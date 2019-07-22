Gentex: Great Q2 Earnings, But Flat Auto Production Growth Is Expected In Most Of The World

For a company that supplies specialty components for automobiles and aircraft like Gentex Corporation (GNTX), analysts and shareholders of the company anxiously watch trade tensions and global production outlook data. With the 2019 Q2 Earnings Call just completed, shareholders should continue to expect a relatively flat or slightly declining report on the global auto production numbers- with slight variation on the results depending on the area or country. How this could possibly affect the share price for GNTX in the next 6 months to 1 year will be discussed in this article, along with a future outlook for the overall financial picture for the company and shareholders.

To get an overview of just how much Light Vehicle Sales are likely to affect the top and bottom lines for GNTX, a quick business overview is needed. From the company's 10-k we can find an illustrative table:

2018 2017 2016 Revenue: Automotive Products United States $ 583,672,971 $ 567,492,812 $ 554,945,912 Germany 333,002,878 351,123,204 328,208,190 Japan 209,311,790 185,261,067 154,005,299 Other Countries 665,210,657 654,250,385 602,532,841 Other 42,865,401 36,745,110 39,232,514 Total $ 1,834,063,697 $ 1,794,872,578 $ 1,678,924,756 Income (Loss) from Operations: Automotive Products $ 495,471,799 $ 512,895,699 $ 497,753,966 Other 12,653,748 10,462,653 13,988,969 Total $ 508,125,547 $ 523,358,352 $ 511,742,935 Assets: Automotive Products $ 1,449,910,935 $ 1,472,061,650 $ 1,457,989,335 Other 14,333,098 9,576,514 9,384,154 Corporate 621,190,035 870,415,748 842,246,344 Total $ 2,085,434,068 $ 2,352,053,912 $ 2,309,619,833 Depreciation & Amortization: Automotive Products $ 97,279,052 $ 95,378,100 $ 86,567,248 Other 422,844 300,935 290,296 Corporate 4,484,918 3,891,873 1,729,886 Total $ 102,186,814 $ 99,570,908 $ 88,587,430 Capital Expenditures: Automotive Products $ 84,337,455 $ 82,703,576 $ 99,811,083 Other 1,447,494 170,357 200,262 Corporate 205,621 21,166,986 20,944,269 Total $ 85,990,570 $ 104,040,919 $ 120,955,614

Source: Gentex Corporation 10-k

As we can see, Automotive Products makes up almost all of the revenue ($1.79 billion out of $1.83 billion, or 97.7%) for GNTX's business model, making the IHS Markit data and forecasts for Light Vehicle Sales a big contributor to the company's overall health. When considering the global impact to these sales, the data most relevant to the company includes the United States, Germany, and Japan. This is further illustrated by a breakdown of the company's automotive customers, which comprise of American, Japanese and German automakers:

Source: Gentex Corporation 10-k

Of the countries in the "Other" category, management reports a list that comprises of (quoted from the annual report):

Automotive Products revenues in the “Other countries” category are sales to customer automotive manufacturing plants in Korea, Mexico, Canada, Hungary, China, and the United Kingdom as well as other foreign automotive customers.

Source: IHS Markit Data Insight

Getting more specific with Global Light Vehicle Sales, the growth rate peaked in 2016 and is expected to settle around 2% around 2020 and beyond. Mature markets are seen to contribute minimally, with emerging markets like India and China expected to unlock growth globally. Source: IHS Markit Data Insight

On the production side, very little growth is expected and is generally dominated by Asia and South America. A similar transition into the emerging markets on the production side is also projected, with much of it coming from China and Southeast Asia. Source: IHS Markit Data Insight

Keeping all of this in mind, how should we expect earnings and operating income to perform in the near term future? In the Q1 earnings call, management disclosed production estimates to compare the change from Q2 2018 to Q2 2019. Of note, production is expected to decline by 7% in Europe, 1% in North America, and 2% in Japan and Korea. The change YOY falls in a similar range, with a 3% decline in Europe, 2% in North America, and 1% decline in Japan and Korea expected for the entire Calendar Year for 2019. Source: GNTX Investor Relations

Comparing this to the Q1 report from last year, and with a quick analysis in the GNTX financial statements for context, a reasonable estimate can be made on if these outlook numbers from the IHS are likely to impact the company's margins and revenue numbers. Of course, the impact to the stock's share price can depart from the company's business results especially in the short term, but shareholders would hope that great financials will eventually lead to sustainable long term gains.

