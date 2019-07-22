Comerica To See Some More Downside; Buybacks Are Likely To End

Capital looks strong, but has limited room for further buybacks - as the bank is now close to the target 10% CET1 level.

Comerica (CMA) missed Street expectations of $2.00 EPS, reporting $1.94 or 3% below consensus. The bank reported earnings of $297M, down 10% YoY and QoQ, driven by rising credit costs and slowing net interest income (NII). Based on our calculations, the fair value of CMA lies in the $55-65 range and implies a 5-20% downside from the current levels. Avoid for now.

Margins narrow as deposits play catch-up; Outlook not rosy

Net interest margin (NIM) compression of 8bps QoQ was the key highlight of the 2Q numbers, which drove down NII by 0.5% QoQ - despite a 3% growth in average loans. Loan yields were under pressure, declining 7bps QoQ, while deposits were expensive by 16bps, thus narrowing the loan-deposit spreads by 23bps. We believe this is mostly the result of deposits playing catch-up, as they reprice with a lag. Loan yields were primarily affected by lower LIBOR along with a residual value adjustment of two leases, in addition to changes in the portfolio mix.

Source: Company reports

Rising deposit costs came from a combination of higher pay rates, as well as deterioration in deposit mix. The proportion of noninterest-bearing deposits fell sharply by 2 percentage points QoQ to 48%, a trend we have been witnessing across the US banks as customers shift deposits in response to the recent US Fed rate hikes. While this trend is not unexpected, the magnitude of deterioration in CMA's deposit mix is high - likely due to the high base.

The outlook on NII is not rosy. The US Fed seems to be on track to cut rates this month, putting further pressure on yields and hence we expect further margin contraction in the upcoming quarters. CMA's own sensitivity analysis reveals that a 25bps lower interest rate environment with 50% deposit beta could impact NII by $60M in the next 12 months, which translates to around 3% of yearly NII and could lower net profits by 4-5% according to our estimates.

Anticipating a rate cut, the bank had started hedging its positions in March, via interest rate swaps of $2.8B, which we think is not significant, given that the swap position is just 5% of the outstanding loans of close to $52B (6.5% of LIBOR-linked loans). Furthermore, the fixed side of the swap yields 2.23% as against the loan yield of 5%, which probably means the bank has hedged lower-yielding variable rate book only. The hedging program is paused for the time being due to unattractive rates, which, we believe, is due to the fact that the market is almost entirely pricing in a Fed rate cut this month.

The bank is now expecting 2% NII growth this year, as the boost from loan growth is expected to be partially offset by higher debt for share repurchases and loan growth, as well as a continued shift in deposit mix and lower nonaccrual interest recoveries.

Loan growth is a bright spot

Average loan book swelled 3% QoQ, most of it being driven by mortgage banker, reflecting seasonality and strong refinancing volumes, as well as a 2% growth in general middle market loans, which witnessed growth in all three key geographic markets. Loans to commercial real estate developers also increased, primarily in Texas.

The management says that the loan growth pipeline remains strong, especially given the 1H19 momentum. Having already achieved 3% average loan growth during the first half of 2019 compared to the same period last year, the bank revised its average loan growth target to 3-4% for the full year, noting that 2H can be affected by seasonality. CMA also guided for average deposits to be stable for the rest of the year.

Asset quality deteriorates, but no worrying trend

The bank - having tight underwriting standards - witnessed deterioration in asset quality metrics. Non-performing asset (NPA) ratio worsened 5bps QoQ to 45bps, though we consider these levels as benign. However, net charge-offs (NCO) spiked to 26bps from just 8bps in 1Q19 and a net reversal of 2bps in 2Q18. This was the major contributing factor behind the bad set of results. The higher NCOs were registered on the back of a decline in valuations of energy assets which were under liquidation - impacted by volatile oil and gas prices and weak capital markets. Excluding the energy provisions, the NCO was just 6bps.

On the positive front, management believes that 2Q NCOs are not a trend, but a result of deterioration in a few specific names in the energy sector. The bank considers its reserves to be adequate, a view which we concur with, given that the bank has been building reserves for the past many quarters (see chart below) and now has a coverage ratio of 286%. For the rest of the year, provisions are guided at $25-35M per quarter (2Q19: $44M), with full-year credit costs seen at 15-20bps.

Source: Company reports

Cost management looks good enough

Despite the revenue slowdown, CMA continues to be adept at managing costs. Opex fell 5% YoY (-2% QoQ), with half of the YoY savings coming from the lack of restructuring costs. Cost cuts were also seen in the compensation, software and FDIC charge line items. Consequently, cost-to-income ratio - a measure of how efficiently the bank conducts its operations - improved as much as 3.8 percentage points YoY to 49.7%.

Source: Company reports

The management targets flattish expense growth for 2019 over 2018, excluding restructuring charges incurred last year. However, 2H could see higher tech spending for retail bank as well as expenses linked to some revenue activities.

Capital remains solid, but limited room for buybacks

CMA's CET1 capital level of 10.19% was down nearly 60bps QoQ. However, this is still a solid level and much above the regulatory minimum. The bank returned $525M to shareholders, of which $425M was via buybacks. However, in our opinion, the ability and willingness to repurchase shares are likely to decline, given that the bank is now close to its target CET1 of 10%. After reaching a peak of 12% in 1Q18, CMA has been buying back shares (12% YoY reduction in share count) and increased dividends to bring down the high capital base.

Source: Company reports

Richly valued; Avoid for now

CMA currently trades at close to 1.5 times one-year forward book value per share, higher than the historical average of 1.1x. Based on a combination of sustainable return on tangible equity (ROTE of 11% and long-term growth rate of 4%) model and historical valuation approach, we estimate that the stock's fair value is in the $55-68 range, and implies a 5-20% downside from current levels. With no upside catalysts seen for the bank, and headwinds from the highly likely Fed rate cut during the month, we continue to stay away from the stock.

Source: Company reports, Finalytiks computations

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.