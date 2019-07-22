Marker Therapeutics Provides More Upbeat Data On Weekend To Clarify TACTOPS Trial Data

Multi TAA also demonstrated efficacy in patients that were chemo refractory and thus had no other alternatives.

Multi TAA in conjunction with chemo is showing better results than historical norms of when Folfirinox or Gemcitabine/nab-Paclitaxel are used alone.

Data over the weekend released by Marker Therapeutics provides more clarity with respect to DCR, PFS, and OS.

Investors originally sold off the data on Friday after seeing an ambiguous report released by third party website of the phase 1/2 results.

Investors have been anxiously awaiting the results by Marker Therapeutics of their phase 1/2 trial known as TACTOPS, which investigates the use of Multi TAA technology in the treatment of pancreatic cancer. Although Marker has demonstrated the scope and breadth of their technology in liquid cancers, investors were eager to see whether the platform could be extended to the treatment of solid cancers.

For those who don't know, Multi TAA therapy is an innovative platform whereby they take the patients own T-cells through a standard blood draw , expand them without genetic modification, and train them to attack antigens that are over expressed in the cancer. Multi - TAA is also very versatile because it has the ability to attack up to 12 different antigen epitopes that are overly expressed on other cancers. To this date, no severe adverse effects have been experienced by any patient administered the treatment. They have treated more than 100+ patients who have a history of being very refractory to their cancers including those with DLBCL, HL, Multiple Myeloma, AML, pancreatic and breast cancer.

Multi TAA is also very cost effective (<$8000) when compared to the exorbitant costs associated with other CAR-T and there is no need for lymphodepletion or a safe room to administer the treatment. It is essentially an over the counter cancer treatment given its mechanism of action and safety profile.

Although the Multi TAA therapy has shown very compelling efficacy in post transplant relapse of multiple myeloma, AML, and DLBCL, investors were eager to see how the platform performed against the most deadly of solid tumors, pancreatic cancer.

On Friday, an ambiguous report was released on the AACR website which contained headline information with respect to how each arm performed in the TACTOPS trial. Investors must have found the data in the report underwhelming because the stock sold off significantly on Friday, prompting Marker to release detailed data on Saturday to help provide color to the results.

For more context on the TACTOPS trial, it is divided into three arms: Arm A, Arm B, and Arm C, the requirements which can be seen below:

Figure 1: Enrollment Criteria for Each Arm

On Friday, ambiguous preliminary results were reported in an article titled "AACR Immune Cell Therapies: Early Study Results Suggest Activity of Multiantigen T-Cell Therapy in Patients with Pancreatic Cancer" which can be found on the ASCO website.

The results appeared underwhelming but also very vague. I would like to compare the Friday data to the detailed data that was reported on Saturday, July 20, 2019 by Marker which is meaningfully better and provides much more clarity -> the devil is in the details!)

Reported on Friday: In Arm A: two are at a point in treatment too early to evaluate; two had disease progression; and five have had ongoing radiographic stable disease or responses of 6- to 9-month duration, including one complete response.

This was than reported by Marker on Saturday, which is meaningfully more positive and provides more clarity:

Figure 2: Results of Arm A released by Marker on Saturday

The original data released on Friday never mentioned the following:

2 partial responses were achieved and that 2 patients with stable disease only achieved stable disease after the administration of Multi TAA cells to the chemo regimen. After two patients received exclusively chemo for 3 months, the tumors had grown from their baseline, but when administered Multi TAA cells in conjunction with chemo, the tumors shrank back to their original base line. The addition of Multi TAA to the chemo regimen caused a partial response in these two patients who would otherwise be labelled as progressive disease. How each tumor behaved in each patient can be seen below:

Figure 3: Response of Patients Tumors in Arm A

Of particular interest, which was not mentioned on Friday, is the following:

1) Patient 8 did not respond to chemo initially. Their tumor grew. Only when Multi TAA was administered with the chemo after month 3, did the tumors shrink.

2) Patient 4 did not respond to chemo initially. Only when the multi TAA was administered with the chemo did they shrink.

3) Patient 7 saw the fastest decline in tumor size after month 6, only when multi TAA cells were being used exclusively.

The Marker presentation than provides greater clarity with respect to PFS (Progress Free Survival), OS (Overall Survival) when compared to historical norms which adds positively to the data. Please see figure below:

Figure 4: ARM A Clinical Trial Outcomes and comparison to historical norms

The dashed red line refers to the historical median PFS and the black dashed line refers to the historical median OS with each chemo regimen. Without even optimizing the antigens they used (not using any antigens related to the pancreas), Multi TAA significantly increased PFS and OS beyond historical medians when compared to when Folfirinox or Gemcitabine/nab-Paclitaxtel were used exclusively.

What was not mentioned on Friday but was clarified by Marker on Saturday and and adds meaningfully to the results are the following:

1) MRKR achieved a 100% Disease Control Rate in the first 4 months, 89% Disease Control Rate up to Month 6, and a 78% Disease Control Rate up to month 13. This is higher than any DCR that was achieved when Folfirinox or Gemcitabine/nab-Paclitaxtel were used exclusively.

2) Multi TAA + chemo achieved a significantly longer PFS than when Folfirinox or Gemcitabine/nab-Paclitaxel was used alone.

3) Multi TAA + chemo achieved a CR in only 9 patients which is unheard of. Gemcitabine was able to achieve only 1 CR in 343 patients and Folfirinox was able to achieve only one in 171 patients in a global study that was conducted.

Finally in Arm B, the results were as follows:

Figure 5: Notable takeaways from Arm B

The main takeaway of significance is that with patient 2, they had progressive disease on chemo. With the patient now abandoning chemo and using multi TAA as a monotherapy, they are now stable for 7 months which is impressive considering the median survival is 3 months for those who are chemo refractory.

When looking at the data released by Marker on Saturday, I would expect a very meaningful rebound in the stock given the ill advised nature of the selloff on Friday. The use of Multi TAA + chemo as a first line therapy has demonstrated better efficacy than historical norms and Marker was able to achieve stable disease in a chemo refractory patient for 6 months. I would be very interested to see, and can only speculate, that if Marker optimizes their antigen mix to make them more relevant to pancreatic cancer, the data will only improve.

I would expect for Marker to submit an IND for the use of Multi TAA as a first line therapy in conjunction with Folfirinox or Gemcitabine/nab-Paclitaxtel or as a second line therapy in those that are chemo refractory. Luckily, for Marker, their success as a company does not hinge on one indication. The company has an effective platform with deep breadth that has proven to be very successful in hematological cancers both in an active and adjuvant setting. The use of Multi TAA in solid cancers is still in its early stages but early results validate Marker's platform and its diverse application in an oncology setting.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MRKR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.