ETO: Waiting For A Pullback For This Solid Fund

The management fees are only slightly higher than average at a 1.27% baseline expense, with interest fees, this gives us a total expense of 2.09%.

ETO has had a very impressive market return this year of over 40%; however, its NAV return hasn't been as stellar but still an impressive ~26%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO) has been on quite the impressive run for 2019. The market price return is sitting at 40.54% for the year. Although its NAV return is significantly lagging with a return of 25.99%. This has led the fund to quite a premium when just a month and a half ago the fund was flirting with a slight discount. The longer-term history of the fund has been quite solid, especially for a fund that has a focus of being "global." These global assets have been struggling with continued signs of slowing down.

ETO has an investment objective to "provide a high level of after-tax total return." The fund invests primarily in "global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of dividend income that qualifies for a favorable federal income tax treatment." This is where the "tax-advantaged" part of their name comes in. They are seeking dividends that are considered qualified and passing through those qualified dividends as distributions to shareholders.

The fund does utilize leverage to potentially enhance income that it can distribute to shareholders. Total assets are about $465 million, with leverage comprising $118 million of this or 24.85% of the assets. This is quite a bit smaller than a similar fund offered by Eaton Vance. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG). ETG has about $1.758 billion in assets. The baseline expenses for ETO come in at 1.27%, and when including the interest expense, this gives us a total expense ratio of 2.09%.

Performance

ETO shares currently trade at $25.27 per share, with a NAV per share amount of $23.82. This gives us the 6.09% premium that the fund is currently trading at.

One of the issues at the moment with ETO is related to its stellar performance. As the market price is up so significantly, with the NAV return not in-line or even close to the same. This has led to the fund trading at quite a premium, especially on the basis of its historical averages.

As you can see, the fund has only been trading at premium levels for the last 2-3 years. Although it does seem that from its lows in 2011, there has been a trend towards trading closer to par and eventually trading at a premium.

The fund has had respectable performance over the long-term though. The 10-year annualized returns are 14.59% market return and 12.39% NAV return. Before this year, the market return would have been closer to the NAV returns. This year has added some imbalance to those numbers.

This can be compared with the S&P 500 ETF (SPY). SPY has annualized returns of 14.48%, with both NAV and market returns being equal. However, the YTD returns are at 20.26% NAV return and 20.24% market return. This has ETO with quite a lead over SPY for the year.

With numbers like these, you can't blame an investor for trying to cling what would appear to be a solid fund.

Distribution

The distribution is just as attractive as the fund's historical returns too. ETO is currently distributing out $0.18 per share a month to shareholders. This works out to a distribution rate of 8.59%. However, since the fund is trading at a premium, the NAV distribution rate is currently 9.04%. This means the fund has to earn this rate to continue to pay out the current distribution.

As you can see, the distribution has been held steady for going on 5 years now. This is quite impressive but should almost be expected as the current bull market we are in has been going on for about 10 years now! This is quite impressive in its own right. The current distribution is back to its pre-2008-09 high point. ETO had previously hit a high mark of $0.1795 paid monthly.

As would be expected with an equity CEF, capital gains are necessary to maintain the current distribution. However, in ETO's case, they make up quite a considerable amount. The net investment income, after expenses, making up 20% of the last 6 months reported. This is right around the same amount for the previous year ended report.

This isn't necessarily bad on its own, just that the fund managers need to keep making smart choices of where to allocate their assets.

The fund does have quite a bit of a cushion built up though, in the form of unrealized appreciation. This should help sustain the distribution as long as there isn't too sharp of a sell-off or a sell-off for a prolonged period of time.

If you exclude NII and if the fund remained flat, they have approximately 4.18 years' worth of distributions. This is on the higher side of what I typically see in CEFs. This is a good sign for sure. Although, this gets slightly harder to calculate as the fund has a reinvestment plan, a shelf offering, and a share repurchase program.

