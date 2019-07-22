Snap Investors Should Take A Picture. It May Last Longer Than This Rally

When a company spends over $400 million beyond the cost of sales to generate $320 million in revenue, cash flow is going to be under pressure.

This has been a very good year for Snap (NYSE: SNAP) investors. The shares have rallied from under $6 a share to more than $14. Investors seem to believe that the company has begun to solve its problem of user growth. The app known mainly for its popularity among Generation Z and camera filters is trying to expand into video and games. Snap’s management is telling a compelling story by saying, “our ads can now reach more 13 to 34-year olds than Instagram in the United States.” This is challenging age group for advertisers to get access to, which helps explain the surge in the shares. However, there are some red flags that investors need to watch for in the next earnings report. In the short-term it may not be users that should determine the direction of the stock.

Logical reasoning or a problem hiding in plain sight

Snap reported back in 2017 that it would be laying off some employees and slowing down its hiring. Investors probably see this as a past issue that doesn’t have bearing on the company’s current fortunes. Snap said its slowdown in hiring is “logical” and simply a function of the company’s fast growth.

Investors need to do some logical reasoning of their own and decide if this explanation makes sense. At the end of 2017, and into the beginning of 2018, Snap grew its employee count at a significant clip. The growth rate of total employees moved from 65%, to 27%, to 10% over this time frame. As of the end of 2018 and into this year, the company’s employee count started moving in the opposite direction. In fact, in each of the last two quarters, the company’s total employee count shows a decline of 6% annually.

Just to put this in context, in the first quarter of 2018 total employees increased by 27%. By the same quarter of 2019, Snap’s total employees declined by 6%. The company grew its employees by a large amount, then a year later decided it overshot the mark. This is a key number for investors to watch in the upcoming earnings report. Snap may expect more tempered growth in the short-term, yet it needs employees to support this growth. If Snap reports further declines in employees and doesn’t hint at when this trend will abate, investors should worry for the company’s future.

When did down become up?

I know that Stranger Things on Netflix is somewhat of a cultural phenomenon, yet investors in Snap seem to be living in The Upside Down. In no great surprise, Snap’s massive growth in employees also coincided with the company witnessing strong daily active user (DAU) growth. Following a similar path to the decline in employees, Snap’s DAU growth has moved from strong increases to significant challenges.

Quarter Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 DAU Growth +18% +15% +8% +5% Flat -0.5%

(Source: Snap Q1 earnings)

(Source: Snapchat Download)

If a company was growing users, then reports flat growth, "solving" this problem normally means reverting back to growth. The last two quarters Snap posted flat and declining user growth, this looks like anything other than a solution. A company investors might compare to Snap is Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) given somewhat similar user bases. While both companies are constantly scrutinized over their number of users, Twitter seems to be on the right track, whereas Snap’s growth has stalled.

In Twitter’s last earnings report, the company reported its average monetizable daily active users increased by nearly 12% on an annual basis. If we look at Q4 of last year, this same measure increased just under 10%, and the prior quarter increased by 9% annually. In short, Snap’s DAU moved from growth to decline in the last three quarters, while Twitter’s DAU annual growth moved up sequentially.

(Source: Twitter Q1 Slide Presentation)

This is the second figure investors need to watch in Snap’s next earnings report. Much has been made about how Snap might be getting back on track. However, for this to be the case, Snap needs to report annual growth in DAU not just a minimal decline. With shares recovering sharply this year, for the run to continue, investors should get more than this upside-down type of “improvement.”

Spending 67% of your revenue on two different expenses guarantees challenges

Snap’s DAU or employee counts aren’t going to matter much if the company can’t figure out how to generate free cash flow. This is probably the key difference between Snap and its social media peer Twitter. Last quarter, Twitter generated over $200 million in core free cash flow. Predictably the company’s operating margin was not only positive, but came in at 12%. By point of comparison, Snap’s operating margin was negative and its core free cash flow was negative by more than $275 million.

Not to put too fine a point on this issue. Snap’s stock recovery may not have legs if the company doesn’t have a way to generate free cash flow. If we break apart why Snap is burning through cash, there seem to be two main culprits, R&D and SG&A. When it comes to R&D spending, in the technology business investors may be willing to accept a higher level of cost if it leads to better future results. The company spent just over $216 million on R&D compared to about $201 million in last year’s similar quarter. It’s not the increase of 7.6% that bothers me relative to Snap’s revenue growth of 39%. What is a problem is R&D represented more than 67% of revenue. When $0.67 of every dollar of revenue is wiped out by R&D spending, its nearly impossible to generate positive free cash flow.

In an ironic twist, Snap’s SG&A spending came to just over $216 million last quarter as well. Without beating a dead horse, if you can’t spend 67% of your revenue on R&D, then you really can’t spend this percentage on SG&A as well. To put this a different way, if Snap spent $0 on R&D or on SG&A last quarter, the company’s operating margin still would have been negative by more than $100 million.

If we look at Snap’s balance sheet, its clear that its negative free cash flow is taking a toll. Last quarter, Snap’s net cash and investments totaled about $880 million. There are two big problems. First, at the company’s rate of cash burn last quarter it would eat through this amount in less than a year. Second, this $880 million was already down more than 30% from last year.

Snap’s expenses are the third item investors need to watch when the company reports earnings. The company has done an okay job of mitigating expense growth in R&D and SG&A, but it simply doesn’t appear to have much operating leverage. Snap needs to continue to grow revenue of course, but investors should watch for R&D and SG&A to become a significantly smaller percentage of revenue for the stock’s run to continue.

Take a picture, it will last longer

To be fair, the run in Snap’s stock has been nothing short of incredible this year. However, investing doesn’t involve looking at how much money you’ve made, but determining if you can make money in the future. On the positive side, Snap has a multi-quarter winning streak behind it when it comes to beating analyst estimates.

Over the last four quarters, Snap beat earnings estimates each time by an average of nearly 23% per quarter. In addition, some positive notes are being brought to light by Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse suggesting Snap can “substantially improve monetization of user time,” and “Snap is a scarce asset that offers advertisers access to a coveted younger demographic,” respectively.

It’s true that sometimes companies can recover and generate better operating leverage. The challenge with believing Snap’s story in the short-term was voiced by its own CFO Lara Sweet on last quarter’s conference call. She said,

“We believe that these investments (marketing, content, engineering and sales) will create value over the long-term, but in the immediate term, they will put downward pressure on the very high operating leverage we have observed in recent quarters.”

Given the dual challenge of high percentages of R&D and SG&A expenses combined with a lack of DAU growth, Snap’s results hardly seem to warrant the present risk. The stock is up significantly, yet in this situation I try to remember a wise saying by Peter Lynch. He said, “stocks are not lottery tickets. There is a company behind every stock, and earnings behind every company. You can become an expert investor, but you need to do your homework, which most investors usually skimp on.”

Right now, Snap seems like a stock that is being treated like a lottery ticket. The shares are up, but the company’s fundamental business doesn’t appear to have improved. Long-term investors need to look beyond the short-term prognostications and wait for a real turnaround before investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.