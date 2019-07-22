IBM: Red Is The New Blue

The market doesn't seem to have fully factored this into the stock price, which makes it a reasonably risk-free investment for those interested in total shareholder return.

There was a lot of hope for IBM’s (IBM) future as a cloud computing major a few years ago when its Strategic Initiatives revenues were still growing at +30% rates. Even as recently as a year ago, the Cloud and Cognitive segment was growing at a respectable 15%. In 2Q 2019, however, Cloud and Cognitive only grew by 3.2% (5.4% at constant currency). The growth rate for this segment in 1Q 2019 was even worse, down 2% from the prior period. For long-term investors, this is the right moment to move in and set up camp with IBM. Not because the company's forward-looking parts aren’t growing as fast as they should, but because IBM may have found a new niche for itself. And that represents a significant upside in the long run.

First of all, why the slowdown in cloud growth?

In two words: Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT). Both are far more aggressive with their cloud offerings. AWS revenues are still growing at 40% levels as of the first quarter of 2019, and Microsoft just announced a record fourth quarter on July 18. According to EVP and CFO Amy Hood:

"Q4 commercial cloud revenue increased 39% year-over-year to $11.0 billion, driving our strongest commercial quarter ever.”

That’s one of the contributing factors to IBM’s relatively sluggish numbers. It’s too late for IBM to be a frontrunner in the cloud race. Even Alphabet (GOOG), itself a relatively late entrant into the cloud computing infrastructure segment, reported “robust growth led by mobile search, YouTube, and Cloud” in their Q1 2019 press release.

To make matters worse, IBM’s net income margin still struggles at sub-15% levels - not a good sign for a company with a mandate to transition from traditionally low-margin offerings to forward-looking, high-margin ones like cloud, cognitive and analytics.

IBM’s New Direction

So, after seven years, management has been unable to effectively turn the company around. As a result, the company is now taking a different approach to cloud - an intermediary in a space that it already has a strong presence in - hybrid cloud. The Red Hat (RHT) deal is a significant one in that it allows IBM’s major clients to leverage open-source software for application migration. This has been one of the more recent challenges when transitioning to the cloud. I’ll elaborate.

When a company decides to move its data, applications, and workloads off-site, as in a cloud migration, there are security, portability and interoperability issues to consider. There are solutions to address these concerns, but such services are often prohibitively expensive, albeit essential in a multi-cloud environment where data and applications reside on cloud servers of competing providers. Enter IBM with Red Hat, and suddenly these companies can utilize open-source technologies to help manage their multi-cloud presence.

In truth, this is the kind of high-margin business that IBM should have acquired years ago in anticipation of the mass migration to the cloud. Thankfully, cloud itself is still growing in the +20% range. Infrastructure-as-a-Service, or IaaS, is expected to grow 27.5% this year, while Platform-as-a-Service, or PaaS) is projected to grow at 21.8%. On the back of that growth, companies will increasingly start looking for cost-efficient solutions to manage the cloud part of their data and applications.

How Red Hat Can Contribute to IBM

The key to all this is that IBM is still considered a major player in hybrid cloud, where such services are highly valued and often mission-critical. In simple terms, hybrid cloud is when you use a cloud service provider, or CSP, in tandem with your own in-house infrastructure. It may also include multiple vendors for different workloads. However, the workloads running on these different environments must be able to work with each other, which may require additional software tools. That’s what Red Hat is great at. Moreover, the open-source company is really good at converting its strengths into high-margin income - something IBM itself has been unable to do thus far.

Source: IBM Investor Presentation 2018

What we have now is an acquisition that will not only boost IBM’s revenues but also continue to grow at a pace faster than the rest of the company on the strength of its own clients. Those clients will potentially gravitate toward an IBM-hosted open hybrid cloud solution because it would be more cost-effective to do so. This will allow them to affordably maintain a multi-cloud structure while leveraging IBM’s hybrid cloud expertise and Red Hat’s code.

Investor’s Angle

In truth, the Red Hat acquisition is probably the best thing IBM has done in the last seven years towards improving revenues, margins and cash flows. The acquisition will be dilutive to FY 2019 EPS, accretive to free cash flow in the first full year, and accretive to operating EPS by the end of the second year.

There are essentially two considerations that make a case for investing in IBM:

The first of these is that IBM is trading at unusually low valuation multiples. The market has all but given up on IBM, but I believe that opens up a significant opportunity for tech investors post the Red Hat acquisition. The market hasn’t yet factored in the accretive value of Red Hat in the long run, which makes it the right time to move in.

The second reason is that Red Hat will give IBM the momentum it needs to grow its own organic revenues from cloud and cognitive. As the first-ever managed open hybrid cloud provider, IBM is now in a position to capture a niche market that neither Amazon nor Microsoft is interested in - managed hybrid cloud and multi-cloud.

In summary, if you’re willing to wait for Red Hat to make a material impact on IBM’s reported figures in a year or two, this represents a low-risk investment at this point in time. You can look at the dividend yield and come to that same conclusion as well, but long-term investors looking for total shareholder return (i.e., capital appreciation + dividends) should definitely look at this as a ripe opportunity. I know that this thesis goes against the grain of the market's general view of IBM, but despite Big Blue’s failed prior attempts at turning things around, it could still be a money-making one for investors willing to stick it out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.