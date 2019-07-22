Kansas City Southern Is Running Into Resistance

The stock is running into resistance as economic growth is still not signaling that we can expect a significant volume growth streak.

The Mexican Energy Reform and higher operating efficiency continue to boost financials and are expected to do so in the second half of this year as well.

Kansas City Southern just reported another strong second quarter with both sales and earnings coming in above expectations.

"This rally is not risk free" is what I wrote on April 17th with regards to Kansas City Southern's (KSU) stock price. Basically, I did not trust the almost 40% rally between December of 2018 and April of 2019 as economic growth continues to fall. Interestingly enough, the stock has gone nowhere since then and the just reported quarterly results show that railroad companies continue to rely on operating efficiency improvements. Kansas City Southern did a great job lowering operational costs but underlying fundamentals continue to be tough. I am still staying away as the stock is running into resistance. Source: Kansas City Southern

All Eyes Are On Efficiency Improvements

Let's start with the most important number of the second quarter: earnings per share. The company reported adjusted EPS of $1.64 which is $0.04 above expectations of $1.60. The year-on-year growth rate fell to 6% which is a new cycle low but not at all a bad number since it shows that the company continues to increase efficiency ratios as I will show you in this article.

The number one concern I had going into the (railroad) earnings season was the fact that revenue growth was under tremendous pressure from peaking economic growth. All eyes were on operating efficiencies. Maybe more than ever as most railroad companies have significantly lowered operating costs over the past few years.

That said, transportation volume has declined in both 2019 quarters. Total volume was down 0.4% in Q2 and down 1.4% in Q1. These numbers are still better than growth rates from competitors as chemicals and petroleum saw a 18.1% volume increase in Q2. Chemical volumes have been up by double digits for 4 consecutive quarters. All other segments are down led by a 6.8% decline of industrial and consumer products.

The graph above not only shows that volume is following the economic trend, the chart also shows that sales are completely ignoring lower volumes.

Second quarter sales totaled $714 million which is well above expectations of $704 million. Sales growth came in at 5% compared to the prior-year quarter when sales growth was at 4%. Revenue was up in all segments but intermodal and automotive. Revenue per unit improved to $1,190 from $1,141 in Q1 as better mix/pricing and fuel surcharges continued to provide support.

With that in mind, unlike some competitors, KSU was able to report strong sales growth. Additionally, the company also lowered its operating ratio. The adjusted operating ratio fell from 64.0% in Q2 of 2018 to currently 63.7%.

Higher efficiency was achieved by an improvement of dwell hours by 11% to 21.2 hours which marks a new multi-year low. The full-year target is to get this number down to 21.0 hours. Gross velocity improved by 10% to 12.5 miles per hour which is expected to be pushed higher to 14.0 miles per hour. The average train length is expected to end the year at 6,000 feet which is slightly higher compared to the current length of 5,870.

Adding to that, the company's PSR program (precision scheduled railroading) is expected to deliver up to $40 million in operational expenses savings thanks to lower compensation and benefits (lower headcount), higher fuel efficiency, less equipment costs and lower depreciation.

Total adjusted operating expenses were up 4% which is underperforming sales growth.

In the second half of 2019, KSU expects 60% of total sales to be in a favorable market environment backed by Mexican Energy Reform related chemical and petroleum volumes, steady grain demand and higher production from BMW cars.

20% of sales are expected to be in 'neutral' territory as loosening truck capacity is pressuring pulp and paper while trade uncertainties continue to spur overall uncertainty.

Energy and intermodal will likely be pushed lower as frac sand volumes continue to decline. Additionally, higher fuel costs in Mexico and looser truck capacity in the US are pressuring intermodal expectations.

Total volume is expected to be flat to slightly down in 2019 which in my opinion is a very plausible statement. Revenue is expected to grow between 5% and 7% which should be doable if the economy does not contract further which would make it harder for chemical sales to offset losses from more cyclical segments. The operating ratio is expected to fall to the low-end of 60% by 2021 which is good news as some competitors are already in that range.

All things considered, this earnings season for railroad companies comes down to one thing: did operating income expenses significantly underperform sales growth/contraction? If the answer is 'yes' the stock does well after earnings.

KSU was up almost 5% after earnings thanks to high sales growth, strong cost efficiency improvements and solid bottom line growth. Additionally, we got a good outlook and can expect bottom line growth to continue in the second half of this year. Nonetheless, risks are rising as economic growth continues to be very close to contraction as I discussed in this article.

Meanwhile the KSU stock price is getting into a heavy supply zone slightly below $130. I am not buying the stock or any of its competitors. I do like the company's progress but think the mix of slower economic growth and a rally purely based on higher efficiency ratios (in most cases) is not convincing enough for me to buy.

I will be waiting for a correction and signs of an economic growth bottom. I think chasing the chart up here is just too dangerous. Wait for a better entry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.