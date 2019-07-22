The Kroger Co.: Right Store, Right Price

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) is the largest pure-play supermarket chain in the world. That gives it a significant cost advantage and ability to squeeze product suppliers on pricing compared to its smaller competitors. Not to mention the loyalty cards that give the company incredible access to the changing trends of its customers.

Shares of Kroger are down 33% from their 52-week high and down 21% YTD. That's in spite of the fact that management announced a 14.3% increase to the dividend payment in late June signifying confidence on the part of management that things are sure to turn around.

Dividend History

The core investment strategy that I employ is dividend growth investing and as such one of my requirements is obviously that the business pays and grows its dividend payment. The idea behind dividend growth investing is to shift the focus away from the much more volatile share price and to the underlying business and its ability to continue to pay dividends in the future.

Image by author; data source Kroger Investor Relations. An interactive version of this chart is available here.

According to the CCC list, Kroger is a Dividend Contender with 14 consecutive years of dividend growth. That's rather impressive since it includes the "Great Recession" and its aftermath.

The 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-year rolling dividend growth rates since 2006 are shown in the following table.

Year Annual Dividend 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year 2006 $0.098 2007 $0.145 48.72% 2008 $0.173 18.97% 2009 $0.183 5.80% 23.24% 2010 $0.195 6.85% 10.38% 2011 $0.215 10.26% 7.62% 17.14% 2012 $0.248 15.12% 10.69% 11.29% 2013 $0.308 24.24% 16.40% 12.26% 2014 $0.340 10.57% 16.51% 13.25% 2015 $0.395 16.18% 16.86% 15.16% 2016 $0.450 13.92% 13.53% 15.92% 16.53% 2017 $0.490 8.89% 12.96% 14.64% 12.95% 2018 $0.530 8.16% 10.30% 11.50% 11.88% 2019 $0.600 13.21% 10.06% 12.03% 12.64%

Table and calculations by author; data source Kroger Investor Relations. An interactive chart of the data presented in the table is available here.

Since 2006 Kroger has maintained solid dividend growth. Even in the years of the financial crisis, Kroger still had nearly 6% year over year growth. Even more impressive is the fact that dividend growth has routinely been greater than 10% per year.

Image by author; data source Kroger SEC filings

Over the last decade, Kroger's payout ratio has been relatively consistent. Excluding FY 2010, the payout ratio based on net income has averaged 22.5% for the last 9 years and sits at 23.7% for the TTM period. Meanwhile the free cash flow payout ratio has averaged 39.7% for the last 10 years, but is at 46.1% for the TTM period.

Quantitative Quality

Determining the quality and strength of a business model is notoriously difficult and very subjective. As such I prefer to take a more quantitative approach to assessing the strength and believe that the quality will bear out in the company's financials.

Image by author; data source Kroger SEC filings

Kroger grew its revenue from ~$76.7 B in FY 2010 up to $121.2 B for FY 2019. That represents 57.9% total growth or roughly 5.2% annual growth. Revenue has been humming along nicely for Kroger when you examine the longer time frame although it has declined from FY 2019 compared to FY 2018 and the TTM period is showing a further decline.

Cash flow from operations grew from roughly $2.9 B to $4.2 B over the same period with total growth coming in at 42.5%. That represents just 4.0% annual growth over the last decade.

Meanwhile, free cash flow has grown from $0.6 B up to $1.2 B over the last decade showing tremendous growth of 91.5% with annual growth of 7.5%.

One thing that stands out in the above chart is the low margins for operating and free cash flow generation for Kroger. This should come as no surprise as they are primarily a grocer that makes their money on volume rather than margin. Over the last decade Kroger's operating cash flow margin has ranged from 2.8% to 4.4% with an average of 3.4%. The TTM period is showing an OCF margin of 3.4%.

Likewise, Kroger's free cash flow margins are minuscule as well. Over the last 10 years, Kroger's FCF margin has ranged from 0.5% to 1.8% with an average of 1.0%. My preference is to see free cash flow margins at 10% or higher which Kroger clearly misses the mark on. However, the industry that the business operates in also has to be taken into account.

