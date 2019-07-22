Market Volatility Bulletin: Economic Data Plus Earnings Create Opportunities For Increased Volatility

But roll yield is already quite high by the past year's standards, so vol longs need a sharp rise in VX futures.

Plenty of economic data, plus earnings season, creates possibilities for some vol spikes over the next week or so.

Market Intro

International markets (ACWX) put on a mixed performance as the new week of trade began, while US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) are following European equities (VGK) a little higher.

Spot volatility is down a touch after last Friday witnessed weak index performance as the day wore on.

Thoughts on Volatility

PMI, durable goods, international trade in goods, GDP: there's a decent amount of economic data out this week that collectively has the potential to impact the Fed's decision on what to do with the Fed Funds rate next week.

As such, a figure that comes in well outside of consensus - or a trend in the data that markets either really like or dislike - could kick index volatility higher. Combine the economic data with the fact that we're in full swing on earnings season, and there's plenty of room for volatility to test the upper end of its range.

In today's environment, low vol is practically a requirement for reaching new all-time highs on the S&P.

We're nowhere near the 9-11 range on spot VIX that we saw for so much of 2017 and even during the summer of 2018, but we've pretty convincingly settled near the lows for calendar year 2019, and I'd say options and futures traders are going to keep vol readings low just so long as SPX doesn't meander too far from 3000 for the here and now.

I find it rather remarkable that German government yields were near 3.00 positive about 10 years ago. Since then, they've done nothing but fall and fall.

How much has the German economy grown as a result? Not very much. There's been plenty of intervention to bring real yields to what might arguably thought of as excessively low levels, and we've had a decade to try this medicine.

We'll never get the counterfactual: what would economies like Germany have done had low-rate policy not been tried. Maybe the nation saw a rosy scenario relative to how things may have played out in a high-rate environment.

In the meantime, rates of return are low, and volatility has in my view been tamped down.

Term Structure

The VX term structure hasn't changed much in the last three days, and that's pretty bad news for long-position holders (VXX, UVXY). Spot VIX is higher than it was a week ago, but of course the front month rolled over as well.

I mentioned in the earlier segment of this piece that we have plenty of economic data on deck over the next couple weeks, and we're also in earnings season. There is a shot at volatility metrics cranking higher on any semblance of uncertainty.

VIX9D has crept up quite a bit over the last ten days or so. While certainly not an alarming figure, the index that printed below 10 on July 12 is now closer to 15, reading a hair above the spot index.

VX longs have their work cut out for them, but for the first time in the last couple weeks we are seeing more than just fear of an exogenous event of some sort backing the long case.

The trouble is, the longs really have to pay for that case at present. The green line above shows Spot-M1 roll yield, and we're seeing some pretty gnarly levels, especially for a contract that isn't that close to expiration.

Notice how little time the roll yield has been in negative territory in 2019...

You're going to need a pretty dramatic confluence of events to get this aspect to go the way of the long. We've seen it before, and it tends not to give much warning.

So if you're long vol right now, you really need to hope there's a scenario on deck where not merely spot VIX, but VX futures, get a pretty furious bump. Otherwise, the short-vol play (SVXY, ZIV) makes more sense.

Wrap Up

