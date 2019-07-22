Facebook Should Not Buy Square

There's been a lot of talk lately regarding Facebook's (FB) efforts regarding its Libra currency project. There's plenty of scrutiny coming from all angles, with the latest being from House Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine Waters calling for CEO Mark Zuckerberg to come testify. Last Wednesday, Jim Cramer had a solution to solve the Libra problem, one that I'm not sure would really work in this environment.

Cramer's suggestion is that Facebook should ditch its cryptocurrency project and instead buy payments firm Square (SQ). The CNBC personality and Mad Money host thinks the idea of Libra is doing more harm than good right now. He argues that Facebook should just step up and spend $70 billion to buy Square, and blow out the firm's payment's network worldwide. Then, Square Cash would become Facebook Cash.

First of all, the purchase price seems a bit exorbitant in my opinion, with Square closing Friday with a market cap less than half what Cramer suggests Facebook spend. I don't think you'd see a takeover premium that's more than double the current price, which itself is a valuation of more than 30 times this year's expected Square revenues. Facebook itself trades for a little more than 8 times its own expected 2019 sales.

Facebook ended Q1 2019 with $45 billion in cash, although that figure will change when we get the next earnings report. Plus, you need to account for the fines that are coming, as well as the ongoing share repurchase program. Facebook would need to take on a lot of debt to finance the transaction, or it would need to dilute shareholders a bit, the latter half of which would negate all the buyback work done recently.

So let's look at that potential financing angle, assuming Facebook wants to keep a cash cushion of say $15 billion for operations, buybacks, etc. That would mean it would need $40 billion in debt, which at a 4% average rate, means $1.6 billion a year in pre-tax interest expenses. Square lost more than $38 million last year, so this deal would definitely hurt Facebook initially on a GAAP basis. The question would be could enough synergies be found to make it profitable, or how soon that could actually happen.

The other side would be to trade in roughly 200 million shares of equity instead of that debt, which would dilute investors by about 7% here. That would also hurt earnings per share, and don't forget that the reduction of interest income from the tens of billions of cash used also would pressure earnings. It might not seem like much, but if you have $30 billion of cash generating 2% of interest annually, that's $600 million of pre-tax income.

The other issue here involves Square's co-founder and CEO, Jack Dorsey, who just so happens to also be the CEO of Twitter (TWTR). What would regulators say to the CEO of the second biggest social media platform in the US joining the largest social media firm? Perhaps Dorsey would step aside, but just thinking of this intertwined relationship brings up a lot of questions. If you thought Congress had problems with big tech firms now, I can't even imagine what would happen if a deal like this were actually to be considered.

There also is the question of Silicon Valley cultures and would they actually mix well here? Mark Zuckerberg has enough money to buy Twitter or even Square himself, so would Jack Dorsey be willing to sell to someone who is a lot more successful than he is? It's hard to find a lot of information on their relationship, but just remember that Zuckerberg's company is worth $566 billion as of Friday's close, which is more than 9 times what Dorsey's two firms combined are valued at currently. These two obviously both seem like alpha males, which does not always make for a good partnership.

While Jim Cramer may be right that Libra is causing Facebook too much of a headache in the short term, I really don't think buying Square is the best solution to this problem. His rumored purchase price seems quite steep, and would certainly require a lot of capital that doesn't seem to fit Facebook's current financial strategy. Also, regulators would likely pounce on the opportunity to go after big tech yet again, especially considering Jack Dorsey's position in all of this. In the end, it seems that Facebook buying Square seems more of a fantasy than a potentially reality.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.