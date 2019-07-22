AVEO Pharmaceuticals: Going From A Short-Term Trade To Long-Term Investment

My original plan for AVEO was start a position for a short-term trade, but now, I am looking to hold my shares and potentially add to my speculative position.

AVEO informed investors that they were going to delay NDA submission for FOTIVDA until they have more mature data. The company expects to perform an interim analysis in August.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) has had a rough go so far in 2019, and the stock has reflected that by plummeting over 50% since the beginning of the year. AVEO had a major holdup when it had to defer FOTIVDA's NDA submission for the 3rd-line treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma "RCC" in January. AVEO management elected to hold off on their NDA submission after the FDA communicated that they were not pleased with the preliminary overall survival "OS" data that was stated in the top-line results from the TIVO-3 study publicized in November. AVEO has scheduled to work on their interim OS analysis at some point in August, with the results being reported at some point in the fourth quarter. These results would be considered "mature" OS and should provide the data needed for the company to decide whether to file the NDA in accordance with the FDA's recommendation. If the company reports positive OS data, the market should respond accordingly and pull the share price out of its current trading purgatory.

Using the charts and a few indicators, I was able to "Catch the Falling Knife" around the May 2017 low of ~$0.56 per share. I still believe that was a safe entry point, and I have turned my short-term AVEO trade into a long-term AVEO hold. I intend to present the reasons why I am deciding to hold my shares and potentially add to my speculative position.

Reviewing AVEO

AVEO Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company committed to evolving therapeutics in oncology and other therapeutic arenas. AVEO's approach is to leverage their technology and obtain partnerships or collaborations with companies with the purpose of progressing the growth of its pipeline and product portfolio. At this time, AVEO's FOTIVDA (Tivozanib) is currently working on the clinic in combination treatments with Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) OPDIVO in RCC, and AstraZeneca's (AZN) IMFINZI in hepatocellular carcinoma "HCC". In Europe, AVEO has out-licensed FOTIVDA where it is approved as a first-line treatment for RCC. What is more, AVEO has other oncology and non-oncology pipeline candidates, including AV-380, ficlatuzumab, AV-203, and AV-353 (Figure 1).

Figure 1: AVEO Pipeline (Source: AVEO)

Uncovering FOTIVDA's OS

AVEO piloted a global phase III clinical trial (TIVO-1), which matched the safety and efficacy of FOTIVDA against Nexavar, which is Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY) chemo agent that is the standard-of-care and first-line treatment of RCC. TIVO-1 did meet its primary endpoint for progression-free survival "PFS". However, the data did not reveal statistically significant difference over sorafenib arm in OS. As a result, the FDA delivered a complete response letter "CRL" informing AVEO they had rejected FOTIVDA and recommended that AVEO complete a supplemental clinical trial with adequate population size to satisfy the FDA's need for a better-quality OS.

Subsequently, AVEO launched an extension study for the 2nd-line treatment for the sorafenib arm from the TIVO-1 trial. The results showed an mPFS of 11 months and a median OS of 21.6 months. Management assumed that the extended OS from the Study 902 favored FOTIVDA. However, the FDA found that the OS results were not clear and recommended that AVEO complete an additional phase III trial.

The TIVO-3 study started enrolling back in May 2016 with the 3rd-line treatment of patients with refractory RCC. Tivo-3 is intended to address the FDA's apprehensions concerning the OS from the TIVO-1 trial that triggered the CRL in 2013. Back in November, AVEO announced top-line results that FOTIVDA patients had a favorable mPFS and ORR over the sorafenib patients.

Source: AVEO

Source: AVEO

However, the OS data was still "immature", and AVEO was not capable of demonstrating a substantial alteration in the OS between FOTIVDA and sorafenib.

Now, investors wait for the interim analysis from TIVO-3, which will be a make-or-break moment for most shareholders. It has taken years and several trials, but investors might get a conclusive answer on FOTIVDA's fate. Personally, I expect the results to indicate that the OS and HR favor FOTIVDA, but deciphering survival data in 3rd line RCC patients is not easy. Hopefully, the company is able to ensure the FDA can see the data clearly and can see the benefits of these patients remaining on FOTIVDA (Figure 2).

Figure 2: FOTIVDA Survival (Source: AVEO)

To me, figure 2 not only points out that the majority of the deaths recorded happened after the final dose but also eludes to the potential for FOTIVDA to prolong survival (Figure 3).

Figure 3: FOTIVDA vs Sorafenib OS (Source: AVEO)

Why Am I Looking to Add?

The current AVEO is in better condition than the AVEO I invested in back in February. At that time, the company was running low on funds, and the company would need to start paying off the Hercules $20M facility beginning on August 1st. After the $25M secondary offering and the $2M milestone payment from EUSA, the company is expected to have enough funds until Q4 2020 (Figure 4).

Figure 4: AVEO Financial Highlights (Source: AVEO)

With the company funded for the next year and the potential for a FOTIVDA approval, I consider the current AVEO to be a better-valued investment.

