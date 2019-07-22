Key Earnings Week As Amazon, Boeing, Alphabet, Facebook Results All Expected

Earnings are roughly 15% finished, and optimism is starting to build that maybe things can turn out a little better than the goose egg many people had expected. By the end of this Friday, 40% of earnings will be done, and we’ll have to wait and see what the tone is like by then.

Something else to consider keeping an eye on this week is the situation in Washington, D.C. The House is set to go on recess after Friday, and there’s still no budget deal. If that doesn’t get straightened out, worries could build about a possible government shutdown and the debt ceiling, which the Treasury secretary said last week needs to be raised.

One more thing to keep in mind as the week moves along is the European Central Bank (ECB), which has a rate decision scheduled for Thursday. An interest rate cut might be in the cards, analysts said, or at least some sort of new stimulus.

Iran Worries Still Simmering

The tension with Iran is a reminder that outside events continue to play a role, and that goes beyond the obvious trade battle with China. U.S. stocks are arguably priced for perfection up here near all-time highs as investors anticipate a rate cut by the end of this month. However, a shaky first week of earnings, growing Brexit concerns, and a debt limit battle shaping up in Congress all could stand in the way of continued gains. So could any bad news on the China trade front or if the tensions with Iran get worse.

Miss on Earnings? Get Punished

With the first full week of earnings season behind us, the prediction made before earnings started appears to hold true for reporting companies: If you beat, you may be mildly rewarded, but if you miss, you are likely to get pounded. It’s the biggest overall trend, and we saw it with Netflix (NFLX) and CSX (CSX) both taking a beating when they came up short, and Microsoft (MSFT) and some of the bank stocks only getting slight lifts when they surpassed expectations.

This week, investors are likely to focus on projections from chipmakers and what social media company executives have to say about the impact of government inquiries into privacy issues. Some of the key companies reporting this week include Boeing (BA), Lockheed Martin (LMT), Tesla (TSLA), Alphabet (GOOGL), Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Intel (INTC), Ford (F), AT&T (T), and Twitter (TWTR).

Silence is Golden This Week at the Fed

Though earnings pick up later this week, Fed speakers go into a short hibernation as the silent period begins ahead of next week’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting. There was a lot of scuttlebutt late last week after New York Fed President John Williams appeared to hint at a half-point rate cut, but that anticipation kind of dwindled Friday when the New York Fed walked back those comments, saying they were “academic” and not necessarily related to the meeting ahead.

The new week begins with CME Group futures showing investors firmly in the camp of expecting just a 25-basis point cut, with approximately 75% odds of that. Falling hopes for a 50-point cut might also have weighed on stocks toward the end of Friday’s session. A 75% chance doesn’t guarantee a 25-point cut, but typically a percentage this high so close to a meeting has proven correct in the past.

Looking at the data picture, existing and new home sales for June both come out early this week, but things get more exciting Friday when the government delivers its first estimate for U.S. Q2 gross domestic product (GDP) growth. At this point, analysts look for growth of just 1.8%, according to a consensus estimate from Briefing.com. That’s down from 3.1% in Q1, and would be the lowest quarterly GDP growth since Q1 of 2017.

