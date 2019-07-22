Johnson & Johnson: Yield Isn't Worth Legal Risk

The market just doesn't want to understand that Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) isn't the growth company of the past. My investment thesis pinned the diminished returns ahead for the stock about 3 years ago, and the Q2'19 results don't support any change in the theory.

Image Source: Johnson & Johnson website

Weaker Than The Headlines

Before the open on Tuesday, JNJ reported results that weren't very impressive. The sale of the ASP business reduced the reported sales and boosted the EPS.

Adjusting for this divestiture and currency changes, JNJ listed an adjusted operational revenue growth of 3.7% in comparison to the official reported number of a 1.3% decline. Each division is generally growing at a slow rate with limited revenue growth when not adjusting for currency. The results are not strong enough to warrant a premium valuation.

Source: JNJ Q2'19 earnings release

The big issue is the reported earnings where JNJ included a $2.0 billion gain from selling the ASP business. The gross profit actually declined 2.0% due to a dip in the gross margin by 50 basis points to 66.2%.

The bottom line gains were almost all related to the after-tax gain of about $1.6 billion. The market is focused on the adjusted net earnings growing in the 23% range, but the majority of the boost came from the other income line.

Source: JNJ Q2'19 earnings release

Weakness To Persist

The prime reason that JNJ has long underperformed the market is a stock that trades at a lofty P/E multiple while offering investors with limited growth. The stock still trades at 14.5x forward EPS estimates of ~$9.12 for 2020.

The market was excited that JNJ raised guidance for 2019, but the reality is going to set in that the company doesn't have the products to generate anything meaningful regarding growth. Revenues will churn in the $80 to $90 billion range for the next few years leading to forecasted EPS growth of close to 5% on an annual basis.

Source: Seeking Alpha earnings estimates

In essence, investors are happily paying ~3x the EPS growth rate for the stock. This pattern has existed for years and is the prime reason the stock continues to struggle in comparisons to the benchmark index.

The company has a large pipeline, but nothing large enough to move the needle in the next few years. Until a drug catalyst exists to boost growth beyond a few percentage points, the stock shouldn't trade at nearly 15x forward EPS estimates whole large financial, airlines and some tech stocks trade below 10x estimates.

JNJ has consistently traded at these high P/E levels. My article back in August 2016 or nearly 3-years ago predicted a stock that would struggle to keep up with the market due to the outperformance in previous years that led to an expensive stock.

In the course of those 3 years, JNJ is only up 4% compared to a solid 46% gain for the S&P 500. When counting the 2.8% dividend yield, the stock has a total return of 13% in the period.

Data by YCharts

The bigger issue for JNJ shareholders now is that the healthcare company still maintains massive risks related to talc and opioid lawsuits. The company faces thousands of lawsuits for talc powder potentially causing cancer and DOJ subpoenas over a potential criminal case related to talc. In addition, Oklahoma alone wants JNJ to pay billions for the opioid crisis in a case that just wrapped up in the state.

Weakened Balance Sheet

The company has net debt of $14.1 billion so any lawsuit payouts will be absorbed by operating cash flows and a decent balance sheet, but the financial impact could reduce stock buybacks and weaken the balance sheet for an already expensive stock.

JNJ no longer has the fortress balance sheet of the past. The talc and opioid lawsuits are hitting the company after a period of aggressive buybacks and acquisitions have placed the company in a net debt position.

Data by YCharts

Over the last 5 years, JNJ has seen the dividend yield slip below 3% and the total return not match the market. While investors are attracted to they yield, the clear indication is that a 2.8% dividend yield is a signal of a stretched valuation. The big stock gains occurred in the period prior to 2014 when the dividend yield was up above 3.2%.

Data by YCharts

Until the stock drops or JNJ provides a catalyst via the drop pipeline to reinvigorate revenue growth that feeds EPS growth, investors are going to be stuck accepting this yield as the mail return of the stock.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that JNJ continues to offer minimal growth while trading at an expensive P/E multiple. The current scenario is a recipe for weak total returns similar to the stock underperformance over the last 3 years.

Investors attracted to the minimal 2.8% dividend yield have failed to grasp the weak total return picture of the healthcare company. Avoid the stock until the valuation compensates investors for the legal risk and limited growth prospects.

