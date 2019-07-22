Sector Performance During Fed Rate Cuts

Since 1946, the Federal Reserve has initiated 13 rate-cutting cycles. Yet not all investors were convinced early on that lower interest rates would help overcome their investment woes. That's because the S&P 500 rose in only eight of these 13-month periods... - The Seven Rules of Wall Street, Sam Stovall (2009)

All industries are overvalued in the [utility] sector. Power producers/energy traders are the less overpriced and the only one significantly above the historical baseline in profitability. Other industries are close to their profitability baseline, but much more overpriced combining two valuation ratios reported here. - Utilities Dashboard - Update, Fred Piard

The Rules "Rule", as a Rule

I purchased The Seven Rules of Wall Street by Sam Stovall, currently Chief Investment Strategist at CFRA Research, a couple years ago at the American Association of Individual Investors in Las Vegas. Mr. Stovall was kind enough to autograph the book with "The Rules Rule". In this article, I review some of his "Rules" as they relate to the timely subject of the Federal Reserve cutting the funds rate and the impact on stocks. He qualifies the rules as being "great guides, but never gospel".

In "Risk Managed Portfolio: Seeking Income And Safety", I reviewed the performance of funds by Lipper Category during various stages of the business stages including rising and falling interest rates. I excluded sector funds because the majority of my focus is on core diversified equity and bond funds. In this article, I look at the performance of sector funds during the 12 months after the Federal Reserve begins raising or reducing the Federal Funds Rate.

Rule #1: Let Your Winners Ride, but Cut Your Losers Short

Contrary to popular opinion, it's been more rewarding to invest in those industries that recorded the best price performances over the past year, while avoiding those with the worst. - Sam Stovall

Once a month, I pull a couple thousand mutual, closed end, and exchange traded funds from Mutual Fund Observer and rank them based on Risk (Ulcer Index and drawdown), Risk Adjusted Return (Martin and Sortino Ratios), 3 and 10 month trends, and yield. For the Ranking System, I use a one year look-back period to capture current trends.

Letting your winners ride is momentum. In some, this sometimes raises the fear of following the crowds into bubbles until the music stops and the investor is holding funds that are rapidly falling. I invest according to the business cycle and use Portfolio Visualizer to ensure that my current portfolio of low risk funds is balanced. Momentum is one component of the Ranking System.

Rule #5: There's Always a Bull Market Someplace

Taking a buy-and-hold approach with sectors is like buying a Ferrari and then driving behind a school bus the rest of your life... I came to the conclusion that trailing 12-month price performance is the best selection technique when employed on a monthly basis... Twelve months after the first rate cut, investor's interest in cyclical sectors has been pronounced. The Consumer Discretionary, Industrials, and Information Technology sectors have posted superior average price gains... The pronounced underperformers 12 months after the first rate cut were the Energy, Materials, and Utilities sectors... - Sam Stovall

Mr. Stovall's conclusion is that the S&P 500 is made up of many sectors and that specific sectors are more sensitive to changes in interest rates, hence "There's Always a Bull Market Someplace".

Table #1 contains the performance of selected funds for the past 20 years during rising and falling Federal funds rates. One observation is that sectors that formed a bubble when the Federal Reserve began to raise rates will fall the hardest when the Federal Reserve is cutting interest rates (red shaded cells). In general, precious metals, real estate, materials, consumer staples, health care and utilities are more defensive sectors (and commodity). These sectors have been doing well, and historically tend to continue to do well when the Federal Reserve starts cutting interest rates. One factor impacting the performance during the initial 12 months following rate cuts is how quickly the economy decelerates toward a recession.

