Synchrony Financial: Three Takeaways From Q2 2019 Earnings

In our prior article on Synchrony Financial (SYF) we estimated that the company would generate a diluted earnings per share of $1.04 compared to consensus expectations of $0.95 per share during the second quarter of 2019. On 19 July (Friday) SYF has reported a second quarter diluted earnings per share of $1.24 - surpassing market as well as our expectations. This headline number included a $0.27 per share benefit from the reduction in reserves related to the expected sale of the Walmart Inc. (WMT) portfolio.

Beyond the headline and adjusted earnings figures that exceeded market expectations; we believe there are more positive and interesting developments that prudent investors should note from the second quarter earnings. We'll take you all three and close with our recommendation.

Net interest margin

First, we want to take you through the net interest margin compression in the second quarter. Net interest margin fell from 16.08% in the first quarter to 15.75% in the second quarter. This decline was driven by both a reduction in yields from the interest-earning assets (which fell from 18.21% in the first quarter to 17.96% in the second quarter) and an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities (which rose from 2.64% in the first quarter to 2.73% in the second quarter).

Management attributed the decline in yields from interest-earning assets to the acquisition of the PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) portfolio (which carries lower yields compared to the other programs). On the other hand the increase in funding cost was attributed to an increase in the benchmark rates. We believe that the PYPL portfolio will eventually normalize (given that the on-boarding process has just completed during the second quarter) and that the benchmark rates will likely decline. Consequently we expect that net interest margin to remain stable, if not improve in the subsequent quarters.

More importantly, management discussed the likely impact of a shift in interest rates (which we have discussed in this article and in this one. Here is Chief Financial Officer Brian J. Wenzel responding to Bill Carcache on that topic during the second quarter earnings call:

As far as the interest rate environment, obviously, we know what's modeled out there today, which is a forecast of 3 movements. We have done several models and scenarios where we've looked at the impact of rates on our business. And generally, when you think about our business, our assets and liabilities are fairly well matched against each other and we really try not to take exposure to rates. So we're fairly balanced whether it's a rising rate environment or declining rate environment. So when we look at those models that we've done, we're fairly comfortable or are comfortable that the net interest margin for the year will be in the 15.75% to 16% range.

We highlighted three things: first, that SYF expects three rate cuts (in line with market expectations); second, that SYF has a fairly matched duration exposure; and third, that SYF is confident in their net interest margin expectations for 2019.

We believe that SYF has options to manage changes in the interest rate environment such as lowering the rates on its certificate of deposits and the high-yield savings accounts. We note that deposits comprise 75% of the company's funding sources - which are generally fixed at relatively lower rates compared to other sources of borrowing. A decline in loan yields (and therefore the top line) will be met by a decline in the funding costs (up to a point) which will allow SYF to maintain favorable interest rate margins (with the kicker of a lower net charge-off rate brought about by a lower interest rate environment).

Asset quality

Recall that in our first article on SYF we talked about our expectations of said asset quality improvement:

First, we would highlight that the deterioration in the asset quality has already reversed: 30+ days past due peaked at 4.80% in 3Q17, 90+ days past due peaked at 4Q18 at 2.29%, and net charge-offs peaked at 6.14% in 1Q18. Since charge-offs generally form from 30+ day delinquencies (which builds into 90+ day delinquencies), we believe that the worst in terms of asset quality is already behind SYF (barring a material downturn in the US economy which will affect all credit card receivables). Our own regression analysis of the Federal Reserve Data indicates that 30+ day delinquencies can predict 60% of the net charge-offs six months later.

As seen in the second quarter investor presentation (a graphic from which is presented below), there has been a significant improvement in asset quality metrics for SYF. Headline 30+ days past due, 90+ days past due, and net charge-off ratios all fell from the first quarter to the second.

All of these figures have yet to be adjusted for the remaining WMT delinquencies and charge-offs. Incorporating these adjustments would make the asset quality headline presentation even better.

Moving forward, we expect a continued improvement in asset quality metrics barring a massive shift in the macroeconomic picture (e.g., unemployment, inflation, and economic growth).

