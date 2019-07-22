B2Gold Presents A Great Financial Profile

On July 3, 2019, the company declared the future sale of its two gold mines and assets in Nicaragua to Calibre Mining.

The company announced revenues of $301.66 million in the first quarter of 2019, down 12.4% from the year-ago period and up 10.9% sequentially.

Source: Mining Review Africa - Fekola Mine

Investment thesis

The Vancouver-based gold miner B2Gold Corp. (BTG) is an attractive gold miner that I like with a robust project pipeline for the next five years. As soon as you look at the core assets and their potential, you get a sense of "well run" and strong long-term values which inspire immediate confidence especially after the start-up of Fekola mine which is now the flagship mine with excellent expansion potential.

Source: BTG Presentation

The gold miner presents the best profile for long-term investment, and I qualify the company as a "keeper." However, while B2Gold can be considered as a long-term investment, it is crucial to trade continuously about 30% of your position short-term to profit plainly of the volatility inherent to the gold industry.

The company is producing gold from five different mines spread around the world and is involved with one development and one exploration project as well (joint venture in Colombia with AngloGold Ashanti called Gramalote and Kiaka/Toega in Burkina Faso). However, on July 3, 2019, the company announced that:

Will sell two gold mines and assets in Nicaragua to Calibre Mining Corp. for $100 million and 31% direct equity interest in Calibre. The two concerned gold mines are the El Limon and LaLibertad Gold Mines, which B2Gold had acquired in 2009. The deal also includes the Pavon gold project and additional mineral concessions in Nicaragua currently held by B2Gold.

These two mines produced 30,317 Au Oz in 1Q'19.

Clive Johnson, the CEO said in the conference call:

We continue to remain focused on maximizing our operations around the world. We are very focused on continuing to generate free cash flow. We're looking at another very good year this year

One crucial element is that the company is focused on reducing debt this year (last year, the company repaid $220 million of debt) and concentrate on developing project pipeline, especially Fekola with its expansion underway, which is expected to bring 550K Au Oz per year for the next five years starting in 2020. Also, the company discovered the Anaconda zones further in the North of Fekola.

Finally, the joint venture with AngloGold Ashanti called Gramalote in Colombia requires more drilling, and the company is in discussions with its partner about what to do next.

B2Gold - 1Q'19 Balance sheet and Trend - The Raw Numbers

B2Gold 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 154.10 173.99 344.29 284.81 323.86 272.11 301.66 Net Income in $ Million 12.39 34.47 56.48 20.81 10.60 -58.95 22.30 EBITDA $ Million - - 177.51 148.36 68.75 -20.43 104.71 EPS diluted in $/share 0.00 0.03 0.04 0.02 0.01 -0.06 0.02 Cash from Operations in $ Million 41.77 25.61 147.28 86.21 143.24 74.15 86.42 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 102.72 -144.39 34.12 55.79 47.62 -83.73 34.25 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -60.95 170.00 113.16 30.42 95.61 157.88 52.17 Total Cash $ Million 89.71 147.47 167.92 106.95 354.84 102.75 141.58 Total Long term Debt in $ Million 661.7 602.2 642.5 577.8 746.9 479.5 483.1 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 1.06 0.98 1.06 1.06 1.00 1.00 1.02 Production 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Total Production gold 135,628 240,753 239,684 240,093 242,040 231,687 230,859 AISC from continuing operations 921 754 750 721 749 814 848 Gold Price 1,267 1,264 1,325 1,247 1,267 1,230 1,300

Note: Company filings and Morningstar

Trends, Charts, and Commentary: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, and Upstream/Downstream Production

1 - Quarterly revenues

The company announced revenues of $301.66 million in the first quarter of 2019, down 12.4% from the year-ago period and up 10.9% sequentially.

B2Gold's cash and cash equivalents were $141.58 million at the end of the first quarter of 2019 from $102.7 million as of Dec 31, 2018. The company posted an operating cash flow of $86.4 million for the first quarter of 2019, lower than the $147 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

2 - Free cash flow and net debt

B2Gold is generating positive free cash flow regularly. Free cash flow yearly is $336.08 million with $52.17 million in 1Q'19, as indicated in the graph above.

Net debt is $341.52 million, which gives the company an excellent Net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.1x.

3 - Quarterly production analysis

Gold price realized was $1,300 per ounce.

B2Gold's consolidated gold production was 230,859 Oz in 1Q'19, 6% above the company's guidance.

Gold production from the Fekola, Masbate, Otjikoto, La Libertad, and El Limon mines was better than expected. On a year-over-year basis, gold production declined by 3.7%. Consolidated all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $848 per ounce were significantly below guidance by 14% but were up 13.1% year over year.

4 - Full-year consolidated guidance 2019 (Assuming $1,300/Au Oz)

Source: BTG Presentation

Conclusion and Technical analysis

B2Gold is among a few gold miners that I consider offering a balanced financial profile. Furthermore, the Fekola mine, which is the company's flagship mine is a high "production bedrock" with tremendous future potential. What I find very appealing is that the management is focusing on debt reduction and generating free cash flow.

However, technically, the stock has reached a strong resistance (double top), which will be difficult to cross unless the price of gold continues its bullish momentum. The issue is not easy and will depend on the Fed's next decision on the interest rate.

If the Fed cut by 50 basis points, I believe the price of gold will rally and eventually reach $1,450-1,475 per ounce. But conversely, if the Fed decides to reduce by 25 basis points, then it is probable that the price of gold will retrace below $1,375 per ounce and will trigger a selloff among the gold miners.

Meanwhile, I recommend taking about 20% at $3.30 or above and wait for the Fed decision to decide the next move.

Technical Analysis

B2Gold is similar to many gold miners that I am following on Seeking Alpha, experienced a decisive positive breakout of its descending triangle pattern early July.

Since then, BTG has bumped into the $3.30 resistance (double top,) and I recommend selling about 20% of your position at this level unless the gold price continues its bullish momentum next week. The line support is now about $3.10 (violet), at which point, it could be a good idea to start buying back a little.

However, the price of gold is paramount, and if it cannot hold above $1,400 per ounce, the chances are that BTG will retrace to lower line support that I see at $2.90.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BTG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.