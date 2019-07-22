U.K. Retail Sales Up - There's Life In That Brexit Afflicted Economy, Yet

This shows that rising real wages are feeding through into the general economy, the Brexit uncertainty isn't causing a recession yet at least.

As Always, Brexit Is The Worry

Any conversation about the macroeconomics of the UK economy at present has to mention Brexit. Simply because that's the biggest risk facing said economy - the uncertainty over Brexit. For example, we saw good-ish GDP growth in the first quarter as people stockpiled for the end of March supposed leaving date. That didn't happen, those stocks have been run down this quarter, so, lower growth this quarter.

However, we do need to look at the underlying economy too, things like retail sales, to see what's actually happening there. We can see that we've got real wage growth - where's it going?

U.K. Retail Sales Growth

The Office for National Statistics gives us the retail sales figures:

In the three months to June 2019, the quantity bought increased by 0.7%, with growth across all sectors except food stores and department stores; however, this was a slowdown from the stronger growth of 1.6% in the three months to May 2019. The quantity bought in June 2019 increased by 1.0% when compared with May 2019; non-food stores provided the largest contribution to this growth. The year-on-year growth rate shows that the quantity bought in June 2019 increased by 3.8%, with growth across all sectors except department stores, while May 2019 was at 2.2% for the year-on-year growth rate.

Or in chart form:

(UK Retail Sales from ONS)

This is good, we can see that consumers aren't being cowed by Brexit uncertainty, thus they're spending those higher incomes. This bodes well for the continued growth of the economy. Consumer demand is, after all, 70% or so of that economy.

As others say about these numbers:

Retail sales bounced back last month as strong employment and rising wages helped shoppers keep spending, supporting the economy amid political turmoil.

Department Stores

As ONS says though, there's no rise in department store sales. This makes Mike Ashley's strategy at Sports Direct interesting. For he has bought House of Fraser and he tried his best to get Debenhams as well. So, what's he doing? As I mentioned before:

Now think a little more about the basic economics. When the High Street itself is shrinking as a portion of the retail economy, who should be bearing that pain? Those landlords, of course. Rents should be falling. And yet we've a contract and lease structure that doesn't allow falling rents. Except, and this is the point, as a result of bankruptcy. Or its very close equivalent, a Company Voluntary Arrangement, (close to Chapter 11 than anything else and loosely based upon it) or CVA. At which point the tenant can indeed open up negotiations with the landlords about lowering those rent bills. Think on it. Rents are a massive portion of the costs of a retail operation. And if you can negotiate rents down then you can have a very nice and profitable operation. Even if the previous owners of the brand went bust selling exactly the same things you can still make that lovely profit if you've managed to slash one of your major costs. In fact, if you can end up occupying that portion of the High Street that has those newly lowered rents, while everyone else has to keep paying the old and higher ones you can do very well indeed.

Even in a rising retail market department stores are showing no rise at all. Which is confirmation of my ideas about Ashley's strategy. He's using the bully pulpit - aided by those CVAs and bankruptcies - to negotiate costs and rents down. Profit is, after all, the difference between costs and income, lowering the first works just as well as increasing the second.

The High Street As A Whole

This also isn't doing much for the High Street as a whole. The numbers aren't broken out in the same way in this release but we do know that online is growing almost to the exclusion of growth in the bricks and mortar sector:

We can do a quick eyeball here. Online is close to 20% of retail sales now. That grew by near 10%. Total retail sales grew - by volume - about 2%. Ah, there's not much growth in physical retailing then, is there?

The Impact Upon Commercial Property

We might think that if retail is growing then those who own the retail commercial property will be doing well. Once we look at these more detailed figures that's not quite true. For it's online sales that are growing, providing near all of the retail growth. Physical retailing is at best flatlining, all the growth being elsewhere. This means that we shouldn't allow these retail numbers to get our hopes up about the property owners:

Those net asset values are based upon the idea that rents never do go down. And on continuing leases they don't. Yet if we do have this structural change away from bricks and mortar retailing to online then quite obviously the valuations of those retail properties is going to be falling. Yet the structure of the market doesn't allow for gentle realization of such falling valuations. That is, those valuations are a lot weaker than we might like

Yes, We've Said Much Of This Before

But looking at these sorts of economic numbers is playing with a jigsaw. It's very rare indeed that just the one number tells us everything that's going on. We need to be monitoring several at the least. Further, they've all got to fit together. We have to make sure that the economic hip bone really is joined to the economic thigh bone. As here - rising retail sales doesn't mean better commercial property incomes if the retail sales are growing online only.

The Investor Takeaway

Looking at the retail numbers in the macroeconomic sense the UK economy is doing just fine. Real wages are rising and people are going out and spending those higher incomes. We've not, in consumer spending, any Brexit wobbles or jitters. At this level of detail the economy is looking just fine.

When we look in more detail at the sector though we are seeing the same old message. While we're still in the cyclical upswing we've also got a structural decline in bricks and mortar retailing. Landlords of commercial property are not benefiting from these retail sales rises and we should continue to avoid that sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.