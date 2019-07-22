CSX: Perhaps Pushing Efficiency Too Much
About: CSX Corporation (CSX), Includes: NSC, UNP
by: The Value Investor
Summary
CSX might have pushed efficiency and price hikes perhaps a bit too much.
The company has been underperforming versus peers in a big way with regards to volumes.
While margins and earnings are sky-high, they might be too high, as I fail to see many triggers from here.
CSX (CSX) is a stock with an interesting background, of course. Shares got a huge lift in spring of 2017 and throughout the remainder of that year following the appointment of famous railway