS and costed ETM about $32M. ETM took back the right to sell its traffic inventory in 3Q2018. ETM experienced additional lost revenue as the selling effort of the traffic inventory ramped up. The USTN issue is behind ETM now. Going forward, management guided an incremental traffic revenue of about $40M for 2019.

Adj EBITDA is projected to increase by double digit due to revenue momentum and integration synergy

ETM has turned the corner. Its revenue has improved YoY starting in 4Q2018 and continued in 1Q2019. The pacing for 2Q2019 points to another quarter of YoY improvement. The 2019 comps are easier as they are against lower revenues in 2018, whereas 2018 comps were against higher pro forma 2017 numbers. In order to see the organic revenue growth, one needs to strip out the impact due to USTN and the political in 2018. Revenue growth and revenue growth ex-USTN and ex-political are shown in Figure 2.

Figure 2: YoY revenue growth showing momentum since 4Q2018. Source: 10-Qs and 10-Ks. 2Q2019 estimation is based on 2Q pacing reported by management in the 1Q2019 CC. Adjustment to as reported numbers due to USTN and political is based on information provided by management in the CC's of the last 5 quarters.

While revenue growth is gaining momentum, merger synergy continues to reduce the cost of two primary expense items, station operating expenses and corporate G&A. The synergy effect is shown in Figure 3 and is clearly evident in the case of corporate G&A. The 1Q2019 corporate G&A was elevated a bit as a result of deferred comp adjustments and accruals for franchise taxes. Management expects the 2019 corporate G&A to be about $5M less than that of 2018.

Figure 3: Effects of synergy on expenses. Source: 10-Qs and 10-Ks.

Station operating expense synergy was taking hold in early 2018, but became more evident when revenue started to grow in 4Q2018 and 1Q2019. Management expects another 2% net reduction in station operating expenses in 2019.

The net result of revenue growth and synergy is improvement in Adj EBITDA margin. This is shown in Figure 4. Figure 4 shows both the cash flow improvement and the seasonality of the business. On a YoY basis, Adjusted EBITDA was 42% higher in 1Q2019. Management is guiding 2Q2019 Adj EBITDA to increase “double digit”.

Figure 4: Adjusted EBITDA margin is improving YoY. Source: 10-Qs and 10-Ks. The expenses used to determine adjusted EBITDA are the operating expenses: station operating expense, D&A and corporate G&A. Non-cash expenses in the above expense categories have not been excluded.

With 2Q revenue potentially higher YoY based on the pacing numbers reported in the 1Q CC, and with further synergy kicking in, the EBITDA margin expansion trend should continue. 4Q may see a bit of a rough patch as it will comp against a mid-term election political ad spend in 2018.

ETM has several growth initiatives that have begun to contribute to revenue growth albeit from a small base. One is business from national accounts such as P&G. A second is leverage of its audio contents over digital platforms. ETM has re-launched Radio.com. In addition, its contents are available on smart speakers such as Amazon’s Echo. ETM participates in the fast-growing podcast business through a 45% ownership of Cadence 13. While small, digital audio revenue is growing at a 30% rate, according to management. With the growth of legalized sports betting across the country, ETM is growing its gambling related ad revenue through its sports franchise.

Revenue mix is roughly 70% local, 20% national and 10% digital and others. In the TTM, national and digital and others have been strong while local has been weak. Lately, management has indicated that they have seem “improvement” in local. If local does stabilize, national retains its trajectory and digital and others grow at a double-digit clip albeit from a low base, an overall low to mid-single digit growth may be feasible. Since most costs are fixed, even a modest growth in revenue drops directly to the EBITDA line, resulting in very strong EBITDA leverage.

Management is focused on debt reduction and improving debt structure

ETM took on more than $1.3B of debt in the CBS Radio transaction, resulting in more than $1.87B of debt post-merger. It paid down about $200M by selling some stations and non-core assets. At the end of 1Q2019, its net debt/TTM Adj EBITDA ratio is about 5.7.

Other than its $414M 7.25% senior unsecured note, the rest of ETM’s debt has floating rate indexed to LIBOR. After the close of 1Q2019, ETM closed a $325M 6.5% senior secured second-lien note due 2027. The company used the proceed to pay down part of its floating rate term loan facility. After this transaction, floating rate debt dropped to about 54% of total debt outstanding.

Management’s goal is to continue to reduce its overall debt leverage and to refinance its floating rate debt to minimize the risk and volatility of a floating rate structure. As a result, FCF after dividend will be put to reducing debt. It is unlikely that ETM will increase its dividend payout or buy back share until leverage declines to a more comfortable level. Management has not provided guidance as to what that comfortable level is.

