CSX: Reality Bites

Source: Barron's

The debate rages on pursuant to the strength of the global economy. President Trump brags about how strong the economy, yet pines for rate cuts. The Federal Reserve thinks rate cuts are justified, given potential economic headwinds. Rail traffic is a key indicator of the economy's strength, and CSX (CSX) may have ended the argument. It reported Q2 2019 revenue of $3.06 billion, down 1% Y/Y. It missed on revenue and EPS. CSX is down over 10% post-earnings.

Industry rail traffic is slowing, and it negatively impacted CSX this quarter.

Total carloads fell 4% Y/Y, while average selling price ("ASP") grew 3%. Only two (Agricultural and Construction) of the company's five product categories experienced revenue growth. Agricultural revenue rose 7% on a 2% increase in volume and 5% increase in ASP. It was spurred by gains in domestic grain; the trade war with China could limit international shipments. Industrial fell 1% on flat volume and a 1% decline in ASP; higher automotive shipments were offset by reduced shipments of metals in the sheet steel and construction markets. Coal fell 2% on a 2% increase in volume and a 4% decline in ASP. The biggest fall-off was Intermodal, whose revenue fell 11% due to rationalization of lower density lanes.

It could get worse. Management is expecting full-year 2019 revenue to be down 1% to 2%. A 1% decline would imply full-year revenue of $12.1 billion and about $6.1 billion for the second half of 2019. This would imply combined revenue for the second half of 2019 could be down 3% versus the year-earlier period. Volume declines, particularly in Intermodal, could continue to outweigh increases in ASP.

Market Not Impressed With Efficiency Gains

CSX has been cutting operating expenses for several quarters. This quarter was no different. Operating expenses declined 3% Y/Y to $1.8 billion, offsetting the decline in revenue. Labor costs fell 3% due to efficiency and volume savings from lower headcount and reduced crew starts; the company also cut incentive compensation. Materials and supplies expense fell 3% on lower trucking and terminal costs for Intermodal and lane rationalizations. Equipment expense fell by high-single digits primarily related to equipment efficiency for merchandise and Intermodal, and lower volume-rated costs.

CSX's operating ratio was an impressive 57%, down from 59% in the year-earlier period. The company has consistently reported an operating ratio of sub-60%, which puts it in similar territory as the Canadian railroads. The fallout was that EBITDA of $1.6 billion rose 2% Y/Y. The EBITDA margin of 54% was up 200 basis points versus the year-earlier period. Management will likely need to cut costs further to offset future headwinds. How much lower can CSX's operating ratio go? Apparently, the market was not impressed with more efficiency gains from CSX, which partially explains why the stock sold off. More cost cuts may not matter if the company's top line continues to falter.

Conclusion

Industry railroad traffic has been falling for most of the year. CSX has not been immune to these headwinds. The trade war with China has not helped matters. Who is to say railroad traffic will not continue to fall off after the trade war ends? CSX trades at 11x run rate EBITDA (first half annualized), which is not cheap for a cyclical name. The reality is that falling revenue may have spooked investors, and it may not end anytime soon. Sell CSX.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CSX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.