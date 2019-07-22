Ocular Therapeutix: Updates To Thesis, Commercial Launch Underway

CFO Donald Notman's presentation at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference was helpful in gaining a better understanding of value proposition here and rationale for swift commercial uptake.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) have risen by roughly 50% since my article from a month ago stated that the stock was a Speculative Buy. Specifically, I noted that near term upside would be tied to launch efforts for Dextenza, with a significant market opportunity in sight and valuation appearing quite cheap (less than 1-time peak sales potential).

Since then, the FDA approved the company's Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Dextenza in a separate indication and commercial launch is officially underway. With potential derisking haven taken place, I want to take a fresh look to determine if the stock now meets our criteria for ROTY.

Figure 1: OCUL daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the first chart (daily advanced), we can see a steady downtrend that accelerated in December with a "sell the news" reaction following FDA approval of Dextenza. A brief bounce took place in late February but the selloff continued with a gap down in late May following news of a failed phase 3 trial for OTX-TP in reducing intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. From there, after a steady stream of insider buying and positive news flow the share price has rebounded to the high $4s.

Overview

In my initial article, I touched on the following keys to the bullish thesis:

I stated that the company's principal focus was/is the launch of its first drug (Dextenza) to market. Their intention and value proposition is to make drop therapy obsolete, using hydrogel-based platform to eventually cover all indications for which drops are currently prescribed. The same goes for conditions that call for an injection to the back of the eye (i.e. current VEGF therapies). Ocular essentially invented a new route of administration (intracanicular inserts and intracameral injections)- the procedure of insertion of Dextenza shows it's very rapid and easily accomplished.

On a personal note, I stated that I identified very much with the value proposition here. I recalled my own experience trying to care for my grandmother and having to remind her to take her drops (not to mention that I'm not very dexterous when it came to her asking me to administer them). In that light, the burden on patient and caregiver made it clear that this procedure and technology add real value. Specifically, the insertion of Dextenza replaces 70 steroid drops given over a month (keeping in mind weekly drop requirement varies and that these patients can have issues with memory or dexterity).

As for execution by management and launch efforts, I noted that Dextenza was approved to deliver dexamethasone to treat postoperative ocular pain for up to 30 days with one treatment. Dextenza's C-code was set to go live in July with J-code to potentially be effective in January 2020. For those unaware, C-code gives full reimbursement at full price (payment within 2 weeks) for all Medicare part B patients (2 million of those in the US). As for expansion efforts, I highlighted the PDUFA date of November 10th for the expanded indication of inflammation. Additionally, I reminded readers that there are many investigator-initiated trials ongoing (looking at several other indications where steroids are effective, such as dry eye syndrome).

Sizing up just the initial market opportunity, management had stated that there are around 8 to 9 million total prescriptions of steroids and 6 million surgical prescriptions for topical steroids (for the latter, Dextenza is indicated for all of those). 4 million of those scripts are for cataract surgery and half fall under Medicare part B. While Ocular Therapeutix is a small company, keep in mind that 60% of the annual 2 million Medicare Part B surgeries take place in around 900 surgical centers (top doctors do between 2,000 and 3,500 surgeries per year). Management stated that if the company gets the product of these high performing doctors protocols, that could mean $2 million to $3 million income per year for one doctor. Ultimately, it appeared that peak sales potential of Dextenza in the post-cataract setting could fall anywhere between $150 million and $250 million.

Figure 2: Pipeline (Source: corporate presentation)

A cluster of insider buying was another green flag here, with multiple officers stepping up to the plate to purchase shares on the open market.

Figure 3: Insider purchases indicative of management's belief in near term upside (Source: Nasdaq website)

On the con side and always trying to keep in mind the bear thesis, I stated that the company would need a swift launch out of the gate to help generate momentum in the share price. For the first quarter of 2019, the company reported cash and equivalents of $76.3 million with management guiding for operational runway into Q2 of 2020. However, I noted that in April Ocular Therapeutix entered into an ATM agreement to sell up to $50 million in common stock (as of May 9th hadn't sold any yet).

Let's take a second look to determine if we've received sufficient derisking here to meet our criteria for inclusion in ROTY.

Select Recent Developments

On June 21st Ocular Therapeutix announced the FDA approved its sNDA for Dextanza to include the treatment of ocular inflammation following ophthalmic surgery as an additional indication. I view this as providing additional derisking for this commercial launch story, as well as expanding potential market opportunity.

On July 1st the company announced that commercial launch of Dextenza in the US was officially underway (for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery). While changing a treatment paradigm takes time, the idea of making steroid eye drops obsolete continues to be very intriguing. We were reminded that initial launch efforts are supported by activation of C-code, with J-code approval by CMS to potentially become effective at the beginning of January in 2020 if all godes well. Additionally, it was pointed out CMS has already included Dextenza on its list of products that have been preliminarily recommended for a new dedicated Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) J-code. Keep in mind the substantial market opportunity here, with six million steroid prescriptions written each year for ocular surgery and launch efforts to initially focus on the 2 million cataract procedures performed annually under Medicare Part B.

Lastly, on July 9th the company announced appointment of Patricia Kitchen as COO. Prior Kitchen served as Global Director of Technical Operations (ex-U.S.) at Mundipharma.

Other Information

In the interest of providing more complete coverage, I hope readers will forgive me for revisiting quarterly results and commentary below.