Adding to My Position

As I previously mentioned, my initial goal for AVEO was to trade a small position and utilize call options to limit my risk. At the moment, the recent fundraising and share price have provided me with an opportunity to make a technical addition to my small position. Following the acquisition rumor and subsequent offering, the share price has returned to sub-$1 and has been trading in the $0.60-0.70 range since the middle of May (Figure 5).

Figure 5: AVEO Daily (Source: Trendspider)

The daily chart shows an enduring bearish trend. However, the hourly chart (Figure 6) shows a nice setup. Here, we can see how the stock has been trading in that $0.60-0.70 range, with only a few transient moments outside the range. The hourly chart might not display many bullish indicators, but it is showing strong support and signs of accumulations which could add up to a potential breakout. In fact, the share price has been trading towards the top of the range over the past couple of weeks, so my cursor is hovering over the buy button. If the share price breaks over $0.80, we could see a move to just under $1.00 and perhaps establish a new trading range as we enter August.

Figure 6: AVEO Hourly (Source: Trendspider)

Why Am I Changing to a Long-Term Hold?

AVEO delaying their FOTIVDA NDA submission triggered a CRL reaction from the market. Indeed, the news was bad, but I found it to be an overreaction that allowed me to enter at a great price for a long-term hold. I could have sold my entire AVEO position in April for a quick profit, but I decided to hold for the long-term prospects.

Considering FOTIVDA's commercial launch in Europe and commercial opportunity in the United States (Figure 7), I am willing to see if FOTIVDA can be a lucrative monotherapy and in combination with some blockbuster oncology drugs. The projected ~$300M U.S. market for 3rd and 4th therapies for RCC is not sensational. Nonetheless, FOTIVDA is anticipated to be the first product in those growing lines of therapy.

If FOTIVDA becomes the first and only choice in these lines, it could become the enduring leader in that ~$300M market for several years.

Figure 7: FOTIVDA U.S. Market Opportunity (Source: AVEO)

What do street analysts see for AVEO's revenue? Looking at figure 8, we can see the street expects AVEO to start record noteworthy revenue in 2020 with substantial growth for the next several years.

Figure 8: AVEO Annual Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Indeed, $23M or $59M is not extraordinary revenue for an oncology company, but AVEO's current market cap is only ~$115M, which makes $59M a huge number compared to the value of the company. Considering the biotech sector's average price-to-sales ratio is about 5x, AVEO would be a value buy in 2021 with a price-to-sales of around 2x. Therefore, holding onto AVEO for a few years could turn a once short-term trade into a great long-term investment.

My final reason for a hold is the potential for FOTIVDA to expand into other oncology indications. Looking at figure 9, we can see a long list of cancer types and the effects of FOTIVDA on tumor growth in pre-clinical studies.

Figure 9: FOTIVDA Pre-Clinical Data (Source: EMA)

At the top of the table, we can see FOTIVDA's impact on RCC at two different doses. Notice how the 1 mg/kg/day dose was able to get >100% inhibition. This indicates FOTIVDA was able to stop the growth and shows signs of tumor regression in RCC. Now, read down the list of cancer types and see how FOTIVDA has the potential to have similar efficacy in some of the worst oncology indications. FOTIVDA could be a monotherapy in 3rd or 4th lines of therapy for several indications or in combination in earlier lines of therapy. Indeed, this is just pre-clinical data, but I believe this is why the acquisition rumors did have some traction.

Primary Downside Risk

The primary downside risk comes from regulatory actions and the company's ability to address the OS and HR. The company has not fully squashed the safety concerns that caused the 2013 CRL, and the phase III preliminary readout had an overall survival hazard ratio of 1.12 for patients on FOTIVDA. The HR helps determine the likelihood of death for patients on the drug vs. the control group or comparison drug. Having an HR in excess of 1.0 specifies that patients receiving FOTIVDA are at greater risk of death than the patients on sorafenib. This could simply require digging through the data and finding the issues in the data analysis, but I understand why the FDA is demanding clarity.

Despite my confidence in FOTIVDA's clinical benefits, it is possible the data finds a way to throw a monkey wrench into the FDA's decision. Therefore, I cannot go "all-in" on AVEO until the FDA approves FOTIVDA as a monotherapy. If the interim FOTIVDA data analysis doesn't show an improvement in OS and HR, I expect an obliteration of the share price.

Conclusion

It is time to upsize my pilot position in the immediate future in anticipation of a positive interim readout in Q4. If the company reports improvements in the OS and HR, I expect a strong resurgence in the share price. Despite my favorable entry price, I am not going to sell on the news and will hold my shares through the final stages of the FDA pathway. The company is now in a healthy cash position and is attempting to be the first approved product in the 3rd line for RCC. If approved, FOTIVDA will be the leading product in a growing $300M 3rd-line market, which has prompted me to hold onto my AVEO shares for at least five years. If AVEO misses the mark on the interim data, I will liquidate my position upon press release.

I will restate my closing remarks from my original AVEO article,

Accurately predicting the stock price in the near term is unknowable. In view of this, I would like to stress caution that AVEO is an extremely speculative stock. There is a risk that investors lose all or a substantial amount of their investment. Although the upside of AVEO is great, it is a long way from being free of risk.

I am/we are long AVEO.