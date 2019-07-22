Ready Capital Corp. Sells A New $25 Baby Bond

This new issue is not trading as of yet.

Timely Information is key to successful IPO purchases as share price may move quickly (up or down) once trading begins.

Multi Strategy REIT Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) has sold a new baby bond issue (also called exchange traded debt ETD).

A baby bond is any bond with a face amount under $1000. In the case of the new baby bond from Ready Capital the issue is a $25/bond issue.

This issue has a maturity date in 2026. A shorter dated maturity typically means that the share price will experience less volatility as interest rates move higher or lower compared to a baby bond with a long dated maturity (for instance some baby bonds don't mature until 2101).

Many individual investors prefer to own baby bonds of the $25 variety because the pricing is readily discernible simply by pulling up the ticker on their broker's site or on Yahoo (or any financial website). Certainly many baby bonds trade with meager volume on a day to day basis, but just the same the ability to buy and sell these issues on an exchange is usually easier than trading the $1000 variety.

We are posting this short article simply to make investors aware that this new issue will be trading in the next week or two and for those that have an interest due diligence can be performed right now in preparation for when trading begins.

Unlike new preferred stock issues baby bonds do not trade on the OTC Grey Market prior to trading on their permanent exchange, thus there will be no trading on this issue prior to NYSE listing. We should note that occasionally, for those with a super high interest, that the "bond desk" of your broker may be able to secure shares (bonds) for you prior to public trading, but only a phone call can make that happen.

We do not render any sort of opinion of either the quality of the new issue or the appropriateness of this issue for any given individual--every individual has their own goals and needs and for us to assume it is an investment for everyone would be irresponsible.

Below are some of the details of the new baby bond.

Source: Innovativeincomeinvestor

The preliminary prospectus for this issue can be read here. The pricing term sheet for this issue is here.

As you can see the permanent ticker for this issue is RCB and the issue will trade on the NYSE. No exact date of the start of trading is known, but one can search the quotes on their brokerage site to see when the shares are "set up" in the database. As of 7/21/2019 the ticker is not set up on eTrade or Fidelity.

Investors should be aware that Ready Capital Corp. has 2 other baby bonds outstanding one which is a 6.50% senior note and the other is a 7% convertible senior note.

Some of the details of the currently outstanding baby bonds can be seen below.

Source: innovativeincomeinvestor

Source: Innovativeincomeinvestor

Lastly we warn investors, in particular those newer to baby bonds and preferred stocks, that limit orders must be used when either buying or selling these types of securities. You don't want to be the investor that pays $28/bond for an issue while everyone else is paying $25 (or some such amount).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RCB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are studying this issue for potential purchase when trading begins.