Bank Of America: Be Fearful When Others Are Greedy

Bank of America (BAC) released second quarter results last week which beat earnings consensus expectations. Bank of America, however, also saw a decline in its net interest income on the back of falling short-term interest rates and further reduced its NII outlook for the remainder of the year. Bank of America currently does not make an attractive value proposition.

Bank Of America - Overall Solid Performance In The Second Quarter

Bank of America was off to a good start in 2019, reporting a 13 percent year-over-year increase in earnings per share in the first quarter, thanks to a strongly performing Consumer Bank. However, revenue growth was flat in Q1-2019, and the bank's net interest income dropped off.

The U.S. economy remained in good shape throughout the second quarter as well, and Bank of America's earnings report was overall quite good.

In the second quarter of 2019, Bank of America pulled in total revenues of $23.1 billion, reflecting an increase of 2 percent over the previous year. Total earnings increased 8 percent year over year from $6.8 billion to $7.3 billion, thanks to strong results from Bank of America's Consumer Bank. In terms of per-share earnings, Bank of America earned $0.74/share in Q2-2019, which was up 17 percent from the year-ago period. Analysts expected Bank of America to report earnings of $0.71/share.

Here's an earnings snapshot.

Source: Bank of America Investor Presentation

I expected Bank of America to deliver a solid set of financials for the second quarter due to robust fundamentals in the U.S. economy. However, I also expected Bank of America's net interest income to further decline, which it did. The interest rate environment has deteriorated sharply in the last couple of months after the Fed said it was willing to support the U.S. economy with interest rate cuts.

America's net interest income dropped ~$200 million in the last quarter due to lower short-term interest rates. The bank's net interest income already started to slip in the previous quarter: The bank's NII dropped from $12.5 billion in Q4-2018 to $12.4 billion in Q1-2019.

Source: Bank of America

Net interest income growth in a rising rate environment was a major driver of Bank of America's multiple re-rating since 2016. A decrease in rates has the potential to reverse this re-rating again and drive the stock price lower over the next twelve months.

Bank of America also reduced its full-year outlook for its net interest margin from 3 percent to 2 percent as the bank expects a continuous decline in short-term interest rates.

Recession Warnings

Buying cyclical banks near all-time stock market highs is risky, to say the least. So far, Bank of America's financials don't show signs of a U.S. recession, though the bank's personal and commercial loan growth has started to slow, which, frankly could be seen as a red flag. If personal and commercial loan growth further slows throughout the remainder of the year, it would indicate a maturing economy and point to growing downside risks for Bank of America.

Source: Bank of America

Bank of America's net charge-off ratio, a proxy for credit quality, for both its consumer and commercial loan business, remained well below one percent in 2018/9 (Q2-2019 Consumer Net Charge-offs: 0.62 percent; Q2-2019 Commercial Net Charge-offs: 0.16 percent). An uptick in net charge-offs would be the clearest sign yet that the U.S. economy and the banking sector are headed for trouble. Going forward, investors need to keep a close eye on the bank's net charge-off ratio in order to react timely to deterioration in sector fundamentals. Source: Bank of America

Valuation

Bank of America's price-to-book-multiple re-rated in 2016 when the Fed started to move the needle on interest rate hikes. The market has rewarded BAC with a consistently higher P/B ratio from 2017 until 2019 as the bank's Consumer Business improved and higher interest rates went into effect, producing higher net interest income for Bank of America along the way.

Bank of America's price-to-book multiple, however, has corrected lately as the Fed started to signal rate cuts. A decrease in short-term interest rates to prop up the economy, though cheered by investors, will hurt banks with large rate-sensitive assets on their balance sheets.

Right now, I see a rate cut (or two) as the single biggest risk factor affecting the U.S. banking sector and Bank of America. Positive net interest income growth was a key pillar of the investment thesis since 2016, but a rate cut would point to declining net interest income going forward, which in turn could negatively affect the bank's price-to-book multiple. Signs of a U.S. recession (declining earnings growth, rising net charge-offs) can also be expected to hurt Bank of America and limit the bank's potential to grow its valuation.

Your Takeaway

It's time to be fearful when investors ignore the warning signs and stocks trade near all-time highs. Bank of America's personal and commercial loan growth is already slowing, and the bank's net interest income continued to decline throughout the quarter. Weak guidance with respect to its net interest margin is also a negative for Bank of America's investment thesis. Investors need to carefully monitor the bank's net charge-off ratio in order to react timely to a deterioration in credit quality. Buying Bank of America with its cyclical earnings near all-time stock market highs is not a smart move, in my opinion. The risks are tilted to the downside from here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.