Image by author; data source Kroger SEC filings

Alternatively, I like to use the free cash flow ROIC as a way to view the profitability of a company. The FCF ROIC is the annual cash return that a business generates based on the capital invested in the business and accounts for both equity and debt. Additionally I calculated the FCF ROIC "Net" which nets out the cash on the balance sheet from both the equity and debt. My preference once again is to see FCF ROIC at 10% or higher.

Image by author; data source Kroger SEC filings

Kroger's FCF ROIC doesn't hit the 10% level that I prefer, although once again that's largely due to the business they operate. Over the last decade, FCF ROIC has averaged 6.1% and for the last 5 years the average comes to 5.3%. Similarly the FCF ROIC "Net" has averaged 6.4% and 5.4% over the same periods, respectively. To make matters worse Kroger's FCF ROIC has been trending down over the last decade although FY 2019 is showing signs of improvement.

When companies generate excess cash from their operations, I want to see management allocate the excess in the following order:

Reinvest in the business if there are value-adding opportunities Pay and grow the dividend with cash Repurchase shares with remaining cash if the shares are "cheap"

To understand how Kroger uses its free cash flow, I calculate 3 variations of the metric, defined below:

Free Cash Flow (FCF): Operating cash flow less capital expenditures Free Cash Flow after Dividend (FCFaD): FCF less total cash dividend payments Free Cash Flow after Dividend and Buybacks: FCFaD less cash spent on share repurchases

Companies should maintain a positive FCFaDB more often than not. Year to year fluctuations are not a concern to me; rather it's the trend over the longer term that I believe gives insight into managements' intentions. If a business is able to generate a positive FCFaDB, that means the business has more cash flow produced from its operations than is required to grow and maintain the business as well as reward shareholders with dividends and share repurchases. If a business routinely has negative FCFaDB they will be forced to seek alternative funding, i.e. debt, asset sales or cash on the balance sheet, to make up for the shortfall.

Image by author; data source Kroger SEC filings

Kroger has managed positive FCF every year over the last decade which is a good start to the FCF analysis. One thing to note is the wide fluctuations in Kroger's FCF from year to year. Cumulatively, Kroger has generated $9.8 B in FCF over the last 10 years which has allowed management to pay and grow its dividend.

Kroger has maintained a positive FCFaD and paid out a total of $3.4 B in cash dividend payments to shareholders over the same period. That puts Kroger's cumulative FCFaD for the last 10 years at $6.5 B.

Here's where things start to go off the rails. As you can see in the above chart, Kroger has shown negative FCFaDB in 6 of the last 10 years. Kroger has spent a total of $11.6 B on share repurchases with only $6.5 B in FCFaD. That puts Kroger's cumulative FCFaDB for the last decade at -$5.1 B.

The $11.6 B spent on share repurchases have been effective, as they should, at reducing the share count. At the end of FY 2010, Kroger's shares outstanding stood at 1,300 M and at the end of FY 2019 the share count had fallen to 818 M. That's a total decrease of 37.1% or roughly 5.0% annually.

Image by author; data source Kroger SEC filings

I mentioned earlier that my preference is to see companies use their excess cash to reinvest in the business, then move on to paying and growing the dividend and only then move to share repurchases to return any additional cash to shareholders. I don't want to see debt being used to make up for the shortfall.

Image by author; data source Kroger SEC filings

Unfortunately the cheap debt of the last decade has been too tempting for management to resist. Roughly 56% of share repurchases over the last decade have been funded by sources, primarily debt, other than cash generated by the business. Looking ahead I would expect share buybacks to slow down.

Image by author; data source Kroger SEC filings

The balance sheet has remained surprisingly stable from a debt to capitalization ratio perspective. Over the last decade debt has averaged ~66% of the capital structure with equity accounting for the remainder.

The debt that is held on the balance sheet is reasonable in the grand scheme of things. For FY 2019, free cash flow covered the interest expense 1.9x. The entire debt load could be paid off with 12.7x years of FY 2019's FCF or 20.0x years of FY 2019's FCFaD. That being said it doesn't appear like Kroger will be able to make any serious improvement to their balance sheet and there's the risk of balance sheet deterioration should the interest that debt holders demand for Kroger's bonds rise.

