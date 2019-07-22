Silver: Daily, Weekly, And Monthly Targets Completed

The market has accomplished the extremes above the mean and has gone beyond the extremes, which indicates the market is extremely overbought.

As we came into this month, the Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) or the monthly average for silver came in at $15.20. As you can see on the chart on June 20, the market made a stab of a high into $15.59 but reverted back down below the mean with a low on July 5 at $14.9150. This corresponded to a few different metrics that we use to identify the relative implied volatility of the market.

As you can see on the chart, the market did not come down quite to the buy 1 (B1) monthly level of $14.78 that we were anticipating, but it reverted back up to close above the average price of $15.20. From that average price, it activated the sell 1 (S1) target of $15.81 and the sell 2 (S2) of $16.19. As I write this report on July 19, the new high this morning was $16.625. A close above 16.625 activates 16.88-17.48 for next week.

"In our Elite Trading Room," Equity Management Academy CEO Patrick MontesDeOca said:

we provide our subscribers with more information than we provide in this report. In the room, we recommended that our subscribers exit their long positions in silver. We are expecting the market to top out at these levels."

The high anticipated for the day was $16.61. The high today was $16.6250. The market not only accomplished the daily S1 and S2 targets but also came back down to activate a daily short trigger from $16.61. It also activated another short signal on a close below $16.40 with a goal of $16.18 (Completed as I write this report).

"This brought us right into the monthly levels, which are also activating," MontesDeOca said. "If we close below $16.19, we are activating a monthly short as well."

Market Overbought

We are beginning to see the market rolling over, and we are recommending to all our subscribers who have been long this market, especially from the low of $14.31 on May 28, to exit their positions. The market has accomplished the extremes above the mean and has gone beyond the extremes, which indicates the market is extremely overbought. It does not mean that the bullish uptrend is going to be negated, but the market may have completed a 5-wave pattern. If we close below $16.19, it would confirm the activation of the correction that indicates the possibility that the market will revert back down and test $15.50 to $15.20 once again. A close above 16.625 negates this bearishness and activates the 16.88-17.44 weekly targets for next week.

The VC PMI Automated Algorithm

We use the proprietary Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) to analyze the precious metals markets and several indices. The primary driver of the VC PMI is the principle of reversion to the mean ("Mean Reversion Models of Financial Markets," "The Power of Mean Reversion in Factor - Based Investing"), which is combined with a range of analytical tools, including fundamental logic, wave counts, Fibonacci ratios, Gann principles, supply and demand levels, pivot points, moving averages, and momentum indicators. The science of Vedic mathematics is used to combine these elements into a comprehensive, accurate, and highly predictive trading system.

Mean reversion trading seeks to capitalize on extreme changes in the price of a particular security or commodity, based on the assumption that it will revert to its previous state. This theory can be applied to both buying and selling, as it allows a trader to profit on unexpected upswings and buy low when an abnormal low occurs. By identifying the average price (the mean) or price equilibrium based on yesterday's supply and demand factors, we can extrapolate the extreme above this average price and the extreme below it. When prices trade at these extreme levels, it's between 90% (sell 1 or buy 1 level) and 95% (sell 2 or buy 2 level) probable that prices will revert to the mean by the end of the trading session. I use this system to analyze the gold and silver markets.

Strengths And Weaknesses

The main strength of the VC PMI is the ability to identify a specific structure which price level traders can execute with a high degree of accuracy. The program is flexible enough to adjust to market volatility and alerts you when such changes take place, so one can adjust strategies accordingly. Such changes include when the market breaks out of a consolidation phase or a trend accelerates. Such volatility usually happens when the market has produced a signal at the S2 or B2 level and the market closes above or below these extreme levels.

The day trading program then confirms that a higher fractal in price has been identified, and the market will move significantly higher, although the same principle applies if the market falls significantly. The price closing above the S2 level indicates that the buying demand is greater than the supply. This means that the market has found support for the next price fractal. Conversely, the price closing below the B2 level indicates that the selling pressure has met demand greater than supply at the extreme below the mean, and prices should revert back to the mean.

The basic concept of the VC PMI is that the program trades the extremes of supply and demand based on the average price daily, weekly, and monthly.

The strongest relationship we find in the algorithm is when the daily price is harmonically in alignment with the weekly and monthly indicators. We call this "harmonic timing." Such an indication produces the highest probability (90%) that the price will revert from these levels to its daily, weekly, or monthly average.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SILJ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.