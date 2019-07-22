Netflix: How Bad Was The Subscriber Miss?

Subscriber misses happened before and Netflix has been able to bounce back from these situations. Still, Q3 earnings have to be watched closely.

The subscriber miss can be explained by weak seasonality, subpar content releases, and widespread price increases. These negative impacts can be expected to be removed in the second half of 2019.

Subscriber growth is the most important metric to track because Netflix' success depends largely on the strength of economies of scale it can ultimately reach.

A deeper analysis of the subscriber miss shows that it was the worst guidance deviation in recent memory.

How bad was Netflix' (NFLX) subscriber miss in Q2 2019? In short: Very bad. There is no hiding it. This quarter was not optimal, and the stock suffered justifiably.

What a difference a week makes, by the way! Going into the week, Netflix was up more than 39% YTD, almost doubling the S&P 500's return. After reporting, Netflix dropped 15% and is now up only 17.62% YTD, trailing the S&P 500 by roughly 1%.

Ready to jump ship? Not so quick!

A Deeper Look At The Subscriber Miss

Netflix shareholders know it all too well. If Netflix puts the following graphic into their shareholder letter, it usually does not spell good news:

Source: Netflix Q2 Shareholder Letter.

Ouch! Even without doing any additional analysis, the distance between forecast and actuals in Q2 2019 was visibly many times greater than at any other time. The last time Netflix added less than 3 million paid subscribers dates all the way back to Q2 2016.

Taking a deeper look at the numbers shows that this quarter was indeed the worst subscriber miss in the last three and a half years:

Source: Author's table, Numbers from Netflix Investor Relations.

As you can see, not only is the miss of 2.3 million subscribers in Q2 2019 the worst miss in absolute numbers, but it is also the worst miss in terms of the percentage of the total subscriber base (see the column on the far right). Netflix' management missed subscriber estimates by 1.5% of the total subscriber base – their most inaccurate guidance in the period under review.

Subscriber growth also showed a serious deceleration in Q2 2019 on a sequential basis. The 1.8% sequential growth number is far below their usual rate of more than 4%.

Even zooming out to a trailing twelve months basis, as suggested by CFO Spencer Neumann in the earnings call, reveals a noticeable deceleration in Q2 2019:

Source: Author's table, Numbers from Netflix Investor Relations.

TTM paid subscriber growth dropped from 25.2% in Q1 2019 to 21.9% in Q2 2019 (minus 3.3 percentage points), the lowest growth rate since Q1 2017. Even if the company hits its target for the next quarter of 7 million paid subscriber additions, it will see a slight growth deceleration again in the next quarter.

Ideally, you want to see subscriber additions become larger every year to keep the percentage growth of the total subscriber base intact. Netflix has done a good job of doing just that in the past: They added 18.28 million subscribers in 2016 (for 25.8% yoy growth), 21.55 million in 2017 (for 24.4% yoy growth), and 28.62 in 2018 (for 25.9% yoy growth). To continue that trend of roughly 25% yoy subscriber growth, investors were expecting the company to at least pass the 30 million additions mark in 2019 – actually, to reach 25% subscriber growth Netflix would have to add close to 35 million in 2019.

That ship has obviously sailed after the Q2 2019 miss. The company will be hard-pressed to even reach 30 million adds in the second half of 2019. As highlighted in the first table above, Netflix will have to add 10.7 million subscribers in Q4 2019 (after meeting their expectations in Q3) to reach that milestone. If they make it, they will "only" report 21.5% yoy subscriber growth in 2019 – not bad, but quite lower than

To summarize, Netflix reported very disappointing numbers on their most important metric: subscriber growth. Not only does this miss blemish the current quarter, but it also casts a shadow on the whole of 2019.

Is this miss a sign that there is more trouble ahead and that Netflix' business model is in danger, or is it merely a blip on the radar in the long term (as it has been in Q2 2016 when sequential growth declined in similar fashion from 9.7% to 2.8%)?

It's Still All About Subscribers

To understand the importance of this question and try to answer it, it is important first to re-emphasize how important subscriber growth ist for Netflix' business. Although it sounds trivial, the size of the subscriber base will ultimately decide the profitability and market value of Netflix.

In a recent article, fellow contributor Nicholas Ward mused over the competitive moat of Netflix and quickly arrived at the conclusion that there is none:

Switching costs are essentially non-existent in this market and while Netflix is a well known brand name, it’s the shows themselves that carry the real value, not the distribution platform itself. Sure, the company has a huge subscriber base, but this still hasn’t translated into large cash flows. On the contrary, NFLX’s cash flows are still negative to this day.