Valuation

One of the methods that I like to use determine valuation is the minimum acceptable rate of return, "MARR", analysis. A MARR analysis entails estimating the future earnings and dividends that a company will produce as well as the future valuation that the earnings will be valued at. If the expected return is greater than your hurdle rate, then you invest in the business; if not then you wait and look for other opportunities.

On average, analysts expect Kroger to report FY 2020 EPS of $2.17 and FY 2021 EPS of $2.32. Over the next 5 years analysts expect Kroger to show 5.8% annual growth. I then assumed Kroger would be able to show 4.0% annual earnings growth for the following 5 years. Dividends are assumed to target a 30% payout ratio.

I like to use the historic P/E ratios that market participants have valued Kroger's earnings as a guide to what future investors might do. Over the last decade, Kroger's P/E ratio has ranged from ~10x to ~20x TTM EPS. Over the last 5 years the average P/E ratio has been 15.6x. For the MARR analysis I'll examine P/E ratios ranging from 10x to 20x.

Data by YCharts

The following table shows the potential internal rate of return that an investment in Kroger could provide assuming a purchase price near Friday's close of $21.69. The return estimates are based on the assumptions listed above and include dividend payments taken in cash. Returns are run through the end of calendar year 2024, "5 Year", and calendar year 2029, "10 Year".

Alternatively, I like to determine the price targets to generate the returns that I want. The target returns that I will use to determine the price targets are 10% and 11%. The 11% return assumption comes from ~5.1% annualized EPS growth for the next 10 years, a starting dividend yield of 3.0% and an additional 2% per year (20% undervaluation) to arrive at the 11% return target.

Based on dividend yield theory, Kroger appears to be significantly undervalued with a fair value around $40 per share based on the 5 year average dividend yield of 1.6%. The current yield of 2.95% is near the highest that shares of Kroger have offered since the dividend was initiated in 2006.

Image by author; data source Yahoo Finance and Kroger Investor Relations. An interactive version of this chart is available here.

Conclusion

By all accounts Kroger looks incredibly cheap here. The company is still poised to grow earnings, at least according to analysts, and the valuation is very compelling at just 10.0x FY 2020's EPS estimate and just 9.3x FY 2021's EPS estimate.

Kroger's business should be fairly recession resistant since people still have to eat whether the economy is humming along or not. There's the very real issue of how Kroger deals with online grocery ordering/pickup or delivery which, if executed right, should help out with margins.

The relatively higher starting dividend yield near 3% combined with modest earnings growth of 5% per year puts the expected return, before accounting for valuation changes, at ~8% per year. When you combine that with the cheapness of the shares at just 10x current year estimates valuation is more likely to add to returns than subtract.

That being said I do have some concerns regarding Kroger "the business". The low free cash flow margins and return on invested capital are only a slight concern given that Kroger is a retailer although both levels are lower than some of its larger competitors. My larger concern stems from the overspending of free cash flow to repurchase shares which has led to an increase in debt. Going forward I would like to see management be more conservative with its capital allocation barring significant undervalued scenarios.

My other large concern is the overall debt levels that Kroger carries. While the debt to capitalization ratio and interest expense isn't onerous, Kroger is going to be very sensitive to changes in interest rates. In addition, it appears that debt levels don't have a clear path to being significantly reduced barring a major uptick in Kroger's operating results.

Despite my concerns, I believe that shares of Kroger are too cheap to ignore for a relatively stable business. For that reason I will very seriously be considering initiating a position in the business over the coming week. The thesis for the investment is largely based on what I feel is an overly bearish sentiment regarding the business and that the valuation is cheap enough to warrant an investment on the basis of Warren Buffett's Investment Rule #1: to not lose money and Rule #2 to not forget Rule #1. Downside appears to be limited from current levels skewing the risk/reward ratio heavily in favor of reward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial professional. Please consult an investment advisor and do your own due diligence prior to investing. Investing involves risks. All thoughts/ideas presented in this article are the opinions of the author and should not be taken as investment advice.