Table #1: Sector Performance During Rising and Falling Federal Funds Rates

Rising Fed Funds Rate Falling Fed Funds Rate Ticker Name May-99 Jul-04 Oct-16 Average Jan-01 Sep-07 Average FKRCX Gold & Prec Metal -14% 12% -22% -8% 10% 6% 8% VGSIX Real Estate 0% 32% 0% 8% 12% -8% 4% XLB Materials -17% 3% 21% 3% 2% 4% 3% XLP Consumer Staples -11% 0% 4% -2% -10% 7% -2% XLY Consumer Discretionary -2% 4% 14% 6% 13% -17% -2% XLV Health Care 5% 3% 15% 8% -1% -4% -2% XLE Energy 4% 43% 0% 16% -18% 8% -5% XLU Utilities 0% 37% 12% 16% -13% 0% -6% XLI Industrial 4% 4% 24% 11% -10% -9% -10% XLK Technology 49% -2% 26% 24% -23% -12% -18% XLF Financial -7% 5% 36% 12% -9% -34% -22% FSTCX Telecom 41% 10% 6% 19% -28% -26% -27% Median 2% 4% 15% 11% -10% -6% -6%

Source: Created by the Author based on Portfolio Visualizer

Chart #1 is a visual representation of sector funds and the Federal Funds Rate (dashed black line). Real estate has been an outperformer over time. Gold and energy are heavily impacted by the price of the dollar.

Chart #1: 20 Year Sector Fund Performance

Source: Created by the Author based on Portfolio Visualizer and St. Fed Rsv

Chart #2 is the Efficient Frontier for the sector funds for the past 20 years. Lower volatility, lower return sectors tend to be Consumer Staples (XLP), Health Care XLV), and Utilities (XLU). Higher volatility, higher return sectors tend to be Consumer Discretionary (XLY) and Industrials (XLI). Materials (XLB), Technology (XLK), and Energy (XLE) are more volatile with the performance of technology being impacted by the technology asset bubble prior to 1999.

Chart #2: Efficient Frontier

Source: Created by the Author using Portfolio Visualizer

Rule #7: Don't Fight The Fed

It's okay to fight the Fed in the short term... In my opinion, the data provide convincing evidence that a move back into equities, particularly into cyclical groups, is more in order after a rate cut than after a hike. - Sam Stovall

Mr. Stovall provides the average percent change during the 12 months following rate cuts and the frequency of beating the S&P 500 for the sectors. The outperformers are Information Technology, Consumer Discretionary, Industrials, and Consumer Staples, while the laggards are Utilities, Telecommunication Services, Energy, and Materials.

Recent Sector Performance

Table #2 shows the sector performance for the past 12 months. The top trending funds during the short term are precious metals, basic materials, Health/Biotechnology, Science & Technology, and Consumer Services. The Price/Earnings Ratio is higher in some of these sectors. The sectors with the lowest risk (Ulcer Index and drawdowns) and highest risk adjusted returns (Martin Ratio) are precious metals, Consumer Goods (Staples), Utilities, and Real Estate. Green shading denotes more favorable sectors while red shading denotes less favorable sectors.

Table #2: 12 Month Sector Performance

Source: Created by the Author based on Mutual Fund Observer

Top Trending Sector Funds

In Table #3, I selected one or two funds per sector that have lower risk, higher risk adjusted returns and are trending higher. The funds (symbols and names) that have had lower risk performance over the past 12 months are shaded green. The funds shaded burnt orange are the higher risk funds. The funds shaded blue are those trending at higher rates.

Table #3: Top Funds Per Sector

Source: Created by the Author based on Mutual Fund Observer

Table #4 contains the performance from Morningstar. The funds are sorted from best (lowest) to worst (highest) Bear Market Performance.