While switching costs and brand value are sources of competitive advantage – and admittedly not Netflix' biggest strength – the author didn't connect the dots on the "huge subscriber base". The missing link in this analysis can be reduced to three words: Economies of scale.

Netflix can spread their content costs among a much larger subscriber base than anyone else, which drastically reduces their marginal customer acquisition and retention cost.

Economies of scale are one of the oldest and most powerful kinds of competitive advantages and they put Netflix' competitors into a dilemma:

Competitors can increase their content spending to Netflix' level (Netflix spent $3 billion in the last quarter alone), and/or reduce their price relative to Netflix to match the value of a Netflix subscription. Both approaches, while potentially helping to grab market share, will lead to heavy losses for a considerable amount of time as competitors don't have the subscriber base to finance the content cost efficiently.

of a Netflix subscription. Both approaches, while potentially helping to grab market share, will lead to for a considerable amount of time as competitors don't have the subscriber base to finance the content cost efficiently. If competitors want to stay profitable, they will have to charge higher prices and/or spend less on content which will invariably result in not matching the value of a Netflix subscription. This approach will produce a lesser market share and will limit the competitor to a niche role.

Netflix is executing an extremely aggressive content spending strategy that is designed to put their competitors in that exact dilemma.

While the situation described above points to a future where Netflix is completely dominating the media industry, this is all predicated on Netflix' ability to grow their subscriber base substantially from here. Right now, Netflix is famously cash flow negative, but they can't operate like that forever.

To get to cash flow positive territory they will have to a.) decrease their content spending, b.) increase their prices, and/or c.) grow their subscriber base. Logically, the last option is the line of least resistance, as the first two options dilute the value of a subscription and potentially weaken Netflix' competitive position.

Content costs are also a fixed cost that won't grow into infinity. Netflix reportedly released 1,500 hours of original content in 2018. In other words, it would have taken more than four hours of streaming per day to watch it all in 2018. That suggests that Netflix will soon find a ceiling for the content cost at which they can satisfy their various subscribers.

When spending starts to stagnate, incremental revenue will flow directly into the bottom line.

That's why Netflix' long-term profitability and market cap will largely depend on the ultimate size of their subscriber base.

And that's why it's all about the subscribers.

The Maturity Ghost

Every time Netflix misses subscriber numbers the ghost of impending maturity comes out of the closet. Can you hear it whispering? Wuuuuhhhhh... Growth is overrr... The market is saturated... It peeeeaaked... They have no pricing power, pricing power, pricing power [echoing]...

That is a terrible metaphor because, in reality, the current situation in financial media resembles a parade where everyone is screaming the above message through a megaphone; which is actually the perfect metaphor for what is happening right now: Noise.

We have been here before. Netflix misses subscriber estimates and continues growing anyways.

Yes, US subscribers declined for the first time by 130,000, which made some headlines. But we have come awfully close to a decline in Q2 and Q3 of 2016 where US subscribers only grew by 290,000 and 480,000 respectively, only to continue growing another 14 million until now.

There are also logical reasons for the miss this quarter:

Weak seasonality (people go out more between April and September when it's nice and warm),

Underwhelming content releases (Dead to Me, When They See Us, Our Planet, Murder Mystery, and Always Be My Maybe were among the shows highlighted in the shareholder letter this quarter – next quarter will include Stranger Things, Orange is the new Black, Ozark, Casa de Papel, and The Crown, ie some of the most popular shows on the service),

Price increases in the range of 12% to 18% in the US and also many geographies abroad (which is a lot in a non-inflationary environment and has always led to lower subscriber adds in the past).

There are two concessions that have to be made at this point, though:

As Netflix' subscriber base becomes larger the question of maturity weighs evermore because, by definition, Netflix is getting closer to maturity. Admittedly, the question of maturity is much more pressing at a subscriber base of 150 million (now) compared to the 80 million (in Q2 2016). The current subscriber miss was particularly bad and shouldn't be taken lightly.

Bottom Line

It will be very important to watch Netflix very closely in the Q3 2019 earnings report. If Netflix misses subscriber estimates again (it would be a first to miss two quarters in a row), the bullish thesis has to be revisited. If they can meet or beat their estimates of 7 million paid net additions, the stock will likely recover.

At the moment, I find the second option much more likely. Netflix has missed estimates before and came back roaring. Furthermore, the third quarter will have strong content releases that should drive subscriber growth up again.

CEO Reed Hastings also seems to be believing in the latter. In the conference call, he reaffirmed their TAM of 700 million households outside of China and didn't seem fazed about the subscriber miss by one bit. According to him, streaming is just getting started and the long game is very much intact.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NFLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.