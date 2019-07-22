Summary

Synchrony Financial shares are up over 50% in 2019. Despite this, it still trades at a single-digit P/E, at the low end of the range of consumer finance peers.

Synchrony’s loan portfolio has lower credit quality than its peers, but its high net interest margin more than compensates for the added risk. Synchrony also outperforms on operating efficiency.

The resulting return on assets and equity are at the top of the pack, enabling an attractive dividend and large buyback program.

Synchrony is a well-run company and still worth owning from both a value and dividend growth perspective.