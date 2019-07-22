Why I Sold My Synchrony Shares Even Though I Love The Company

Synchrony Financial (SYF) was part of General Electric (GE) until July 2014 when it started trading as an independent company at $23 a share. SYF closed at $35 and change last week and one might rightfully say that a 52% appreciation in five years is nothing to brag about.

I bought SYF shares at $31.30 in August 2018 with a plan to hold them for many years. In this article I will try to explain what changed my mind.

Synchrony is the leader in private-label credit cards in the U.S. which allows it to earn consistently high returns on assets and equity. The company's revenues and profits have been steadily growing and management's generous share repurchasing program keeps the EPS figure rising even faster.

The company was and still is trading at a single-digit P/E ratio and my conservative DCF valuation put its fair price somewhere near $60 for a seemingly huge margin of safety. In addition, SYF has been in Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A) (BRK.B) portfolio since 2017, further reinforcing my conviction that there is a good wide moat around it.

So what's not to like and why am I selling so prematurely after just one year? The answer has nothing to do with the latest quarterly earnings report. It has nothing to do with the Fed's interest rate policy, as well.

The reason I reluctantly sold my shares is Synchrony's vulnerability to the business cycle. As a value investor, I know that the focus must be on the company and not the economy. Bottom-up, not top-down. I know that it is nearly impossible to reach a correct conclusion based on so many macroeconomic factors. I am aware of all that.

The thing is you don't have to take so many variables into account to see that Synchrony Financial is a risky stock right now.

After more than 10 years of stock market gains and economic expansion it is understandable for people to underestimate the possibility of a recession. I was underestimating it myself a year ago. However, history shows that the time for caution is exactly when everyone sees nothing but blue skies.

SYF's business largely depends on people's ability to pay their credit card debt. The strong economy led the unemployment rate to lows not seen since the 1950s so naturally most people currently work and have the means to service whatever debt they have. The problem with trends is that they don't last forever. The cycle inevitably reverses and always brings some unpleasant surprises. Speaking of cycles, take a look at the chart below which depicts the relationship between recessions and the unemployment rate in the U.S.

I am sure many of you have seen this chart before. It shows that historically, every time the unemployment rate fell below 5%, a recession has followed soon enough. Recessions, in turn, always lift the unemployment rate higher. The last reported unemployment rate was 3.7%, so anyone who thinks things can only get better from here or remain this way for very long is simply ignoring the lessons of history. Besides, there are plenty of other signs that we are in the very late stages of the economic expansion and that the stock market is overheating.

The Treasury yield curve has been inverted for months, which has happened prior to every single recession after World War Two. The total market cap to GDP - a ratio Warren Buffett considers the best tool to get a sense of general market valuations - currently stands at 146%. The last time this ratio stood this high was during the peak of the Dot-com bubble.

And last, but not least, Robert Shiller's cyclically adjusted P/E ratio is at 30.4, which looks cheap only next to its Dot-com mania level of 44. The strong IPO market for money-losing companies only makes the comparisons between now and 1999-2000 even easier.

So what does SYF have to do with all that? Well, if a recession is really on the horizon, and everything suggests it is, the unemployment rate can be expected to roughly double. I say double, but this article is not about scaring you with the end of the world. Recessions are a natural part of the business cycle and a 7.4% unemployment rate in its negative phase is quite reasonable.

Higher unemployment therefore is going to reduce people's ability or willingness to service their debts in time which, in turn, is very likely to increase Synchrony's delinquency and charge-off rates. In the midst of the 2008 Financial Crisis, for example, Synchrony's net charge-offs rose to 11%.

Higher delinquency and charge-off rates means worse loan portfolio quality, more provisions for loan losses and therefore lower profits for Synchrony. Mr. Market, always an emotional fellow, can easily exaggerate the situation as if the company is going bankrupt and punish the stock price a lot harder than warranted. He did just that with SYF last year, when the stock fell from $40.59 to $21.78, even though 2018 was a record breaker for the company.

Once again, I like Synchrony and its management team very much and this is not a short recommendation. I am just saying that the fact that SYF is a cyclical company, which is heavily reliant on consumer confidence for its profits, must not be ignored. Cyclicals look cheap on a P/E ratio basis exactly when they are not. Their highest profits usually coincide with the end of the economic expansion, making their share prices look inexpensive in comparison, while the exact opposite is true.

On the other hand, the flaw of the discounted cash flows valuation method is that it is entirely based on extrapolating the past into the future. This might work for evaluating the so-called "defensive" companies, but not for cyclical ones whose performance can differ materially from peak to trough as the last crisis demonstrated.

It is entirely possible that I am wrong and Synchrony delivers good returns for its shareholders in the next 2-3 years. I am just not willing to bet that "this time it is different", especially with a cyclical company. SYF's last reported tangible book value per common share is $18.60. If the stock price goes anywhere near that during the next economic downturn I will be happy to join the bulls again.

