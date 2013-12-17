Over the past year or so, I've slowly come around to handbag manufacturer and retailer Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA). I long thought VRA was a compelling short in a sector with no shortage of such opportunities, and indeed put that trade on twice in recent years. Between a turnaround strategy that, like too many in the space, boiled down to "we'll just do stuff better" and a valuation that often exceeded other mall-exposed plays, VRA, particularly above $10, looked like an easy scalp.

But last year, Vera Bradley finally bore down, executing on a "Vision 20/20" plan that included a significant reduction in promotional activity and a focus on better design efforts. And while results suffered in fiscal 2019 (ending January), with sales falling over 8%, Vera Bradley at least accomplished its goals. The decks were cleared for improvement in comps, margins, and profits in fiscal 2020.

The company's Q1 report last month shows initial progress toward improvement this year, even though adjusted net income again declined. A sell-off from recent highs that looked questionable, as I wrote at the time, gets valuation back in line. And the company's acquisition of bracelet maker Pura Vida, completed this week, looks like a smart deal both strategically and financially.

The question is whether even that combination makes VRA compelling enough to fully reverse from my past bearishness. This still is a retailer dependent on increasingly challenged channels. M&A always looks good on paper. Whether it's lingering bias from my past perception of the stock, or broader concerns about the industry and acquisitions in general, I can't quite shake the sense that there's still more risk than recent news might suggest. But I'll grant that investors with fresher eyes might see the story, particularly with VRA back below $12, with much more optimism.

Vera Bradley Takes Another Step

For the legacy Vera Bradley business, fiscal 2020 is an important year. Yes, declines last year were part of a strategy to focus on full-price selling. Still, revenue and profits have been headed in the wrong direction for six straight years. Over that period, adjusted EPS declined 65% (with operating figures worse, given the lowered tax rate in FY19) and the comp stack was an incredible -39%. Vera Bradley, given a renewed emphasis on full-price selling and the easier compare against same-store sales of -10.3% last year, simply has to grow this year to maintain investor confidence.

Q1, while a seasonally soft quarter (less than 21% of full-year sales over the last two years), provided optimism toward full-year results. Same-store sales rose 5.2%, including a 9.2% increase in e-commerce sales that had fallen sharply in recent years. (A shift in infrastructure created a headwind back in fiscal 2018; last year, the company pulled back significantly on online clearance sales.) That comp performance appears to be the best since Q3 FY13 - some 26 quarters ago. Indirect revenue - sales to department store and specialty store clients - did decline 5.7%, but Vera Bradley had projected a weak Q1; full-year guidance for flat to positive sales in that channel was reiterated.

Gross margin declined 60 bps, but that appears due solely to tariff effects (guided to have a 60-80 bps full-year impact, which was bumped up ~10 bps after Q1). SG&A rose more than expected, but timing issues of certain expenses and consulting costs (likely due to the aforementioned acquisition) were cited as the drivers.

It's perhaps not a quarter to celebrate. In the context of the easy comparison - a comp decline of 8.5% and a 23% drop in Indirect sales in Q1 FY19 - investors can't confidently start modeling mid-single-digit top-line growth going forward. Net loss actually widened year-over-year ($0.07 vs $0.04).

But at the very least Vera Bradley is delivering on its promises - and it's set itself up well for the rest of the year. The turnaround has to start somewhere, after all. And potential bottom in Indirect is key, because that business is an underappreciated part of the narrative here:

source: author from VRA filings. FY20 author estimates based on management guidance. Segment-level EBIT figures do not include unallocated corporate costs, which are significant ($75M in FY19)

The Direct business has seen profitability come down - but retail earnings haven't been that bad, particularly relative to the ugly same-store sales figures. Indirect profits, however, were the driver at the beginning of the decade as VRA cleared $50 in 2011 (and $25 as late as 2014). The nearly two-thirds drop in earnings from that segment has been a key cause of the similar fall in consolidated EPS.

With valuation reasonable based on post-Q1 cash and FY20 guidance - backing out that cash, 5.2x EBITDA and 10x+ net income - VRA looks like one of the more attractive plays in retail. It may be reaching a bottom - while being valued in line with many companies that haven't been able to achieve that just yet.

The Pura Vida Acquisition

Two weeks after the Q1 release, Vera Bradley announced an interesting move: the acquisition of a 75% stake in bracelet maker Pura Vida. Pura Vida sells bracelets and jewelry made by local artisans in mostly undeveloped companies, with Costa Rica and El Salvador the two biggest sources of supply. Vera Bradley is paying $75 million for 75% of the company, with a $22.5 million earnout based on CY19 Adjusted EBITDA and a 'put/call' option on the remaining 25% that matures five years from closing.

This looks like a smart deal. Even assuming the earnout (details of which haven't been disclosed, as far as I can tell) is reached, the purchase price suggests a sub-10x multiple from the entire business. Per the post-acquisition conference call, Pura Vida has doubled revenue in each of the last two years. A single-digit multiple for that type of growth seems like something close to a steal.

As CEO Rob Wallstrom noted on that call, the cultural fit makes sense: both companies were founded by entrepreneurs, have female customer bases, and target similar demographics. Vera Bradley's existing infrastructure, supply chain expertise, and wholesale customer lists can help guide Pura Vida's growth going forward. Pura Vida, for instance, gets ~20% of revenue from wholesale, according to the acquisition presentation, and Vera Bradley at the least can introduce the brand to its existing specialty and department store customers.