For the first quarter of 2019, the company reported cash and equivalents of $76.3 million with management guiding for operational runway into Q2 of 2020. However, keep in mind that in April, Ocular Therapeutix entered into an ATM agreement to sell up to $50 million in common stock (as of May 9th hadn't sold any yet). Net loss for the quarter rose significantly to $17.1 million, while research and development expenses came in at $11.3 million. Selling and marketing expenses rose to $3.3 million due to pre-commercialization activities for Dextenza.

On the conference call, management highlighted data from research studies "indicating 79% of ophthalmologists thought DEXTENZA could become their next standard of care, 93% believe the core value proposition of DEXTENZA is its potential to improve patient compliance and outcomes and 75% surveyed thought DEXTENZA could be used in greater than 90% of cataract surgeries". For the TKI program, it was noted that the first cohort of 6 patients had been dosed, and after DSMC meeting, the company is now moving to a higher dose (get more data and from there move into larger phase 2 study in US next year).

As for future catalysts of note, I look forward to a financing of some sort (ATM, secondary, debt, etc) to extend the operational runway and clear a key overhang for the stock. Additionally, in coming quarters (August 6th next scheduled earnings date) we should gain clarity on initial launch efforts, management's opinion of what success would constitute and more.

For readers wishing to dig deeper, I suggest listening to management's presentation at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference (took place on June 19th). Here are just a few additional takeaways for me:

CFO Donald Notman starts by stating that management believes the company's hydrogel technology is uniquely positioned to provide better drug to surface of eye than typical drop regimen (goal of obsoleting drops or at least reducing them significantly). Opportunity is not limited there, as Notman notes that they hope to make an impact on the back of the eye with anti-VEGF injections (sustained release technology can extend duration between injections).

Notman states that the Dextenza has both product C-code and procedure CPT code in place. Thus, reimbursement could be defined at the low end, like what a physician receives for inserting silicone plug for dry end, and at the high end, like what a retinal surgeon gets paid for an injection in the back of the eye. Keep in mind this is net new revenue to the physician which could be quite meaningful (a couple hundred bucks extra or so).

Notman is honest in stating the obvious, that the stock price has been suppressed and the company has been grouped into the ¨short the launch¨ names. However, he notes that what's different here is the concentrated nature of the market (know where high volume surgeons and ASCs are) and thus they can successfully execute this launch on their own.

As for more specifics on reimbursement (a major driver), today's landscape for these physicians is a $650 physician fee paid at time of surgery, facility fee of $1500 and then actual product is added to that (average selling price plus 6% which ends up being more like 4.3%). This is unique because physician can be reimbursed for actual placement of the insert itself (CPT code 0356T). If that ends up being at the low end ($150 to $200), that additional revenue is very meaningful relative to physician fee of $650 for the entire cataract surgery.

As for glaucoma market (substantial opportunity and crowded with several good treatments out there), the same problem exists (low adherence to drop therapy). The company has two solutions here, one being similar to Dextenza (intracanicular insert) and the other being intracameral injection. Phase 3 trial hit statistical significance on 8 of 9 time points (so technically a failure because missed on one), but management thought data was quite good. The next step here is to get feedback from FDA to discuss the value of compliance (100% compliance provided versus drop regimen, so a tradeoff between efficacy and compliance). If they move forward, it will likely be done with a partner to avoid trying to do too much on their own.

As for institutional investors of note, Opaleye Management initiated a new 1.9 million share position and then added more shares (5.14% stake currently). Man Group (OTC:MNGPF) recently disclosed a 5.74% stake. As alluded to above previously, recent insider buying inspires confidence especially in regards to initial launch success.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, Ocular Therapeutix continues to be an intriguing commercial launch story and platform technology play. The burden of proof is on management to show they can efficiently change the treatment paradigm in replacing or reducing use of drop therapy, as well as expand into related high value indications and eventually other areas outside of ophthalmology (joints, immunotherapy, non-opioid pain applications, etc). Value creation in the near term will be contingent on initial launch efforts, with such catalysts as potential receipt of J-code in January to spur swifter adoption. The value proposition here seems especially easy to understand- a burden is taken off patients and their caregivers, the procedure itself seems straightforward enough and the economic incentive for physicians is certainly there (make an incremental $200 outside bundle payment).

I continue to be concerned by near term dilution, hoping that the company accesses capital soon to extend operational runway and clear this key overhang so Wall Street can more freely focus on launch efforts, initial statistics and management commentary on interest and uptake.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, I suggest accumulating a partial position at current levels and only adding as the bullish thesis is confirmed (financing taken care of, success of initial launch efforts).

For those who have profited here since my initial article, I see no reason to take partial profits at this point as the story is still in early innings.

Initial time frame for upside is 6 to 12 months, as I consider this to be both a revaluation and catalyst idea.

Risks include near-term dilution via another financing, setbacks in launch and initial metrics disappointing Wall Street, competition, setbacks in the clinic with other product candidates, and negative developments with current collaborations.

As for downside cushion and elements of derisking, I assume Q2 cash position (if net loss continues to increase slightly) to account for around 25% of the current market capitalization. Approvals for Dextenza in high value indications should also provide a degree of cushion as well.

For our purposes in ROTY, I plan to keep a close eye on this one as launch unfolds. Near term, I'd expect additional financing via secondary offering or ATM, after which I'd be interested in revisiting. If initial metrics for launch in Q3 and Q4 are promising, that'd help provide the element of derisking we look for in ROTY.

I greatly appreciate you taking the time to read my work and hope you found it useful. Consider clicking "Follow" next to my name to receive future updates and look forward to your thoughts in the Comments section below.