In the Q1 report from 2018, a similar decline YOY was projected for Q2 in Light Vehicle Production across the board, with the figures for the Calendar Year remaining flat: Interestingly, the top line for GNTX grew for Q1 2019 compared to Q1 2018 despite the flat outlook, going from $465 million to $468 million (0.6%) instead of decreasing along with production. However, the Cost of Goods Sold also increased in this time period, leading to a lower Gross Profit. These are un-audited numbers from the latest earnings release, so they should be taken with a grain of salt. However, it does seem that the income statement follows production somewhat, which might not bode well when considering the IHS numbers. How much the changes in Annual Growth for Global Light Vehicle Sales directly impacts the income statement is always a tough estimation, and the timing around this is even more uncertain. The dip in the 2018 Annual Growth for Global Light Vehicle Sales might be priced into the stock or not, and may also have left its imprint on the P&L, or not.

What I do like to see is the projected return to Annual Growth around 2%, which combined with GNTX's balance sheet could lead to other compounding opportunities for the company and shareholders. But with all projections comes the uncertainty behind it, and it's extremely unlikely that the resulting production and financial reports follow them exactly. What I find comforting about the GNTX situation as a long term shareholder is its conservative approach to leverage and its strong position in the marketplace.

2016 2017 2018 Assets Cash & Equivalents 546 570 217 Short-Term Investments 177 153 169 Accounts Receivable 212 231 214 Inventories 189 217 225 Other Current Assets 31 14 26 Total Current Assets 1,155 1,185 851 Investments 50 58 138 Property, Plant, & Equipment (Net) 466 492 498 Goodwill 307 307 307 Other Intangible Assets 332 310 291 Other Assets 0 0 0 Total Assets 2,310 2,352 2,085 Liabilities & Equity Accounts Payable 80 90 93 Tax Payable 1 0 4 Accrued Liabilities 24 33 32 Short-Term Debt 8 78 - Other Current Liabilities 38 42 40 Total Current Liabilities 150 244 169 Long-Term Debt 178 - - Deferred Revenue 71 59 55 Other Liabilities 0 0 0 Total Liabilities 399 303 224 Retained Earnings 1,211 1,302 1,102 Paid-in Capital 683 724 745 Common Stock 17 17 16 AOCI -1 7 -2 Other - - - Shareholders' Equity 1,910 2,050 1,862 Liabilities & Equity 2,310 2,352 2,085

Source: Quickfs.net

This company has zero Long Term Debt, and managed to decrease its Total Liabilities from $303 million to $224 million in spite of the less than favorable production situation. When a company has that strong of a balance sheet and such a strong market position (92% estimated market share according to the 2018 annual report), it's tough for competitors to carve a place in there especially if the Global Economy and Light Vehicle Production were to dip further. Following the aftermath of some calamity like that, shareholders of GNTX could at least expect compounding of capital simply from the power of dividend reinvestment and earnings retention or reinvestment from the company, with all sorts of growth opportunities possible from that (buybacks, a special dividend, or strategic acquisition come to mind).

All-in-all, despite the jump in the stock price following the Q2 2019 earnings call, expect a flat or negative response moving forward in the next several months. Analysts and shareholders who are fixated on the short term are likely to get frustrated if these financial results follow guidance, and some short term price decreases could result even if the company does hit their guidance. However, that doesn't change the situation for the company as a longer term play. Patience is required for an investment like that, and hopefully current shareholders were able to get in at a discounted value. For the long term dividend growth investor (like myself), the dividend payments look extremely healthy and have continued to grow. Though forecasts aren't exactly exciting, they don't have to be for shareholders to see great compounding. I'm wary about the immediate short term here, but willing to continue to hold this stock for the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNTX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.