Management also provided some commentary on the current expected credit loss model (OTCPK:CECL):

We are finalizing our assumptions with alternatives that remain under evaluation, and we're still analyzing a number of factors for potential inclusion or exclusion based on the predictive capabilities over time. We have commenced parallel testing on our core model, and our models are undergoing validation testing. We also continue to work with and obtain feedback from regulators. While these key factors remain open based on our current view, our preliminary estimate for the initial impact would have been 50% to 60% increase in the total allowance for loan losses compared to what we have reported at the end of the second quarter.

While this may strike some concern among potential investors and current shareholders of SYF, we believe that the risks are overblown considering the strong capital position of the company and the potential offsetting impact on capital requirements (resulting from the implementation of CECL). The offsetting could be in the form of a reduced capital requirement while CECL is being phased through the books (and therefore neutralize the net impact to shareholders of the new regulation).

Here is Chief Financial Officer Brian J. Wenzel during the second quarter earnings call talking through the capital impact of CECL:

So when we think about it, we obviously believe that we should get credit for the posting of these losses and really reduce our capital threshold,our [common equity tier 1] CET1 threshold. That's discussions we've begun to have with our regulators and work out over time. But again, this loss absorption capacity that's being built through the posting of reserves should allow us to lower the CET1 ultimately over time is our belief.

Barring a complete shift in the regulatory environment against the financial sector; we believe that the outcome described by Brian J. Wenzel will likely play out.

Capital return program

Third, we want to talk about the progress of the capital return program. Recall that SYF announced a $4 billion share buyback program on 9 May 2019. The deployment of said amount at the current share price would mean a reduction in the market capitalization of SYF by 17% ($4 billion share buyback divided by $24 billion market capitalization).

Since that announcement the company has purchased $725 million in common stock at approximately $34.36 per share ($725 million in share buybacks divided by 21.1 million shares repurchased). In our second quarter earnings preview, we highlighted the potential difference in our expectations of capital deployment versus consensus:

If we are forced to speculate as to the reason for the difference [in diluted earnings per share estimates] then we can theorize that the sell-side may be expecting the buybacks to commence in the third quarter rather than in the second quarter (which is our expectation). This may be due to the delayed announcement of the buybacks (which was made in May rather than earlier in the year).

In this regard our estimate of $400 million in share buybacks for the second quarter are well below the company's deployment path. Using an earning-based valuation methodology and accounting for the expected share buybacks, we estimate that the upside from remaining long SYF could be 97%. Let's walk through the key steps.

First, we take the net earnings over the past twelve months from the latest earnings press release.

USD millions Source Net earnings 3Q18 671 2Q19 Press release Net earnings 4Q18 783 2Q19 Press release Net earnings 1Q19 1,107 2Q19 Press release Net earnings 2Q19 853 2Q19 Press release Trailing twelve months earnings 3,414

Next, we adjust the diluted shares outstanding by the remaining amount from the announced share buyback program.

Source Weighted average diluted shares (millions) 687 2Q19 Press release Remaining buyback authorization ($ millions) 3,250 2Q19 Press release Price per share ($) 35 Author assumption Reduction in total shares (millions 93 Shares outstanding post-buyback (millions) 594

Finally we divide the trailing twelve months earnings by the shares outstanding post-buybacks to arrive at the adjusted earnings per share.

We use an assumed 12x last twelve months (LTM) price to earnings ((P/E)) ratio as a conservative estimate for the continuing value of SYF. Note that SYF is generating return on assets, return on equity, and net earnings growth of 3.3%, 23.1%, and 23%, respectively. It deserves to trade at those multiples at the very least considering the exceptional numbers that it has consistently delivered.

Source Adjusted earnings per share ($ EPS) 5.75 TTM earnings / shares outstanding LTM P/E ratio 12.00 Author assumption Target price ($) 69.00 LTM P/E ratio * adjusted EPS Current price ($) 35.05 Upside 97%

Conclusion

SYF beat earnings expectations on both a headline and adjusted basis. More importantly, management demonstrated a resilient business model amidst changes in the interest environment; a favorably trending asset quality picture; and a strong commitment to shareholder returns. All these things (along with our valuation models) from the second quarter earnings affirm our view that investors should be long SYF.

