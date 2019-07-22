VYMI: Low-Cost, High-Yield, International Stock ETF, 4.15% Yield

If you are a dividend investor looking for international exposure but don't know where to start, this is the fund for you.

VYMI compares favorably to most of its peers in several key ways, but only very slightly so.

The fund provides an easy and reasonably cheap way for dividend investors to increase their international exposure and currently yields 4.15%.

Dividend investors looking for international diversification should consider, including the Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) in their portfolios. This low-cost index ETF provides an easy, convenient, and cheap way to gain exposure to thousands of high-yield stocks across dozens of countries, significantly reducing portfolio risk and volatility for the vast majority of investors. VYMI is an outstanding investment opportunity and would be a welcome addition to any dividend investor's portfolio.

Benefits of International Diversification

I'am going to start with an explanation of the benefits of international diversification before taking a look at the fund itself.

Investors all around the globe tend to exhibit what is known as home-country bias, mostly investing in securities from their own countries. This is definitely the case for the average North American investor, so it is probably the case for many, if not most, of the readers here at Seeking Alpha:

(Source: Vanguard)

In most cases, home-country bias is caused by structural asymmetries between investing in national and international securities. Investing in local markets tends to be very easy and cheap, while investing in foreign markets is usually significantly more difficult and expensive. Even something as simple as receiving a dividend payment can be subject to extra regulations and complications if the dividend comes from a foreign stock. For example, U.S. investors that buy Canadian stocks face a 15% withholding tax on any dividends received, but these taxes can usually be offset against any income tax payment. Although this isn't an insurmountable obstacle or deal-breaker, it does complicate matters for investors. More importantly, many investors simply lack the necessary knowledge, skills and time to make informed investment decisions concerning international securities, so they invest almost exclusively in their own country.

Although there is definitely some merit to the above, there are also some very significant drawbacks. Home-country bias increases portfolio risk and volatility and means investors will suffer very sizable and unnecessary losses when local economic conditions worsen. For example, Canada's economy is extremely reliant on commodity prices, so Canadian stocks underperform when commodity prices contract, as they did during 2015:

Data by YCharts

As investors are generally heavily exposed to economic conditions in their home countries, simply by virtue of living/working there, these losses can prove particularly ill-timed and ruinous. To further expand on the previous example, when oil prices collapsed, many Canadians lost their jobs, and their investment portfolios experienced losses, a dreadful combination. Those Canadians that had invested in international stocks saw fewer losses and, thus, were better able to weather the country's economic downturn. All of this applies to U.S. investors as well, although less so as the United States has a much more diversified economy.

Foregoing international stocks also means foregoing international stock market returns, and these are sometimes outright superior to returns in most local markets. In fact, the U.S. outperforms international stocks almost as much as it underperforms, so long-term total shareholder returns will very likely be the same between these two markets:

(Source: Vanguard)

Investing in overseas markets serves to lower investor risk and volatility, especially during tough local economic conditions, without jeopardizing long-term shareholder returns. As such, I believe that all investors should seriously consider including international stocks or investment funds in their portfolios. They can only benefit from doing so. Estimating appropriate foreign equity allocations is no easy task, but thankfully, Vanguard has already done all applicable calculations for us:

(Source: Vanguard)

According to Vanguard, foreign equity should compromise 20% of an American investor's stock portfolio if they wish to minimize risk and volatility. Canadians should invest 70% of their savings abroad if they wish to do the same, a huge increase on account of the country's excessive exposure to commodity prices. Remember, investors can minimize their portfolio risk and volatility by following these asset allocation rules without hampering their long-term total shareholder returns. So, doing so seems like a no-brainer to me.

Now, I believe that most investors are generally aware of the above. Everyone knows diversification reduces risk and volatility, but international diversification is, in many cases, difficult to accomplish. Which is where VYMI enters the picture. Let's take a look at the fund and see how it can be used to easily diversify a dividend investor's portfolio.

Fund Basics

Sponsor: Vanguard

Dividend Yield: 4.15%

Expense Ratio: 0.32%

Total Index Returns CAGR 10Y: 5.98%

Underlying Index: FTSE All-World ex-US High Dividend Yield Index

Holdings: 1,021

Fund Overview

VYMI is an index ETF focusing on international high dividend yield stocks. The fund is administered by Vanguard, the second-largest asset manager and largest index provider in the world. I'm particularly fond of Vanguard's unique corporate structure and the benefits it brings to investors. Vanguard is structured as a mutual company. It is owned by the firm's own clients and investment funds, which means all profits are ultimately returned to investors in the form of lower fees. Vanguard's clients will almost certainly never pay excessively high fees, nor will the company engage in other predatory tactics, simply because it has no need or reason to do so, a huge boon to investors.