Radio is not dying, but needs to evolve. ETM has a strategy to evolve

With the advent of music streaming services such as Spotify (SPOT), digital download, and music available on social media and smart speakers, investors should be concerned that digital technologies will disrupt radio. A 2017 article described succinctly the challenges the radio industry faces. ETM, in its 4Q2017 CC, described 8 primary drivers to enhance value. Among them are strategies that address the challenges of the digital age: re-launch Radio.com, focus on podcast via minority ownership of Cadence 13, make content available on smart speakers, develop strong data and analytics capability to improve the visibility of radio ad’s ROI, and invest in marketing to increase radio’s total share of ad spend.

I do not intend to go into a detailed treatment of whether radio is a dying media. Suffice it to say that my conclusion after much research is that radio is not dying, but has to evolve and adapt in the digital age, just as brick-and-mortar stores have to evolve and adapt to compete with on-line retailers. Those that recognize this and execute well in the evolution will do well. I am convinced that ETM management understands the need to evolve and has the right strategy. While management has not broken out results of its digital strategy, commentaries made during the earnings CC’s point to the strategy beginning to bear fruits. Hopefully, management will break out the digital results to provide more clarity on its success in the execution of its strategy.

A base-case model shows a 70% price gain in 18 months on top of a 6.3% dividend yield

ETM does not need to grow rapidly for an investment in its shares to be profitable. A low- to mid-single-digit growth with a proper handle on cost will yield spectacular results.

Table 1 shows a base case model of ETM’s results for 2019 and 2020. A modest growth of 2% and realization of synergy yield a 19% growth in Adj EBITDA in 2019. The model uses a 3% growth for 2020 and may be conservative. 2020 is a presidential election year where political ads alone should add more than 3%. The base case model uses CMLS’s multiple of 7.5, which is lower than ETM’s 8. Yet, with these conservative assumptions, the model shows a share price of $9.60 in 18 months, which represents a 70% gain. Higher growth rate or higher multiple are potential upsides. Meanwhile, investors collect a 6.3% dividend while they wait.

Table 1: Summary of base case model of ETM results in 2019 and 2020. Source: Management guidance and author’s assumptions. The Adj EBITDA calculation only includes operation expenses: station operating expenses, D&A and corporate G&A.

The other thing to note is that with these conservative assumptions, ETM throws out increasing FCF after dividend to continue to reduce debt. With the improving FCF, the leverage decreases from 5.7 at the end of 2018 to 3.9 at the end of 2020. Reducing leverage may help ETM to refinance the floating rate debt and hence improve its debt structure.

There are various potential upsides. With IHRT and CMLS both emerged from Chapter 11, and with ETM’s leverage moderating, multiple may expand over time. The digital and other initiatives may accelerate revenue growth beyond the base case model.

Risks

There are several risks that can impact ETM’s results: a downturn in the economy, a shift of ad spend away from radio, a significant increase in LIBOR rate, and volatility as a result of IHRT shares starting to trade on July 18.

The US economy appears to be growing between 2% to 3%. However, the growth in the rest of the world, especially in China and EU, is slowing. A slowing economy elsewhere will cause the US growth to decelerate. The on-going trade war will continue to exert pressure on growth. A slowing economy will reduce ad spend, which will directly impact ETM’s results.

Radio’s share of ad spend is not growing rapidly, but is not declining either. A study by PWC expects terrestrial radio ad spend to be relatively flat while internet radio ad spend to grow by 8%. With the investment that ETM is making to create value described previously, it is possible that radio ad spend may increase slightly and ETM may capture a bigger slice of the internet radio ad budget.

Since the LIBOR-based floating rate debt is about 54% of ETM’s total debt outstanding, any significant increase in LIBOR will impact ETM’s results. As an example, a 1% increase in LIBOR will increase ETM’s annual interest by about $9M. However, with the world-wide economy weakening, the expectation is that interest rate will not rise or indeed decline both in the US and in the EU. Meanwhile, management is working to refinance the floating rate debt.

IHRT shares start to trade on July 18. Shares of companies that emerge from reorganization may come under pressure when it starts to trade. If IHRT shares come under pressure, it will cause volatility in the shares of peer companies like ETM. However, this should be a short-term effect.

Takeaway

With the merger integration and USTN issues behind it, ETM is beginning to show improved results. Revenue has increased YoY in the last two quarters and is expect to increase in 2Q. Synergy will continue to contribute to the bottom line. While debt leverage is still high, management is focused on working it down. Floating rate debt is still 54% of total debt structure, management is addressing this issue as well. Radio is not a dying media, but ETM has to evolve to capture more share of the ad budget. Management has multiple initiatives to address the needed evolution. A conservative model for the next 18 months shows a potential share price appreciation of 70%. ETM pays a 6.3% dividend that is well covered by projected FCF.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. The information provided is for information purposes only and can be wrong. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold the author harmless.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.