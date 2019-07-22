F5 Networks: Valuation Attractive Post Correction

It is now available at a bargain basement valuation, and long-term investors should buy now.

F5 Networks (FFIV) has created a 52-week high of $199.71 and a 52-week low of $131.53. It is now available at a bargain basement valuation near $148. The company is a leader in multi-cloud application services. The company develops both hardware and software for application services. It is a leader in the Application Delivery Controller (NYSE:ADC) market. F5 serves mid-to-large enterprises, public sector, and service provider customers.

The company’s Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) is an OS, which is a full-proxy and massively-scalable software platform. TMOS is programmable and has an interface called iRules. It allows users to write customized programs for traffic management.

The majority of F5’s revenue comes from BIG-IP and VIPRION products, and associated professional services. BIG-IP is an ADC and a combination of software and hardware that's a load balancer and a full proxy. It enables the users to control the traffic that passes through their network. VIPRION platform is an ADC also with modular performance blades. The blades can be added or removed without disrupting users or applications.

In the last five years the company has generated huge ROEs and ROICs along with significant revenue and EBITDA growth. The company continuously invests in software and hardware development to meet evolving customer needs and remains highly successful in doing this. It has several growth drivers including the NGINX acquisition to boost future revenue and earnings. Current drop in the stock price is therefore an excellent opportunity to buy the stock.

Growth Drivers

F5 is boosting software growth by adopting three vectors. First, the company is capitalizing on increasing demand for security measures packaged as software. As a result, new and existing security use cases are driving the company’s software growth. F5 has developed anti-bot and automated traffic monitoring and blocking capabilities, which are also driving software growth.

Second, software growth is coming from the company’s subscription-based and Enterprise License Agreement (NYSE:ELA) consumption models. ELA is a yearly spend commitment that allows customers to deploy services from the catalog of the company wherever and whenever they need. F5’s BIG-IP virtual editions (VEs) are offered on ELA. The company said that customers are using ELAs to leverage its technology, such as BIG-IP VEs, in public cloud.

Third, software growth is coming from the company’s ability to simplify software deployments in complex environments. The combination of on-premises and off-premises software deployments make the overall software environment a complex one, and deep software expertise is needed to simplify the situation. F5’s advanced capabilities in automation, orchestration and central management are driving its software growth higher.

F5 Acquired NGINX

F5 acquired NGINX, an open source leader in application delivery, earlier this year. NGINX has several products in its portfolio. The range of services offered through F5 and NGINX combined portfolio helps customers bridge the gap that exists between applications and infrastructure and between the developer and operations, according to F5 CEO François Locoh-Donou.

The combined entity will allow developers to work with flexibility. The combined product portfolio will offer developers ease of use. The outcome is simple… more revenue for F5, because NGINX products perfectly complement F5 products. NGINX develops software-based ADCs and such ADCs are increasingly becoming popular, particularly in multi-cloud environments. Now F5 has both hardware- and software-based ADCs in its portfolio.

F5’s Strategy and TAM Expansion

F5’s strategy is based on the fact that enterprises need apps. Apps are gateway to an enterprise’s data, and breaches generally occur at the app level. F5’s strategy is to offer customers a protective environment by ensuring the fact that apps are always secure. Wherever apps are deployed, on-premises or off-premises, F5’s app services are always there. In today’s world of security threats and data breaches, enterprises can’t ignore F5’s services.

With offering TMOS, the online OS, F5 offers customers a variety of BIG-IP software modules and web-fraud protection capabilities. All of these products are available on BIG-IP and VIPRION hardware as integrated software modules. Customers who deploy the hardware part, have automatic access to the software modules. These modules, either subscription-based or not, generate extra revenue for F5. Since these modules cover a wide range of applications and also cover adjacent markets, F5’s total addressable market (NYSE:TAM) gradually expands.

Competition

F5 is a leader in the ADC market with about 40% market share. F5’s competitors include Citrix Systems (CTXS) and A10 Networks (ATEN). According to a report:

The global application delivery controller market is expected to grow from USD 2.4 billion in 2019 to USD 3.9 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (OTCPK:CAGR) of 10.0% during the forecast period.

F5’s YoY revenue growth in the last fiscal year was 3.85%, compared to Citrix’s 4.78% and A10’s 5.73%. As far as ADCs are concerned, F5 is a matured player in the industry and therefore its growth remained a bit muted, that's not a problem. F5’s gross margin was 83.62%, compared to Citrix’s 87.09% and A10’s 77.60%. F5’s EBITDA margin was 30.78%, compared to Citrix’s 26.80% and A10’s –4.48%. In terms of profitability, F5’s position remains encouraging compared to competitors.

Valuation

F5’s peer group includes Juniper Networks (JNPR) and Citrix Systems. F5’s non-GAAP (FWD) P/E ratio is 14.15x, compared to Juniper’s 15.63x and Citrix’s 16.81x. F5’s price to cash flow ratio is 11.36x, compared to Juniper’s 12.41x and Citrix’s 14.10x. F5’s price to sales ratio is 4.07x, compared to Juniper’s 2.05x and Citrix’s 4.53x (at the time of writing).

Clearly, F5 is cheaply valued. Now let’s take a look at some of the growth metrics of the companies. F5’s forward revenue growth is 3.60% and for Juniper and Citrix the numbers are –2.83% and 4.58% respectively. F5’s forward revenue growth is not very encouraging. However, given that in Q2 of fiscal year 2019 the company’s software solutions revenue growth was 30% and the fact that the ADC market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% (according to the report mentioned above), F5 is well positioned to record mid single digit CAGR revenue growth in the next three to five years. F5’s three year CAGR EBITDA growth was 4.83%, compared to Juniper’s –10.18% and Citrix’s –3.37%. Overall, in terms of value and growth metrics F5 is attractively valued at the current price.

In my opinion, F5 deserves better non-GAAP (FWD) P/E ratio. I think at 16x of that ratio F5 will be fairly valued. The projected price would be $167.32 in the near-term. Now let’s derive the long-term (three year) valuation of F5. F5’s trailing 12-month revenue is $2194 million. At a CAGR of 5% its 2022 mid-year revenue will be $2550 million or $42.71 per share. At a price to sales ratio of 6x, the share price will be $256.26.

Risks

In July 2018, the company announced a restructuring plan. The company incurs substantial costs to implement such plans. I don’t believe a restructuring plan was necessary this time as the company was running exceptionally well. Such a plan could induce competitors to gain a competitive advantage over the company. As a result, its revenue and profitability may be impacted.

The company’s financial success depends on continuous development of new products, or development of new features of existing products. This is a difficult task in an increasingly competitive market. If the company fails to do so, new entrants in the market could take the opportunity to develop new products or features and thus grab the market share of F5.

Conclusion

F5’s ADC business is running well. The acquisition of NGINX has further strengthened the business. The stock has bottomed out. For long-term investors it is now time to buy the stock. For short- and medium-term investors, proper dips should be utilized to buy the stock. This is an excellent stock to own.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.