5 Common Shares of Beneficial Interest and Shelf Offering Common shares issued by the Fund pursuant to its dividend reinvestment plan for the six months ended April 30, 2019 and the year ended October 31, 2018 were 15,011 and 30,657, respectively. Pursuant to a registration statement filed with and declared effective on May 31, 2018 by the SEC, the Fund is authorized to issue up to an additional 1,746,559 common shares through an equity shelf offering program (the "shelf offering"). Under the shelf offering, the Fund, subject to market conditions, may raise additional capital from time to time and in varying amounts and offering methods at a net price at or above the Fund's net asset value per common share. During the six months ended April 30, 2019, the Fund did not sell any common shares through its shelf offering. During the year ended October 31, 2018, the Fund sold 476,678 common shares and received proceeds (net of offering costs) of $11,893,768 through its shelf offering. The net proceeds in excess of the net asset value of the shares sold were $246,443. Offering costs (other than the applicable sales commissions) incurred in connection with the shelf offering were borne directly by EVM. In November 2013, the Board of Trustees initially approved a share repurchase program for the Fund. Pursuant to the reauthorization of the share repurchase program by the Board of Trustees in March 2019, the Fund is authorized to repurchase up to 10% of its common shares outstanding as of the last day of the prior calendar year at market prices when shares are trading at a discount to net asset value. The share repurchase program does not obligate the Fund to purchase a specific amount of shares. There were no repurchases of common shares by the Fund for the six months ended April 30, 2019 and the year ended October 31, 2018.

All of these moving parts make it difficult to say how many shares will be outstanding at the next report date.

Holdings

The fund is invested heavily in equities at the moment. U.S. common stocks made up 44.75% of the fund, with global common stocks coming in at 35.87%. The fund did have some exposure to bonds and preferred stock during the last available report from the fund.

This is a good thing, as the distribution heavily relies on capital appreciation. Capital appreciation is likely to come in from equity holdings rather than bond issues or preferred shares.

As of the latest Fact Sheet, the fund has a total of 117 holdings. The largest sector that the fund holds is in the financial sector. The financial sector is more prone to economies doing well around the world. This leads to more borrowing and thus, banks making more profit.

This is followed by the industrial sector, also a cyclical sector that relies on strong economies around the world. The stronger the economy means the more goods are bought from the industrials sector. This is then followed up by a traditionally defensive sector, the health care sector. However, health care stocks have been taking a beating as U.S. politicians start their rhetoric against these companies. The primary reason being that it is a populist idea and an election is coming up in 2020.

Although, the Trump administration has fought off and on during his term in office. There hasn't been any particular legislation to come out against the sector just yet. The latest plan was dropped just last week. This was a plan to lower prescription drug prices. Overall, we are yet to see anything result from the continued bashing of the sector.

Another thing to be made aware of. The top holding of the fund is Alphabet, Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL). GOOG has had troubles of their own recently. The latest being Trump threatening to investigate the company on a news post. This is also on top of the Department of Justice investigating the company for potential antitrust issues.

This has put some downward pressure on both classes of shares this year. However, GOOG shares are still up 10.69% YTD. We are looking at GOOG to releases their earnings on July 25th. As you can see, the pressure on GOOG initially started with their Q1 earnings report. This started the original slide in the share price.

Conclusion

Overall, the fund is positioned well if an investor is optimistic that the current bull run still has legs to keep running. However, I'm personally going to be keeping ETO on my watch list. Had I been paying closer attention to this fund, I could have made purchases at the end of May into early June. I would like to see ETO come back and at least trade at parity before making some small purchases.

I do believe that the U.S. economy is still showing signs that it can continue with the expansion. This is partially due to the dovish tone of the Fed, as Jerome Powell intends to keep pushing this expansion longer. This includes a rate cut at the end of July and chances of more later. However, the U.S. is still showing positive signs with low unemployment, no sign that layoffs rising and the U.S. consumer still feeling strong.

If I was currently a shareholder of ETO at this time, I would probably continue to hold shares. You are collecting a relatively safe 8.59% distribution rate. This is significantly more than you would be if you held this money in treasuries or cash!