VYMI itself tracks the FTSE All-World ex-US High Dividend Yield Index, a broad-based market-cap-weighted international stock market index focusing on stocks with above-average dividend yields. The index includes stocks from all countries meeting a very basic set of criteria, mostly centered around market quality and investor protections, but specifically excludes the United States. Stocks must also meet basic liquidity, trading, voting rights, and dividend payment criteria to be included in the index. Applicable stocks are ranked according to their forward dividend yield and included in the index until their cumulative market capitalization reaches 50% of the total market cap of applicable stocks. Quite simply, the fund invests in the 50% highest-yielding dividend stocks in the world, sans the United States. Interested readers can take a look a more in-depth look at the fund's methodology here and here, but I think I've included the more relevant details.

VYMI's underlying index is remarkably broad. There are very few inclusion or exclusion criteria. Due to this, the fund is incredibly well-diversified across countries, industry sectors, and companies, with investments in over 1,000 holdings. VYMI is also very heavily tilted towards developed markets, which reduces both investor risk and the possibility of substantial capital appreciation somewhat. The fund is also overweight financials, as banks tend to offer relatively attractively dividend yields.

(Source: ETF.com)

(Source: Vanguard)

VYMI's investment strategy means the fund's performance will likely track that of the international equities market. Investor risk and volatility is minimized, and the possibility of outsized losses/gains is minimized. You are unlikely to get rich investing in index funds such as VYMI, but you are also very unlikely to suffer huge losses.

In my opinion, and taking into consideration VYMI's underlying index, diversified holdings and low expense ratio, I believe that the fund is a perfect investment choice for dividends investors looking for international exposure/diversification. VYMI could easily form the entirety of a dividend investor's foreign equity allocation, significantly reducing portfolio risk and volatility, and doesn't require in-depth knowledge of international markets, regulations, etc.

Now, there are many funds which offer a similar value/investment proposition, so let's take a look at how VYMI compares to some of its peers.

Peer Comparison

I'll be comparing VYMI to its four largest peers, all are ETFs focusing on international high-yield stocks with somewhat similar index methodologies:

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV)

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (DWX)

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF)

WisdomTree DEFA (DWM)

Most of these funds are quite young, so there is no data for long-term total shareholder returns, so I decided to take a look at their underlying index's returns instead. VYMI's total shareholder returns, or those of its index, have been about average across all relevant time periods:

(Source: Chart by Author)

The fund has underperformed relative to IDV, but only slightly so, and this hasn't been the case for the past few years. I believe this is because IDV excludes developing markets from its index, most of which significantly underperformed during the past decade, although not during the past year or two. I believe that VYMI's inclusion of more countries and stocks will be a net benefit moving forward, due to the increased diversification plus greater growth opportunities in emerging markets.

VYMI's dividend yield of 4.15% is just about average, although quite a bit lower than IDV's 6.06% yield:

Data by YCharts

VYMI's expense ratio of 0.32% is the lowest out of all its peers, which is straightforwardly beneficial for its investors:

(Source: Chart by Author)

All things considered, I believe that most of these funds offer very similar value propositions and future shareholder performance. VYMI's low expense ratio is particularly enticing to me, there is no need to overpay for index funds, but the difference in fees isn't particularly large.

Conclusion

Dividend investors wishing to diversify their holdings internationally, thereby reducing their portfolio risk and volatility, should consider investing in VYMI. The fund offers a simple, cheap, and straightforward way to invest in international high-yield stocks, and is more diversified, less expensive, and more shareholder-friendly than most of its peers. It is an outstanding investment opportunity and would easily fit in in any dividend investor's portfolio. It is particularly well-suited for dividend investors with little knowledge or expertise in international securities, as VYMI can easily form the entirety of an equity portfolio's foreign allocation.

Nevertheless, most of the fund's peers offer very similar value propositions, and IDV actually offers a higher yield and its total shareholder returns have been greater in the past. Even though I think VYMI is the best international high yield ETF out there, its peers seem like reasonable investment opportunities as well.