Table #4: Morningstar Metrics on the Top Funds

Name Ticker Rating Risk Beta Bear Mkt Rank Rtn 3Mon Rtn 12Mon P/E Trail Gold IAU 0.0 3 11.7 16.4 0.0 EQ Wgt Utilts RYU 4 Average 0.3 5 5.9 19.5 23 Utilities FUTY 5 Above Average 0.3 5 5.9 17.5 23 Real Estate Income FRIFX 3 Low 0.3 6 3.5 9.8 22 Residential Real Estate REZ 5 Above Average 0.3 7 8.0 20.9 30 Property & Casualty Insur KBWP 5 Low 0.6 19 11.4 18.8 18 Consumer Staples XLP 4 Average 0.6 22 6.2 17.5 21 Def Equity DEF 4 Low 0.9 24 5.8 12.9 22 Wireless FWRLX 4 Average 0.9 32 -0.5 11.1 17 Agribusiness MOO 5 Low 1.0 36 4.5 9.0 24 Medical Devices IHI 5 Average 1.1 38 13.6 17.4 3 Medical Tech & Devcs FSMEX 4 Average 1.1 40 14.2 13.8 34 Env Svcs EVX 3 Low 1.0 45 3.0 11.0 29 Comm & Tech PRMTX 5 High 1.1 54 3.7 11.8 35 Software & IT Svcs FSCSX 5 Below Average 1.1 54 6.1 11.4 29 Tech Div TDIV 2 Low 1.1 63 -0.5 12.0 18 Consumer Services IYC 5 Below Average 1.1 64 3.6 11.6 22 Tech-Software IGV 5 Average 1.1 68 6.0 14.8 36 Water Resources PHO 1.0 72 4.1 15.1 28 Materials XLB 4 Below Average 1.1 83 1.6 2.0 18 Climate Leadership ETHO 3 Below Average 1.1 3.7 8.6 22

Source: Created by the Author based on Morningstar

Finally, I ran the top sector funds through Portfolio Visualizer to maximize the Risk Adjusted Performance (Sortino Ratio). The link is provided. The results are shown in Table #5.

Table #5: Sector Funds with Higher Risk Adjusted Returns.

Source: Created by the Author based on Portfolio Visualizer

Fund Spotlight - Fidelity Select Wireless Portfolio (FWRLX)

I have exposure to the utility sector through the conservative, diversified funds that I own, and so I traded utility funds because of the recent price increase (18 to 19% over the past year) in exchange for the Fidelity Select Wireless Portfolio (FWRLX). The fund is relatively small with net assets of $261M and a yield of 1.7%. David Trainer rated it highly in "Best And Worst Q3 2018: Telecom Services ETFs And Mutual Funds".

Morningstar rates FWRLX 4 Stars. The Monthly Fact Sheet from Fidelity shows Matther C. Drukker as the primary portfolio manager since 2016 and a co-manager since 2011. Mr. Drukker has been with Fidelity since 2008. He received his BA from Williams College in 1999 and his MBA from the University of Pennsylvania in 2008.

Currently 72% of its investments are in the US and 18% in Europe. Its top holdings are Apple, AT&T, American Tower Corp, Qualcomm, T-Mobile US, Verizon Communications, Marvell Technology Group, Alphabet, Ericsson Tele Co, and China Mobile.

Fidelity describes the Fund as:

Fidelity® Select Wireless Portfolio is an industry-based, equity-focused strategy that seeks to outperform its benchmark through active management.

We use a bottom-up, stock-by-stock approach to capitalize on our view that both earnings revisions and earnings growth drive stocks. As such, the fund tends to emphasize companies with sustainable growth that is likely to beat expectations, as well as secular growers that can drive consistent excess returns.

We seek to capitalize on the growth of wireless services and technology globally and cast a wide net

Chart #3 shows that FWRLX performance suffered during the bursting of the Technology Bubble and the Financial Crisis, but has done well over the past 10 years. I purchased it as a lower risk Technology/Telecom Fund because of the increased importance of wireless technology. The global economy is slowing and central banks are cutting rates. While the US may enter a recession in 2020, I don't expect the impact on FWRLX to be as severe as the bursting of the Technology Bubble nor the Financial Crisis.

Chart #3: Fidelity Select Wireless Portfolio

Summary

And it's because of the importance of interest rates on the ultimate impact on earnings that investors are obsessed with divining the next change of interest rates. -Sam Stovall

If interest rates do fall then intermediate bonds will continue to perform well and that is where many of my core investments are. I use sector rotation for up to 10% of my portfolio in an attempt to catch the trends. I evaluate my portfolio and funds to determine if there is a small adjustment warranted. I have investments in low volatility funds, gold, real estate and wireless technology funds not so much because I expect rates to fall, but because of a shift to more conservative investments in the late stage of the business cycle.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IAU, FWRLX, FRIFX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer with an MBA nearing retirement and not an economist nor an investment professional. The information provided is for educational purposes and should not be considered as advice. Investors should do their due diligence research and/or use an investment professional. I am employed in the precious metals industry.