For its part, Pura Vida can perhaps provide some key digital marketing expertise:

source: Instagram (highlighting by author)

This doesn't appear to be a synergy-driven deal. Wallstrom said Pura Vida would remain mostly independent (and still led by its two founders). He noted the possibility of some short-run selling of Pura Vida bracelets in Vera Bradley stores, but this is not, at the moment, a tie-up that will lead to 'store in store' offerings or anything along those lines.

Still, this is a deal that seems to make sense. At the least, it puts $75 million of shareholder cash to work that formerly was generating less than 1% annual returns. Pura Vida is posting impressive growth, has a solid price point ($10-$25, albeit with some recent products moving closer toward $50) that should see less in the way of cyclical pressure, and obviously has a large and engaged customer base. For its part, Vera Bradley seems intent - at least per initial commentary - to avoid fixing that company until it's broke.

Investors initially liked the deal, sending VRA up 3.3% the day it was announced. The stock promptly declined 11% over the next three sessions - though it's likely that retail pressure was the cause of that reversal. From here, this deal looks like a good deal - and combined with optimism toward fiscal 2020, sets VRA up for potential upside from Friday's close of $11.38.

The Path to $15+ And The Risks To Getting There

VRA touched $17 in early September, a 22-month high. I'm not sure VRA can or should quite get back to those levels - but something in the ballpark seems reasonable if:

Vera Bradley continues to deliver in fiscal 2020, and guides for further bottom-line growth in fiscal 2021 from the legacy business; Pura Vida is a winner; Investor sentiment turns from "the world is ending" to "maybe there's some value in pockets on the industry".

If Vera Bradley can show that its handbag business truly has bottomed, there's room for some multiple expansion here. For most of the past few years, VRA generally has traded at 6x+ EBITDA and a low- to mid-teen earnings multiple. It could be that those multiples should have compressed at this point, if the market was pricing in some potential for the turnaround to take hold. Still, if Vera Bradley can assure investors that FY20 growth isn't a one-off aided by an easy compare, 6x+ EBITDA and 13x+ EPS don't seem out of line. They project some level of growth going forward - and a premium to other specialty retailers, many of whom still are struggling with negative comps and pricing pressure on margins.

As for Pura Vida, its $13.7 million in EBITDA is more valuable than it might even look. According to the last slide of the acquisition presentation, depreciation and intangible asset amortization was just $36,000. Nearly all of Vera Bradley's 75% share of that $13.7 million (more on this in a moment) should be dropping straight to its pre-tax income line. That would boost EPS by $0.22 - putting the pro forma figure for FY20 at $0.92. A little bit of growth from both companies gets EPS to or above $1 for fiscal 2021.

And so if investors are at least considering paying some kind of multiple for retailers, Vera Bradley goes back to, say 6.5x EBITDA and 14x EPS. Adding back what still should be ~$80 million in year-end cash (~$2.30 per share), VRA is worth $13+ by our EBITDA model and $16+ in terms of P/E.

The middle of that range suggests something like 30%+ upside. And it doesn't seem, on paper, like a terribly aggressive path. Meanwhile, even amid a retail sector that has remained mostly unloved for two-plus years, save for a first-half 2018 rally, VRA has made some big moves. It gained 70%+ at the end of 2017, 40%+ in a month starting in early May of last year, made another 30% move beginning in early August, and ran 75% from December 2018 to March of this year (after a Q4 earnings beat). Those are huge moves considering how cash-heavy Vera Bradley's balance sheet has been.

The risk to VRA is that the path to upside also highlights the downside risk. Can we be sure that growth is coming in FY21 as well? Again, FY20 looks like progress at the moment - but this still is a business that has hemorrhaged revenue and profits for the six preceding years. And there's a big potential issue in the company's factory stores, where management has called out promotional pressure in past calls.

Vera Bradley was quiet on that channel after Q1, but for the second straight quarter highlighted ~20% full-price selling growth in e-commerce and the full-line stores. That seems to suggest that factory stores are continuing to underperform. That's a big problem given that Vera Bradley still is opening those stores - while it closes more traditional retail locations - and stocks them almost solely (95%+, per the 10-K) with MFO (made for outlet) products.

Even on the Indirect front, there are worries about long-term potential. Here are the department store chains Vera Bradley names in its 10-K: Macy's (M), Dillard's (DDS), Belk, and Von Maur. Department store locations account for ~one-quarter of the total doors for the wholesale business - and no doubt a much larger proportion of revenue. With traffic headwinds from that group, it's tough to see much growth in Indirect - which still drives ~30% of EBIT even pro forma for Pura Vida.

As for Pura Vida, the obvious concern is that it's an acquisition. Yes, the multiple looks attractive - but, why, exactly are the founders selling out at under 10x net income (again, D&A is minimal and the company has no debt) after quadrupling revenue over the last two years? Is there a risk of it being fad along the lines of Rainbow Loom, even if the decline certainly wouldn't be as precipitous? And it's worth noting that on the acquisition call, Vera Bradley seemed to project some margin compression, with CFO John Wainwright predicting "go forward" margins "around high teens to 20%", against a roughly 20% print in 2018.

Meanwhile, even that $13 million in EBITDA backs out a hefty sum:

source: Vera Bradley presentation on Pura Vida acquisition

And that gets to the third pillar of the upside case: are investors really going to give a retail stock much credit? There are more than a few intriguing arguments in the space assuming sentiment at least sets up somewhat. Is a handbag maker the right play, given the need to stay current on fashion and the potential cyclical impact of a recession? Put another way, if an investor is betting on apparel, is VRA the best bet?

If FY21 growth arrives and if Pura Vida is as smart as it looks initially, it could be. But those are big 'ifs'. From that standpoint, while Vera Bradley has made a lot of progress, it could be that the hardest work is yet to come.