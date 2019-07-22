Passive Investing Continues To Expand: Thank You Federal Reserve

During the ten years of the current economic recovery, investors have tied higher stock prices to supportive monetary policy and this relationship does not seem to have changed.

The reason seems to be the confidence investors now place in the Federal Reserve to begin lowering its policy rate and will continue to do so in the near future.

After having a tepid year in 2018, passive investment has climbed again, jumping in the second quarter of 2019, 50 percent from the second quarter of 20-18.

So far in 2019, passive investing picked up the pace once again.

“Last year (2018) net inflows into funds that track markets feel about 30 percent from the year before….”

However, they were still solidly in positive territory.

“But now, a stream of cash into funds that track markets is picking up once again.” “Net inflows into index-tracking U. S. mutual funds and exchange-traded funds rose by around 50 percent in the second quarter of 2019 from a year earlier.”

What has changed?

Well, the apparent change that has resulted in this pickup of funds flowing into passive investment vehicles is the feeling investors have about what the Federal Reserve is going to be doing in the future.

It seems as if Jerome Powell, Fed Chair, and the Federal Reserve have convinced the investment community that it will soon be lowering its policy rate of interest, and will be following this drop with more over the next 12 to 18 months.

In other words, the Federal Reserve will continue to underwrite stock prices and the stock markets, in general will continue to rise.

Justin Lahart writes in the Wall Street Journal that even a decline in corporate profits during this earnings season will not point to a weak economy…and, possibly…a weak stock market.

The stock market is on it’s own.

And, it is the attitude of investors that is important.

This is because the Federal Reserve is still reducing the size of its securities portfolio and the Fed is still reducing the amount of liquidity that exists in the commercial banking system.

For example, since the start of the second quarter of 2019, the Federal Reserve has reduced the size of its securities portfolio by just over $150.0 billion. The amount of funds commercial banks held as reserves at the Federal Reserve fell by almost $120.0 billion, to come in at $1.515 trillion on July 17, 2019.

Two points here.

First, the Federal Reserve continues to reduce the amount of excess reserves that exist within the commercial banking system.

Second, there is still plenty of liquidity in the banking system. That is, commercial banks are not really getting squeezed.

And, consequently, there is still plenty of liquidity

As I wrote at the end of June, 2019, “Money is Abundant, Worldwide.”

Over the past two years, the Federal Reserve has attempted to bring its balance sheet back to a “more normal” level…whatever that means.

Since, September 2017, the Federal Reserve has reduced the “excess reserves” in the banking system by $663 billion. And, it has raised its policy rate of interest almost constantly during this period of time.

Yet, the Fed has reduced these reserves with the caveat that it will not cause the commercial banking system to contract. It will continue to err on the side of too much monetary ease so as to avoid the possibility that the banking system will not have sufficient liquidity.

It is this “promise” that has buoyed the stock market all during this time. And, this “promise” was really just an extension of the “promise” made by the Fed to the banking system all during the economic recovery beginning in July 2009 that it would support the expansion by causing stock prices to rise, thereby creating a wealth effect that would support economic growth.

For ten years, the Fed has lived up to this “promise.” There have been a couple of times when investors questioned the Fed’s commitment, but the Fed always was there, backing up the rise in the stock market.

And, with the general rise in the stock market, passive investing became the investment of the day. The flow into passive investment funds during this ten-year period dominated active funds.

The year 2018, some investors questioned, from time-to-time, whether or not the Fed would stick to the policy stance it had followed since the Great Recession. There were questions about whether or not the Fed should continue to increase interest rates.

And, these concerns impacted net inflows into passive investment vehicles. They went down in 2018. In fact, as reported above, the drop amounted to about 30 percent.

However, these doubts seem to have flown away.

Passive investment funds are still the way to invest. Why? Because the Federal Reserve is going to continue to support the stock market. Active investment will not produce the returns…and, it takes a lot more work to find specific investment gems than it does to just invest in the whole stock market.

So, it appears as if the stock market continues to be tied to the actions of the Federal Reserve. And, passive investment will continue to be the vehicle of choice for most investors while this relationship between the Fed and the stock market continues.

How long will this relationship continue? Ten years is an awfully long time.

The relationship will continue as long as Federal Reserve officials keep investors convinced that the Fed will keep on, keeping on with respect to supporting the stock market.

Watch out, if investors start to feel that the tie has been cut.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.