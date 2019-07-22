Fairly Priced PNC Financial Has Some Levers To Pull Going Into A Fed Cut

Capital returns are generous at over 10% of current market cap. Q3 dividends raised 21% and buyback to be $4.3B over the next 12 months.

Margins have started narrowing, but relatively lower loan-to-deposit ratio could help the bank offset some of the spread pressures.

PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC) reported Q2 2019 EPS of $2.88 that beat Street expectations of $2.83. Earnings of $1.3B were up just 1% YoY (+9% QoQ), as credit costs more than doubled. However, if we exclude the $40M one-off gain in the asset management group, earnings were down 2% YoY. In our view, PNC is fairly priced, with our estimate of fair value in the range of $135-140 and hence we are neutral on the stock.

Margins start tightening, but LDR lever could be pulled

Like its counterparts which reported this week, PNC also reported narrowing net interest margins (NIM), which were down 7bps QoQ (-5bps YoY). It was a hit from both sides, as loan yields fell 5bps QoQ and deposit yields rose 5bps, resulting in spread tightening by 10bps (-13bps YoY). However, thanks to growth in interest-earning assets (+2% QoQ, +5% YoY), the bank managed to post growth in NII (+1% QoQ, +4% YoY).

Source: Company reports

The expectation of a rate cut by the US Fed led to lower LIBOR during the quarter, which impacted loan yields - primarily in the commercial segment that constitutes around 53% of the total loan book. On the deposit side, costs were up due to mix changes, rather than deposit costs catching up with Fed rate hikes (also called beta), as customers continue to shift funds from noninterest-bearing to interest-bearing ones. During Q2, we have seen a 50bps QoQ shift in this manner, but is still lower than CMA’s 2 percentage points.

PNC has baked in two rate cuts into its forecasts, anticipating nearly $100M hit to NII, which is not a big deal at 1% of yearly NII.

On the positive side, the bank seems to have more leeway in deposit growth. That is, to fund its loan growth ambitions, PNC can afford to grow the funding at a much slower pace, as LDR of 86% is much lower than other peers such as CMA (93%) and FRC (99%). If the Fed cuts interest rates in July, deposits costs usually respond with a lag, while loan yields will quickly adjust. Management clarified that it would not be aggressive in going after deposit growth, meaning that deposit costs are likely to be stable or go down, assuming two rate cuts this year.

Alternatively, the bank can deploy funds from lower-yielding liquid securities into higher-yielding loans. During Q2, unlike some larger banks, PNC was able to deploy most of the incremental deposits into loans, rather than investment securities, as seen from the 77% share of loans in the growth of average interest-earning assets.

Solid loan growth, with benign asset quality

Average loan book grew 3% QoQ – which the management believes is elevated for Q2 – driven by commercial segment (+4%) in corporate banking and business credit. The bank attributed this quick pace to entering new geographies, as well as growth in secured lending and high-quality general commercial lending. Most of the market growth is coming from traditional middle-market products, while the cross-sell ratio is approaching those in the legacy markets. Management expects 1% sequential growth in Q3 2019.

Asset quality continues to be benign and stable. The stock of NPAs rose 4% QoQ, while NPA ratio inched up just 1bp. The bank does not see any systemic asset quality deterioration. While the provision coverage of 158% was down 5 percentage points QoQ and is lower than some of its peers, we believe these levels are largely adequate for now.

Source: Company reports

Generous return of capital to shareholders

CET1 ratio seems ample at 9.7%, down 10bps QoQ. PNC repurchased $2.9B worth of common stock during the 2018 capital plan period of Q3 2018 to Q2 2019. It plans to buy back $4.3B during the 2019 plan, a 48% increase over the previous plan and 7% of the current market cap. This will be spread over the year rather than being front-loaded. Q3 dividend was raised to $1.15 per share from $0.95 per share last year, a 21% jump. PNC’s dividend yield of 3.3% is higher than USB’s 2.7%.

Taken together, the bank is returning to shareholders more than 10% of its market cap, pretty generous in our view.

Stock is fairly priced

PNC currently trades at a one-year forward tangible price-to-book multiple of 1.6 times, in line with historical averages, but slightly higher than our valuation based on return on tangible equity. The current price of around $140 is towards the top end of our fair value estimate range of $135-140. Hence we are neutral on the stock.

Source: Company reports, Finalytiks estimates

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.