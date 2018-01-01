Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) reported second-quarter results last week, and this is an important report given questions arising about the health of the U.S. economy. With Union Pacific operating across the entire country, it is an excellent barometer for the health of the economy.

The results of peer CSX (CSX) were perceived as very weak, as CSX cut its full-year guidance, so given that Union´s results were fairly similar, I wonder if its full-year outlook is at risk as well – and that perhaps its stock should have been punished as well.

A Huge Diversified Play

Union Pacific reported a 7% increase in sales last year to $22.8 billion. Freight revenues rose by 8%, with growth split equally between higher prices and an increase in volumes.

Operating earnings were up just 5% despite solid cost control in terms of compensation and benefits and purchased services and materials. The main reason for the small deleverage in margins was a 34% increase in the fuel bill, driven by higher oil and, related to that, fuel prices of course. Despite the small decrease in margins, the company reported operating margins of 37.3% – still very compelling of course.

With more normalised taxes in 2018, the company reported net profits of $5.97 billion, equivalent to $7.91 per share. Cash, equivalents and investments totalled $3.2 billion, which, together with a $22.4 billion debt load, made for a net debt load of $19.2 billion. Given EBITDA of $10.7 billion per annum, that debt remains very manageable and in line with large peers for a 2.1 times leverage ratio. When the company reported its 2018 results, the company guided for revenue growth, volume growth and improvements in operating margins in 2019.

By the time earnings were released in January, shares had already advanced to $160 per share, for a 20 times earnings multiple. At the current time shares have continued rising only to $175. Shares briefly fell to $165 last week as CSX issued a profit warning, yet solid results (at least as perceived by the market) from Union Pacific resulted in CSX shares quickly bouncing back.

After first-quarter volumes declined 2%, second-quarter volumes fell by as much as 4%. That is not exactly a very strong performance, yet the operating ratio of 59.6% was the best quarterly result for the company in its history, a 340-basis-point improvement compared with the year before. While a 13% lower fuel bill certainly helped to achieve these earnings, that does not give the company enough credit, as compensation and benefits and purchased services were down in the high single digits as well.

Despite the excellent margin performance, we might question whether the 2019 outlook (notably with regard to volume growth) and thus revenue growth will be achieved. Due to strong margin performance and share buybacks, earnings per share are up 14% for the first six months of the year to $4.15 per share. In light of this, a gain of $8 per share still looks realistic, which would mean shares trading at around 21 times anticipated earnings.

A Word Of Caution, Despite A Great Track Record

Both CSX and Union Pacific showed similar operating ratios and volume declines in the second quarter. While CSX officially cut its guidance, I wonder why Union Pacific did not do the same (with respect to volumes); following both earnings releases, CSX now trades at 17-18 times earnings while Union Pacific trades at around 21 times earnings.

Union Pacific’s earnings multiple does not correspond with reality in my opinion. Volumes are down and cash flow is always pressured because capital spending always surpasses depreciation expenses – and this due to the simple fact that equipment is being used for lengthy periods and inflation really kicks in over such time frames. This means that even if volumes are flat, free cash flows typically lag compared with reported earnings.

While the company has been increasing dividends quite a bit and has aggressively been buying back shares, I have no desire to buy Union Pacific at a premium to the market. Volume performance is not that impressive, and given record-high operating margins following the great multiyear run that railroad stocks have already seen in recent years and decades, I fail to see any upside triggers other than improvement in volumes. I see no margin of safety at all, and therefore can imagine subpar returns in the years to come.